Table of Contents

AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

QUARTERLY REPORT

for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. ("AmeriGas Partners") is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of UGI Corporation ("UGI"), with no class of securities registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). As a result, AmeriGas Partners is not subject to the current and periodic reporting requirements of the Exchange Act. This quarterly report is provided to bondholders for informational purposes only pursuant to contractual requirements under certain indentures governing the rights of bondholders, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. As a result, none of UGI, AmeriGas Partners nor any of their respective affiliates accepts, and each specifically disclaims, any liability under federal securities laws whatsoever in connection with the provision of this quarterly report, including any liability under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations

1

Financial Statements (unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2023, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Partner's Capital for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 and

6

2022

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

16

Controls and Procedures

24

Legal Proceedings

25

Risk Factors

25

Signatures

26

i -

Table of Contents

GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS

Terms and abbreviations used in this Quarterly Report are defined below:

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and Related Entities

AmeriGas Finance Corp. - A wholly owned subsidiary of AmeriGas Partners

AmeriGas OLP - AmeriGas Propane, L.P., the principal operating subsidiary of AmeriGas Partners

AmeriGas Partners - AmeriGas Partners, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI Energy Services - UGI Energy Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprises

Enterprises - UGI Enterprises, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of UGI

General Partner - AmeriGas Propane, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI and the general partner of AmeriGas Partners

Partnership - AmeriGas Partners, AmeriGas OLP and all of their subsidiaries collectively

UGI - UGI Corporation or, collectively, UGI Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries

Other Terms and Abbreviations

5.625% Senior Notes - An underwritten public offering of $675 million aggregate principal amount of notes due May 2024, issued by AmeriGas Partners. Pursuant to the tender offer, dated May 22, 2023, AmeriGas Partners, in June 2023, redeemed all outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due May 2024 and in so doing was released from the obligations with respect to the indenture for the 5.625% Senior Notes

9.375% Senior Notes - An underwritten private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of notes due May 2028, co-issued by AmeriGas Partners and AmeriGas Finance Corp.

2022 Annual Report - AmeriGas Partners' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as restated as described in Note 2 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies - Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

2022nine-monthperiod - Nine months ended June 30, 2022

2022three-monthperiod - Three months ended June 30, 2022 2023nine-monthperiod - Nine months ended June 30, 2023

2023three-monthperiod - Three months ended June 30, 2023

2022 AmeriGas OLP Credit Agreement - Entered into by AmeriGas OLP providing for borrowings of up to $600 million, with the option to increase to a maximum principal amount of $900 million assuming certain conditions are met, including a letter of credit subfacility of up to $100 million, scheduled to expire in September 2026

AmeriGas OLP Credit Agreement - The second amended and restated credit agreement entered into by AmeriGas OLP providing for borrowings of up to $600 million, including a letter of credit subfacility of up to $150 million, was paid off in full and terminated concurrently with the execution of the 2022 AmeriGas OLP Credit Agreement

ASC - Accounting Standards Codification

ASC 606 - ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

COVID-19- A novel strain of coronavirus disease discovered in 2019

FDIC - Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Fiscal 2021 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2021

1

Table of Contents

Fiscal 2022 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 Fiscal 2023 - The fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 GAAP - U.S. generally accepted accounting principles MGP - Manufactured gas plant

NOAA - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NPNS - Normal purchase and normal sale

NYDEC - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation PRP - Potentially responsible party

ROD - Record of Decision

U.S. - United States of America

2

Table of Contents

AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)

(As Restated)(1)

June 30,

September 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2022

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

28

$

11

$

11

Accounts receivable (less allowances for doubtful accounts of $24,

$22 and $22, respectively)

237

248

275

Inventories

166

224

192

Derivative instruments

-

30

63

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

69

89

75

Total current assets

500

602

616

Property, plant and equipment (less accumulated depreciation of $1,590,

$1,511 and $1,489, respectively)

1,021

1,047

1,057

Goodwill

1,354

2,004

2,004

Intangible assets, net

108

131

139

Derivative instruments

-

-

10

Other assets

338

358

357

Total assets

$

3,321

$

4,142

$

4,183

LIABILITIES AND PARTNER'S CAPITAL

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

-

131

50

Accounts payable

134

241

229

Customer deposits and advances

69

93

66

Derivative instruments

45

27

5

Other current liabilities

236

233

227

Total current liabilities

484

725

577

Long-term debt

2,384

2,563

2,562

Derivative instruments

11

10

1

Other noncurrent liabilities

323

340

354

Total liabilities

3,202

3,638

3,494

Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)

Partner's capital

119

504

689

Total liabilities and partner's capital

$

3,321

$

4,142

$

4,183

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

  1. See Note 2 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies - Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

UGI Corporation published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 14:36:06 UTC.