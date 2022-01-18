MSCI Upgrades UGI Corporation's ESG Rating to “AA”

In December 2021, UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) received a rating of AA in the MSCI environmental, social and governance (ESG) Ratings assessment. The upgrade to AA rating positions UGI among the leading companies worldwide for action across ESG matters and reflects UGI’s robust governance practices and improved GHG mitigation strategies.

MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the ESG-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. MSCI research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook. Learn more about the MSCI ESG rating here.

Roger Perreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI, said, “We have been working diligently to enhance and expand our ESG programs and activities over the past several years and are pleased that this is recognized in the MSCI rating upgrade. UGI is focused on providing its stakeholders with enhanced disclosure to better evaluate our progress on key ESG initiatives and to executing a broad spectrum of ESG actions that will have a positive impact on the families, businesses and communities we serve. We plan to issue our fourth ESG report in our fiscal third quarter and welcome dialogue around these topics.”

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, natural gas utilities in West Virginia, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and California, and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005346/en/