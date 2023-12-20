Official UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in commercial and community solar, states that the previously disclosed cash commissions in the November 2023 project development green bond transaction were C$113,330 and US$5,460. This disclosure has been made pursuant to TSXV policies.

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates community and commercial solar & battery storage projects. Our distributed energy solutions provide cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and households throughout the United States. With over 500 megawatts of project experience, we're working daily to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for all. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

For more information, contact UGE at: investors@ugei.com or +1 917 720 5685.

