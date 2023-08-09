AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY REPORT
for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
AmeriGas Partners, L.P. ("AmeriGas Partners") is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of UGI Corporation ("UGI"), with no class of securities registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). As a result, AmeriGas Partners is not subject to the current and periodic reporting requirements of the Exchange Act. This quarterly report is provided to bondholders for informational purposes only pursuant to contractual requirements under certain indentures governing the rights of bondholders, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. As a result, none of UGI, AmeriGas Partners nor any of their respective affiliates accepts, and each specifically disclaims, any liability under federal securities laws whatsoever in connection with the provision of this quarterly report, including any liability under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2023, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
4
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Partner's Capital for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 and
6
2022
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
7
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
16
Controls and Procedures
24
Legal Proceedings
25
Risk Factors
25
Signatures
26
i -
GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS
Terms and abbreviations used in this Quarterly Report are defined below:
AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and Related Entities
AmeriGas Finance Corp. - A wholly owned subsidiary of AmeriGas Partners
AmeriGas OLP - AmeriGas Propane, L.P., the principal operating subsidiary of AmeriGas Partners
AmeriGas Partners - AmeriGas Partners, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI Energy Services - UGI Energy Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprises
Enterprises - UGI Enterprises, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of UGI
General Partner - AmeriGas Propane, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI and the general partner of AmeriGas Partners
Partnership - AmeriGas Partners, AmeriGas OLP and all of their subsidiaries collectively
UGI - UGI Corporation or, collectively, UGI Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries
Other Terms and Abbreviations
5.625% Senior Notes - An underwritten public offering of $675 million aggregate principal amount of notes due May 2024, issued by AmeriGas Partners. Pursuant to the tender offer, dated May 22, 2023, AmeriGas Partners, in June 2023, redeemed all outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due May 2024 and in so doing was released from the obligations with respect to the indenture for the 5.625% Senior Notes
9.375% Senior Notes - An underwritten private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of notes due May 2028, co-issued by AmeriGas Partners and AmeriGas Finance Corp.
2022 Annual Report - AmeriGas Partners' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as restated as described in Note 2 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies - Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements
2022nine-monthperiod - Nine months ended June 30, 2022
2022three-monthperiod - Three months ended June 30, 2022 2023nine-monthperiod - Nine months ended June 30, 2023
2023three-monthperiod - Three months ended June 30, 2023
2022 AmeriGas OLP Credit Agreement - Entered into by AmeriGas OLP providing for borrowings of up to $600 million, with the option to increase to a maximum principal amount of $900 million assuming certain conditions are met, including a letter of credit subfacility of up to $100 million, scheduled to expire in September 2026
AmeriGas OLP Credit Agreement - The second amended and restated credit agreement entered into by AmeriGas OLP providing for borrowings of up to $600 million, including a letter of credit subfacility of up to $150 million, was paid off in full and terminated concurrently with the execution of the 2022 AmeriGas OLP Credit Agreement
ASC - Accounting Standards Codification
ASC 606 - ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"
COVID-19- A novel strain of coronavirus disease discovered in 2019
FDIC - Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
Fiscal 2021 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2021
1
Fiscal 2022 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 Fiscal 2023 - The fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 GAAP - U.S. generally accepted accounting principles MGP - Manufactured gas plant
NOAA - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NPNS - Normal purchase and normal sale
NYDEC - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation PRP - Potentially responsible party
ROD - Record of Decision
U.S. - United States of America
2
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
(As Restated)(1)
June 30,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
28
$
11
$
11
Accounts receivable (less allowances for doubtful accounts of $24,
$22 and $22, respectively)
237
248
275
Inventories
166
224
192
Derivative instruments
-
30
63
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
69
89
75
Total current assets
500
602
616
Property, plant and equipment (less accumulated depreciation of $1,590,
$1,511 and $1,489, respectively)
1,021
1,047
1,057
Goodwill
1,354
2,004
2,004
Intangible assets, net
108
131
139
Derivative instruments
-
-
10
Other assets
338
358
357
Total assets
$
3,321
$
4,142
$
4,183
LIABILITIES AND PARTNER'S CAPITAL
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
-
131
50
Accounts payable
134
241
229
Customer deposits and advances
69
93
66
Derivative instruments
45
27
5
Other current liabilities
236
233
227
Total current liabilities
484
725
577
Long-term debt
2,384
2,563
2,562
Derivative instruments
11
10
1
Other noncurrent liabilities
323
340
354
Total liabilities
3,202
3,638
3,494
Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)
Partner's capital
119
504
689
Total liabilities and partner's capital
$
3,321
$
4,142
$
4,183
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
- See Note 2 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies - Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements
3
