Overhead costs decreased by 21% to UGX 5.2 billion from UGX 6.6 billion in June 2022 driven by management cost management initiatives. As a result, the company made a loss before tax for the period of 686 million compared to the profit before tax of UGX 1.3 billion in June 2022.

Balance sheet - The total assets increased by 1% to UGX 77.6 billion from UGX 77.1 billion in June 2022, attributed to continued capital investment in the capacity enhancement project.

Cash-flows- The total cash and cash equivalents reduced by 27% to UGX 1.1 billion from UGX 1.5 billion in June 2022. This is largely due to the decrease in sales revenue for the period in addition to the capital investment for the capacity expansion project.

Current trading and outlook

Inflation has been consistently dropping, and this trend is expected to lower production costs. As the company continues to invest more in repairing existing machinery, we anticipate a steady increase in the company's revenue during the second half of the year.

Message from the Directors

The interim condensed statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting) and the accounting policies used are consistent with those used in annual financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022. The statements should be read in conjunction with the company`s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022.

The audited financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022 are available on the company's website www.ugandaclays.co.ug.

The financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 29th August 2023, and signed on their behalf by: