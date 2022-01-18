Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UGI Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UGI   US9026811052

UGI CORPORATION

(UGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MSCI Upgrades UGI Corporation's ESG Rating to “AA”

01/18/2022 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In December 2021, UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) received a rating of AA in the MSCI environmental, social and governance (ESG) Ratings assessment. The upgrade to AA rating positions UGI among the leading companies worldwide for action across ESG matters and reflects UGI’s robust governance practices and improved GHG mitigation strategies.

MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the ESG-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. MSCI research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook. Learn more about the MSCI ESG rating here.

Roger Perreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI, said, “We have been working diligently to enhance and expand our ESG programs and activities over the past several years and are pleased that this is recognized in the MSCI rating upgrade. UGI is focused on providing its stakeholders with enhanced disclosure to better evaluate our progress on key ESG initiatives and to executing a broad spectrum of ESG actions that will have a positive impact on the families, businesses and communities we serve. We plan to issue our fourth ESG report in our fiscal third quarter and welcome dialogue around these topics.”

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, natural gas utilities in West Virginia, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and California, and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UGI CORPORATION
08:32aMSCI Upgrades UGI Corporation's ESG Rating to “AA”
BU
01/12INSIDER SELL : Ugi
MT
01/11UGI Corporation to Hold 1QFY22 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, Februa..
BU
01/07INSIDER SELL : Ugi
MT
01/05UGI, Vertimass Join Forces to Produce Renewable Fuels in US, Europe
MT
01/05UGI and Vertimass Enter Agreement to Produce Renewable Fuels in the U.S. and Europe
BU
01/05UGI Corporation and Vertimass, LLC Enter Agreement to Produce Renewable Fuels in the U...
CI
01/04UGI Adds Renewable Natural Gas to its Supply Portfolio
BU
01/04UGI Unit to Buy Stonehenge Appalachia For $190 Million
MT
01/04UGI to Acquire Stonehenge Appalachia Midstream Natural Gas Gathering System
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UGI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 834 M - -
Net income 2022 683 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 006 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 3,07%
Capitalization 9 679 M 9 679 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float -
Chart UGI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UGI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UGI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 46,26 $
Average target price 51,80 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Perreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer
Frank S. Hermance Non-Executive Chairman
John Koerwer Chief Information Officer
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UGI CORPORATION0.76%9 679
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED0.16%29 123
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.77%19 593
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-4.99%12 429
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.6.48%8 707
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED5.06%8 535