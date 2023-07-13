Halfway through 2023, and we're moving full-steam ahead! Here are some highlights from the past three months:

We completed construction on our 1MW ground mount project located in Norway, Maine! This project is extra special because it is built atop a brownfield (land that is abandoned or underutilized due to pollution or contamination), which, in this case, is a capped landfill. This project will provide cheaper, cleaner electricity to the town and small businesses in the area, and to celebrate, we held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with town members in attendance!

Two projects became ready for construction this quarter: 2.7MW ground-mount project in Oakland, Maryland and a 548kW rooftop project in Staten Island, New York; together, these projects could power nearly 650 homes each year. Both projects will join UGE's Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) program, meaning that at least 30% of the energy generated by each project will be reserved for LMI households.

UGE's project backlog-representing projects in more advanced stages of development than our broader pipeline-increased by 43MW, which will be enough to power roughly 11,000 homes each year! You can see below to get a better idea of where all of our projects from backlog through operation are located.

What's to come: Looking ahead to our next few months, we are most excited for the projects expected to reach completion! There's our rooftop project in Peekskill, NY on track to go live at the beginning of August, and then there's our rooftop project for Foxcroft Academy, located in Maine, which is scheduled to go live by the end of August. No big deal, but it will become Maine's largest rooftop solar installation to date! We will also have many more projects reaching NTP throughout the course of the year.

Want to get involved in our work? Here are a few ways: Join our community of impact investors! Learn more and sign up for our investor newsletter here .

. Join our fast-growing, collaborative team and help the world transition to renewable energy! You can find our open positions here .

. Host a project! If you own a sizeable rooftop or piece of land and want to make some extra money, you should consider hosting a solar and/or battery storage project.