UGE International : How Battery Storage Is Saving Solar

05/18/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
Green energy is all the rage now, but that hasn'talways been the case. People fought(and continue to fight)renewable forms of energy tooth and nail, insisting that they are unreliable and inconsistent. And truthfully, in some ways,they'reright. Solar is a notoriously unpredictable source of energy, and the industryhas known that right from the start. In fact, they've been aware ofthis problem long enough to actually comeup with a solution: battery energy storage systems, orBESS!Before we dive into the savinggracethat is BESS, however,let'sunderstand solar energy and how it works.

How Does Solar Energy Work?

Solar radiation is lightthat is emitted by the sun.Solar technologies are able to capture this lightand turn it into useful forms of energy.For example, solar energy can be used to generate electricity or be stored in batteries or thermal storage.Now, how does this technology work? Solar projects are comprisedof solar panels, which are usually made from silicon,or another semiconductor material installed in a metal panel frame with a glass casing. When this material is exposed to photons of sunlight,it releases electrons and produces an electric charge. This photovoltaic (PV)charge creates an electric current (specifically, direct current or DC), which is captured by the wiring in solar panels. This DC electricity is then converted to alternating current (AC) by an inverter. AC is the type of electrical current used when you plug appliances into normal wall sockets.And there you have it: energy!

What Are The Problems With Solar Energy?

One of the biggest problems solarposes is its unreliable nature. Without sunlight, a system reliant on solar energy cannot produce power, whichcan be an issuefor consumers in areas with less-than-ideal levels of sun exposure or poor weather.On top of that, thisinconsistent production of energy can be harmful to electricgrids. For there to be stabilityin a conventional electric grid, the energy generated must be equal to the energy consumed, and the grid needsto be able to respond to volatility in voltage and frequency disturbances. Solar energy, with itsfluctuations in supply and demand, often creates instability, which could lead to equipment damage, interruptions, and power outages.In addition,there is a potential forenergy wastagewhen the supplyof solar energyis abundant (say, on a sunny day) if grid operatorsare unprepared and do not apply adequate measures.So, all in all,this instability thing is kind of abig problem-and that'swhat makes BESS so vital!

What Is BESS And How Is It Helpful?

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are devices that allow energy from renewables like solar and wind to be stored and then released to customers when they most need that power. By storing excess energy, battery storage helps provide consumers with a reliable supply of cost-effective energy during periods of high electricity demand, like in the case of extreme weather events. It also allows solar to be used on a large scale by preventing grids from being overwhelmed during peak production periods, as well as maintaining the frequency and voltage of the grid. This is possible because intelligent battery software uses algorithms to coordinate energy production and storage, and computerized control systems are used to decide when to keep the energy as reserves or release it to the grid. You can see how this would solve our long-standing issue of inconsistency and unreliability.

Luckily, the BESSs we develop don't require much space! At least, not compared to solar projects. Typically, a UGE-developed BESS only needs 7,000-15,000 square feet of space, but you can also find smaller (residential) and larger-scale (industrial) systems, depending on your needs. While building a standalone BESS is an option, it's quickly becoming popular to combine a BESS with a solar project for maximum utility and efficiency. If you're interested, you can read more about battery storage leasing here.

Disclaimer

UGE International Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 17:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
