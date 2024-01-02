Official UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2024) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in commercial and community solar, announces that it has completed construction and received Permission to Operate for three new rooftop community solar projects, which together total 1.8MW.

Two of the new projects are in the metro New York City area, with the other located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. With Permission to Operate, the three projects are now generating electricity and revenue for UGE.

A small number of final approvals are in the process of being received for each project to reach their COD ("Commercial Operation Date") milestone. UGE anticipates the projects will achieve COD over the coming weeks and at that time will share more details about each of these new projects.

At the end of 2023, UGE had 6.6MW of projects operating and generating revenue, compared with 2.3MW at the end of 2022, for growth of 187%.

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates community and commercial solar & battery storage projects. Our distributed energy solutions provide cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and households throughout the United States. With over 500 megawatts of project experience, we're working daily to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for all. Visit us at www.ugei.com .

