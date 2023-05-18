UGE International : How Battery Storage Is Saving Solar
05/18/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
Green energy is all the rage now, but thathasn'talways been the case. People fought(and continue to fight)renewable forms of energytooth and nail, insisting that they are unreliable and inconsistent.Andtruthfully, in someways,they'reright. Solar is a notoriouslyunpredictable source of energy, andthe industryhas known thatrightfrom the start.In fact, they'vebeen aware ofthis problemlong enough toactuallycomeup with a solution: battery energy storage systems, orBESS!Before we dive into thesavinggracethat isBESS,however,let'sunderstand solarenergyand how it works.
How Does Solar Energy Work?
Solar radiation is lightthat is emitted by the sun.Solar technologiesare able tocapture thislightand turn it into useful forms of energy.For example,solarenergy can be used to generate electricity or be stored in batteries or thermal storage.Now, how does this technology work?Solar projects arecomprisedof solar panels, whichare usually made from silicon,or another semiconductor material installed in a metal panel frame with a glass casing. When this material is exposed tophotons of sunlight,it releases electrons and produces an electric charge.Thisphotovoltaic (PV)charge creates an electriccurrent (specifically, direct current or DC), which is captured by the wiring in solar panels. This DC electricity is then converted to alternating current (AC) by an inverter. AC is the type of electrical current used when you plug appliances into normal wall sockets.And there you have it: energy!
What Are The Problems With Solar Energy?
One of the biggest problems solarposes is its unreliable nature.Without sunlight, a system reliant on solar energy cannot produce power, whichcanbe an issuefor consumers in areas with less-than-ideal levels of sun exposure or poor weather.On top of that,thisinconsistent production of energycan be harmful to electricgrids.For there to be stabilityin a conventional electric grid, the energy generated must be equal to the energy consumed, and the grid needstobe able torespond to volatility in voltage and frequency disturbances.Solar energy, with itsfluctuations in supply and demand,often creates instability, whichcould lead toequipment damage, interruptions, and power outages.In addition,there is a potential forenergy wastagewhenthesupplyof solar energyis abundant(say, on a sunny day)ifgrid operatorsare unprepared anddo not apply adequate measures.So,all in all,this instabilitything iskind of abig problem-andthat'swhat makes BESS sovital!
What Is BESS And How Is It Helpful?
Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are devices that allow energy from renewables like solar and wind to be stored and then released to customers when they most need that power. By storing excess energy, battery storage helps provide consumers with a reliable supply of cost-effective energy during periods of high electricity demand, like in the case of extreme weather events. It also allows solar to be used on a large scale by preventing grids from being overwhelmed during peak production periods, as well as maintaining the frequency and voltage of the grid. This is possible because intelligent battery software uses algorithms to coordinate energy production and storage, and computerized control systems are used to decide when to keep the energy as reserves or release it to the grid. You can see how this would solve our long-standing issue of inconsistency and unreliability.
Luckily, the BESSs we develop don't require much space! At least, not compared to solar projects. Typically, a UGE-developed BESS only needs 7,000-15,000 square feet of space, but you can also find smaller (residential) and larger-scale (industrial) systems, depending on your needs. While building a standalone BESS is an option, it's quickly becoming popular to combine a BESS with a solar project for maximum utility and efficiency. If you're interested, you can read more about battery storage leasinghere.
