UGANDA CLAYS LIMITED
EXTRACT OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2023.
1. STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
2023 (Ushs 'M)
Revenue
13,299
Cost of sales
(9,644)
Gross profit
3,655
Other Income
599
Overhead costs
(5,233)
Profit before income tax
(979)
Income tax credit/(expense)
293
Profit after tax for the period
(686)
Basic earnings per share
(0.76)
2. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSTION
2022 (Ushs 'M)
18,032
(10,142)
7,890
562
(6,645)
1,807
(542)
1,265
1.41
4. STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS
2023 (Ushs 'M)
2022 (Ushs 'M)
Operating activities
Cash from operations
2,412
4,203
Taxes paid
(716)
(894)
Net cash generated from operating activities
1,696
3,309
Investing activities
Cash paid for purchase of property, plant and equipment
(3,226)
(10,060)
Procceds from bonds
257
2,300
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,970)
(7,760)
Financing activities
Short term loan
1,000
-
Net cash used in financing activities
1,000
-
Movement in cash and cash equivalents
At start of the year
1,371
5,952
2023 (Ushs 'M)
Non - Current Assets
53,689
Current assets
23,923
Total assets
77,612
Equity
41,062
Non - Current Liabilities
24,799
Current Liabilities
11,751
Total Equity and liability
77,612
3.STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
2022 (Ushs 'M)
49,594
27,515
77,109
41,921
25,145
10,043
77,109
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalent
(274)
(4,451)
At end of year
1,098
1,501
Overview
The Board of Directors of Uganda Clays Ltd is pleased to release the interim condensed financial statements (un-audited) for the six months ended June 30th, 2023. The first half of the year has been challenging due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions,
characterized by high inflation and the depreciation of the Ugandan shilling against the Euro, which impacts the company's equipment purchases. Though there are signs of cost inflation cooling down, it remains a concern that will persist throughout the year. The company's revenue has declined, primarily due to frequent machinery breakdowns. Despite the current market slowdown, the company is committed to investing in its capacity expansion project, which is expected to boost growth prospects once the volumes increase. The company is dedicated to implementing measures to protect the environment and ensure the health, safety, and well-being of its employees.
Performance Highlights
Revenue from sales was UGX 13 billion, 26% lower than UGX 18 billion in June 2022 due to low sales volumes caused by frequent machinery breakdown. Gross profit decreased by 54% to UGX 3.7 billion compared to UGX 7.8 billion in June 2022, driven by low production volumes resulting in lower revenues being generated.
Ordinary share
share premium
Revaluation
Retained earnings
Proposed
Total
capital (UShs 'M)
(UShs 'M)
reserve (UShs
(UShs 'M)
dividends
(UShs
'M)
(UShs 'M)
'M)
At start of the year
900
9,766
852
29,780
450
41,748
Transfer of excess depreciation
-
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred tax on excess transfer of
-
-
-
-
-
-
excess depreciation
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
Proposed dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit for the year
-
-
-
(686)
-
(686)
At end of year
900
9,766
852
29,094
450
41,062
Overhead costs decreased by 21% to UGX 5.2 billion from UGX 6.6 billion in June 2022 driven by management cost management initiatives. As a result, the company made a loss before tax for the period of 686 million compared to the profit before tax of UGX 1.3 billion in June 2022.
Balance sheet - The total assets increased by 1% to UGX 77.6 billion from UGX 77.1 billion in June 2022, attributed to continued capital investment in the capacity enhancement project.
Cash-flows- The total cash and cash equivalents reduced by 27% to UGX 1.1 billion from UGX 1.5 billion in June 2022. This is largely due to the decrease in sales revenue for the period in addition to the capital investment for the capacity expansion project.
Current trading and outlook
Inflation has been consistently dropping, and this trend is expected to lower production costs. As the company continues to invest more in repairing existing machinery, we anticipate a steady increase in the company's revenue during the second half of the year.
Message from the Directors
The interim condensed statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting) and the accounting policies used are consistent with those used in annual financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022. The statements should be read in conjunction with the company`s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022.
The audited financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022 are available on the company's website www.ugandaclays.co.ug.
The financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 29th August 2023, and signed on their behalf by:
Eng. Martin Kasekende
Reuben Tumwebaze
CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
MANAGING DIRECTOR
