UGANDA CLAYS LIMITED

EXTRACT OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023.

1. STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

2023 (Ushs 'M)

Revenue

13,299

Cost of sales

(9,644)

Gross profit

3,655

Other Income

599

Overhead costs

(5,233)

Profit before income tax

(979)

Income tax credit/(expense)

293

Profit after tax for the period

(686)

Basic earnings per share

(0.76)

2. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSTION

2022 (Ushs 'M)

18,032

(10,142)

7,890

562

(6,645)

1,807

(542)

1,265

1.41

4. STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS

2023 (Ushs 'M)

2022 (Ushs 'M)

Operating activities

Cash from operations

2,412

4,203

Taxes paid

(716)

(894)

Net cash generated from operating activities

1,696

3,309

Investing activities

Cash paid for purchase of property, plant and equipment

(3,226)

(10,060)

Procceds from bonds

257

2,300

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,970)

(7,760)

Financing activities

Short term loan

1,000

-

Net cash used in financing activities

1,000

-

Movement in cash and cash equivalents

At start of the year

1,371

5,952

2023 (Ushs 'M)

Non - Current Assets

53,689

Current assets

23,923

Total assets

77,612

Equity

41,062

Non - Current Liabilities

24,799

Current Liabilities

11,751

Total Equity and liability

77,612

3.STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

2022 (Ushs 'M)

49,594

27,515

77,109

41,921

25,145

10,043

77,109

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalent

(274)

(4,451)

At end of year

1,098

1,501

Overview

The Board of Directors of Uganda Clays Ltd is pleased to release the interim condensed financial statements (un-audited) for the six months ended June 30th, 2023. The first half of the year has been challenging due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions,

characterized by high inflation and the depreciation of the Ugandan shilling against the Euro, which impacts the company's equipment purchases. Though there are signs of cost inflation cooling down, it remains a concern that will persist throughout the year. The company's revenue has declined, primarily due to frequent machinery breakdowns. Despite the current market slowdown, the company is committed to investing in its capacity expansion project, which is expected to boost growth prospects once the volumes increase. The company is dedicated to implementing measures to protect the environment and ensure the health, safety, and well-being of its employees.

Performance Highlights

Revenue from sales was UGX 13 billion, 26% lower than UGX 18 billion in June 2022 due to low sales volumes caused by frequent machinery breakdown. Gross profit decreased by 54% to UGX 3.7 billion compared to UGX 7.8 billion in June 2022, driven by low production volumes resulting in lower revenues being generated.

Ordinary share

share premium

Revaluation

Retained earnings

Proposed

Total

capital (UShs 'M)

(UShs 'M)

reserve (UShs

(UShs 'M)

dividends

(UShs

'M)

(UShs 'M)

'M)

At start of the year

900

9,766

852

29,780

450

41,748

Transfer of excess depreciation

-

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred tax on excess transfer of

-

-

-

-

-

-

excess depreciation

Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

Proposed dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit for the year

-

-

-

(686)

-

(686)

At end of year

900

9,766

852

29,094

450

41,062

Overhead costs decreased by 21% to UGX 5.2 billion from UGX 6.6 billion in June 2022 driven by management cost management initiatives. As a result, the company made a loss before tax for the period of 686 million compared to the profit before tax of UGX 1.3 billion in June 2022.

Balance sheet - The total assets increased by 1% to UGX 77.6 billion from UGX 77.1 billion in June 2022, attributed to continued capital investment in the capacity enhancement project.

Cash-flows- The total cash and cash equivalents reduced by 27% to UGX 1.1 billion from UGX 1.5 billion in June 2022. This is largely due to the decrease in sales revenue for the period in addition to the capital investment for the capacity expansion project.

Current trading and outlook

Inflation has been consistently dropping, and this trend is expected to lower production costs. As the company continues to invest more in repairing existing machinery, we anticipate a steady increase in the company's revenue during the second half of the year.

Message from the Directors

The interim condensed statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting) and the accounting policies used are consistent with those used in annual financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022. The statements should be read in conjunction with the company`s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022.

The audited financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022 are available on the company's website www.ugandaclays.co.ug.

The financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 29th August 2023, and signed on their behalf by:

Eng. Martin Kasekende

Reuben Tumwebaze

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

MANAGING DIRECTOR

