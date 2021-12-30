UGI : Annual Report 2021

TOOURSHAREHOLDERS

Fiscal year 2021 was a strong year for UGI. We achieved record earnings in the face of continued uncertainty and challenges in the global environment. We are proud of our performance which is a direct testament to our sound business strategy, resiliency, and dedicated employees. The entire Board of Directors want to extend their sincere gratitude to all of our employees for their commitment to safety and excellence while managing the continued impact of the global pandemic.

Fiscal 2021 marked another year where our diversiﬁed business created value for its shareholders. In May 2021, we increased our dividend, the 34th consecutive year of increasing dividends and the 137th year of consecutively paying dividends. Our shareholders have experienced a dividend growth rate of 7.2% and an earnings per share growth rate of 7.7% over the past 10 ﬁscal years.

Our strategy is clear. We are commied to providing reliable earnings growth, investing in renewable energy solutions, and rebalancing our portfolio, with an emphasis on natural gas and renewable energy solutions.

Delivering reliable earnings growth. In Fiscal 2021, the company reported GAAP earnings per share of $6.92 and adjusted earnings per share of $2.96, with the laer being 11% higher than the previous year. All of our businesses reported higher results in comparison to Fiscal 2020. We delivered reliable earnings growth as we executed on several growth and environmental, social, and governance initiatives.

In our natural gas business: