Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UGI Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UGI   US9026811052

UGI CORPORATION

(UGI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-30 pm EDT
28.25 USD   -0.18%
04:16pAmeriGas Partners, L.P. and AmeriGas Finance Corp. Announce Results of Tender Offer for any and all of their Outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2024
BU
05/23UGI Subsidiaries Price $500 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
05/22AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and AmeriGas Finance Corp. Price Senior Notes Offering
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and AmeriGas Finance Corp. Announce Results of Tender Offer for any and all of their Outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2024

05/30/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that its subsidiaries, AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (“AmeriGas Partners”) and AmeriGas Finance Corp., (together with AmeriGas Partners, the “Offerors”) have received, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 26, 2023 (the “Expiration Time”), tenders from holders of $639,774,000 in aggregate principal amount (excluding tenders through guaranteed delivery procedures), representing approximately 94.78%, of the Offerors’ 5.625% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP: 030981 AH7) (the “2024 Notes”), in connection with its previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”), which commenced on May 22, 2023 and is described in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 22, 2023, and the related Letter of Transmittal and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the “Offer Documents”).

The Offerors’ obligation to accept for purchase, and to pay for, any 2024 Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer is subject to a number of conditions set forth in the Offer Documents, including the Offerors successful completion of one or more debt financing transactions, including potential debt securities offerings, in an amount sufficient, together with cash on hand, a cash contribution from UGI and/or other sources of liquidity to (i) fund the purchase of validly tendered 2024 Notes accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer and (ii) pay all fees and expenses associated with the foregoing financing and the Tender Offer.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Offer Documents, the settlement date for the 2024 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer is expected to occur on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 (the “Settlement Date”). Any 2024 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are expected to be purchased on Thursday, June 1, 2023. 2024 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase will receive total consideration of $1,010.90 for each $1,000 principal amount of the 2024 Notes tendered, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date for such 2024 Notes accepted for purchase.

Substantially concurrently with the commencement of the Tender Offer, the Offerors issued a conditional notice of full redemption to redeem any 2024 Notes not purchased in the Tender Offer and that remain outstanding pursuant to the indenture governing the 2024 Notes. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a notice of redemption with respect to the 2024 Notes, as any redemption will be made pursuant to a notice of redemption in accordance with the indenture governing the 2024 Notes.

In connection with the Tender Offer, the Offerors have retained Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as the Dealer Manager. Questions regarding the Tender Offer should be directed to Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at liabilitymanagement@wellsfargo.com, Attn: Liability Management Group or by calling collect at (704) 410-4756 or toll-free at (866) 309-6316. Requests for copies of the Offer Documents should be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Information Agent for the Tender Offer, at (888) 541-9895 (toll free) or 212-269-5550. These documents are also available at www.dfking.com/ugi.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell with respect to any 2024 Notes. Any offer to purchase the 2024 Notes has been made by means of the Offer Documents. No offer to purchase will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer to purchase would be unlawful.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Offerors’ intention to purchase any 2024 Notes or to engage in any debt financing transactions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in AmeriGas Partners’ most recent annual report and in UGI’s filings with the SEC, and in UGI’s and the Offerors’ other communications with investors. UGI and the Offerors disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About AmeriGas Partners

AmeriGas Partners is the largest retail propane marketer in the United States, with approximately 1 billion gallons of propane sold annually to 1.3 million customers in all 50 states from approximately 1,400 locations.

About UGI

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services in the US and Europe. UGI offers safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to customers through its subsidiaries, which provide natural gas transmission and distribution, electric generation and distribution, midstream services, propane distribution, renewable natural gas generation, distribution and marketing, and energy marketing services.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about UGI CORPORATION
04:16pAmeriGas Partners, L.P. and AmeriGas Finance Corp. Announce Results of Tender Offer for..
BU
05/23UGI Subsidiaries Price $500 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
05/22AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and AmeriGas Finance Corp. Price Senior Notes Offering
BU
05/22UGI's Subsidiaries to Issue $500 Million Senior Notes Due 2028, Redeem Senior Notes Due..
MT
05/22AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and AmeriGas Finance Corp. Commence Cash Tender Offer for any a..
BU
05/22AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and AmeriGas Finance Corp. Commence Senior Notes Offering
BU
05/18Ugi : 2023 AGA Financial Forum Presentation
PU
05/16UGI Corporation Announces Amendment to the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
CI
05/12Ugi : Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/11Ugi Corp /pa/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UGI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 361 M - -
Net income 2023 611 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 897 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -33,6x
Yield 2023 5,19%
Capitalization 5 924 M 5 924 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart UGI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UGI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UGI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,30 $
Average target price 40,40 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Perreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean P. OBrien Chief Financial Officer
Frank S. Hermance Lead Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Koerwer Chief Information Officer
Robert F. Beard Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UGI CORPORATION-23.66%5 924
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-1.89%17 352
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.23%13 549
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.22.98%8 760
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-9.56%7 833
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED17.06%7 211
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer