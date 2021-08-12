Log in
UGI : Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

08/12/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UGI UTILITIES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

UGI UTILITIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations

1

Financial Statements (unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2021, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021

5

and 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholder's Equity for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

7

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

8

- i -

UGI UTILITIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS

Terms and abbreviations used in this document are defined below:

UGI Utilities, Inc. and Related Entities

Company - UGI Utilities or collectively UGI Utilities and its subsidiaries

Electric Utility - UGI Utilities' regulated electric distribution utility

Energy Services - UGI Energy Services, LLC, a wholly-owned second tier subsidiary of UGI and affiliate of UGI Utilities

Gas Utility - UGI Utilities' regulated natural gas distribution business, comprising the natural gas utility businesses owned and operated by UGI Utilities

UGI - UGI Corporation, parent company of UGI Utilities

UGI Utilities - UGI Utilities, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of UGI

Other Terms and Abbreviations

1.59% Senior Note - A private placement of $100 million principal amount of senior notes due June 2026, issued by UGI Utilities

1.64% Senior Note - A private placement of $75 million principal amount of senior notes due September 2026, to be issued by UGI Utilities in September 2021

2020 Annual Report - UGI Utilities Annual Report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020

AOCI - Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

ASC - Accounting Standards Codification

ASC 606 - ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

ASU - Accounting Standards Update

Bcf - Billions of cubic feet

CDC - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

COA - Consent Order and Agreement

Core market - Comprises (1) firm residential, commercial and industrial customers to whom UGI Utilities has a statutory obligation to provide service who purchase their natural gas or electricity from UGI Utilities; and (2) residential, commercial and industrial customers to whom UGI Utilities has a statutory obligation to provide service who purchase their natural gas or electricity from others

COVID-19 - A novel strain of coronavirus disease discovered in 2019

DS - Default service

DSIC - Distribution System Improvement Charge

FASB - Financial Accounting Standards Board

FERC - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Fiscal 2021 - The fiscal year ending September 30, 2021

1

UGI UTILITIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Fiscal 2022 - The fiscal year ending September 30, 2022

GAAP - U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

IRPA - Interest rate protection agreement

MDPSC - Maryland Public Service Commission

MGP - Manufactured gas plant

NPNS - Normal purchase and normal sale

NYMEX - New York Mercantile Exchange

PADEP - Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

PAPUC - Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission

PGC - Purchased gas costs

Retail core-market- Comprises firm residential, commercial and industrial customers to whom UGI Utilities has a statutory obligation to provide service that purchase their natural gas from Gas Utility

SCAA - Storage contract administrative agreement

Temporary Rates Order - Order issued by the PAPUC on March 15, 2018, that converted PAPUC approved rates of a defined group of large Pennsylvania public utilities into temporary rates for a period of not more than 12 months while the PAPUC reviewed effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

USD - U.S. dollar

WHO - World Health Organization

2

UGI UTILITIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)

June 30,

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2

$

5

$

2

Restricted cash

-

-

3

Accounts receivable (less allowances for doubtful accounts of $20, $15

110

78

101

and $17, respectively)

Accrued utility revenues

8

14

14

Inventories

35

39

29

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

29

28

16

Total current assets

184

164

165

Property, plant and equipment (less accumulated depreciation of $1,273,

3,226

3,055

2,951

$1,210 and $1,190, respectively)

Goodwill

182

182

182

Regulatory assets

389

395

395

Other assets

16

13

15

Total assets

$

3,997

$

3,809

$

3,708

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

7

$

8

$

8

Short-term borrowings

100

141

40

Accounts payable

76

92

55

Regulatory liabilities

24

38

40

Other current liabilities

140

112

120

Total current liabilities

347

391

263

Long-term debt

1,207

1,113

1,114

Deferred income taxes

497

462

467

Pension and postretirement benefit obligations

163

170

162

Regulatory liabilities

310

315

318

Other noncurrent liabilities

66

77

79

Total liabilities

2,590

2,528

2,403

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)

Common stockholder's equity:

Common Stock

60

60

60

Additional paid-in capital

474

474

474

Retained earnings

902

780

804

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(29)

(33)

(33)

Total common stockholder's equity

1,407

1,281

1,305

Total liabilities and stockholder's equity

$

3,997

$

3,809

$

3,708

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UGI Corporation published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 16:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
