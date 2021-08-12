UGI : Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

UGI UTILITIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS

Terms and abbreviations used in this document are defined below:

UGI Utilities, Inc. and Related Entities

Company - UGI Utilities or collectively UGI Utilities and its subsidiaries

Electric Utility - UGI Utilities' regulated electric distribution utility

Energy Services - UGI Energy Services, LLC, a wholly-owned second tier subsidiary of UGI and affiliate of UGI Utilities

Gas Utility - UGI Utilities' regulated natural gas distribution business, comprising the natural gas utility businesses owned and operated by UGI Utilities

UGI - UGI Corporation, parent company of UGI Utilities

UGI Utilities - UGI Utilities, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of UGI

Other Terms and Abbreviations

1.59% Senior Note - A private placement of $100 million principal amount of senior notes due June 2026, issued by UGI Utilities

1.64% Senior Note - A private placement of $75 million principal amount of senior notes due September 2026, to be issued by UGI Utilities in September 2021

2020 Annual Report - UGI Utilities Annual Report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020

AOCI - Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

ASC - Accounting Standards Codification

ASC 606 - ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

ASU - Accounting Standards Update

Bcf - Billions of cubic feet

CDC - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

COA - Consent Order and Agreement

Core market - Comprises (1) firm residential, commercial and industrial customers to whom UGI Utilities has a statutory obligation to provide service who purchase their natural gas or electricity from UGI Utilities; and (2) residential, commercial and industrial customers to whom UGI Utilities has a statutory obligation to provide service who purchase their natural gas or electricity from others

COVID-19 - A novel strain of coronavirus disease discovered in 2019

DS - Default service

DSIC - Distribution System Improvement Charge

FASB - Financial Accounting Standards Board

FERC - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Fiscal 2021 - The fiscal year ending September 30, 2021