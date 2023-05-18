UGE International : How Battery Storage Is Saving Solar

Green energy is all the rage now, but that hasn'talways been the case. People fought(and continue to fight)renewable forms of energy tooth and nail, insisting that they are unreliable and inconsistent. And truthfully, in some ways,they'reright. Solar is a notoriously unpredictable source of energy, and the industryhas known that right from the start. In fact, they've been aware ofthis problem long enough to actually comeup with a solution: battery energy storage systems, orBESS!Before we dive into the savinggracethat is BESS, however,let'sunderstand solar energy and how it works.

How Does Solar Energy Work?

Solar radiation is lightthat is emitted by the sun.Solar technologies are able to capture this lightand turn it into useful forms of energy.For example, solar energy can be used to generate electricity or be stored in batteries or thermal storage.Now, how does this technology work? Solar projects are comprisedof solar panels, which are usually made from silicon,or another semiconductor material installed in a metal panel frame with a glass casing. When this material is exposed to photons of sunlight,it releases electrons and produces an electric charge. This photovoltaic (PV)charge creates an electric current (specifically, direct current or DC), which is captured by the wiring in solar panels. This DC electricity is then converted to alternating current (AC) by an inverter. AC is the type of electrical current used when you plug appliances into normal wall sockets.And there you have it: energy!

What Are The Problems With Solar Energy?

One of the biggest problems solarposes is its unreliable nature. Without sunlight, a system reliant on solar energy cannot produce power, whichcan be an issuefor consumers in areas with less-than-ideal levels of sun exposure or poor weather.On top of that, thisinconsistent production of energy can be harmful to electricgrids. For there to be stabilityin a conventional electric grid, the energy generated must be equal to the energy consumed, and the grid needsto be able to respond to volatility in voltage and frequency disturbances. Solar energy, with itsfluctuations in supply and demand, often creates instability, which could lead to equipment damage, interruptions, and power outages.In addition,there is a potential forenergy wastagewhen the supplyof solar energyis abundant (say, on a sunny day) if grid operatorsare unprepared and do not apply adequate measures.So, all in all,this instability thing is kind of abig problem-and that'swhat makes BESS so vital!

What Is BESS And How Is It Helpful?