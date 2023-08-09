Table of Contents

GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS

Terms and abbreviations used in this Quarterly Report are defined below:

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and Related Entities

AmeriGas Finance Corp. - A wholly owned subsidiary of AmeriGas Partners

AmeriGas OLP - AmeriGas Propane, L.P., the principal operating subsidiary of AmeriGas Partners

AmeriGas Partners - AmeriGas Partners, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI Energy Services - UGI Energy Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprises

Enterprises - UGI Enterprises, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of UGI

General Partner - AmeriGas Propane, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI and the general partner of AmeriGas Partners

Partnership - AmeriGas Partners, AmeriGas OLP and all of their subsidiaries collectively

UGI - UGI Corporation or, collectively, UGI Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries

Other Terms and Abbreviations

5.625% Senior Notes - An underwritten public offering of $675 million aggregate principal amount of notes due May 2024, issued by AmeriGas Partners. Pursuant to the tender offer, dated May 22, 2023, AmeriGas Partners, in June 2023, redeemed all outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due May 2024 and in so doing was released from the obligations with respect to the indenture for the 5.625% Senior Notes

9.375% Senior Notes - An underwritten private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of notes due May 2028, co-issued by AmeriGas Partners and AmeriGas Finance Corp.

2022 Annual Report - AmeriGas Partners' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as restated as described in Note 2 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies - Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

2022nine-monthperiod - Nine months ended June 30, 2022

2022three-monthperiod - Three months ended June 30, 2022 2023nine-monthperiod - Nine months ended June 30, 2023

2023three-monthperiod - Three months ended June 30, 2023

2022 AmeriGas OLP Credit Agreement - Entered into by AmeriGas OLP providing for borrowings of up to $600 million, with the option to increase to a maximum principal amount of $900 million assuming certain conditions are met, including a letter of credit subfacility of up to $100 million, scheduled to expire in September 2026

AmeriGas OLP Credit Agreement - The second amended and restated credit agreement entered into by AmeriGas OLP providing for borrowings of up to $600 million, including a letter of credit subfacility of up to $150 million, was paid off in full and terminated concurrently with the execution of the 2022 AmeriGas OLP Credit Agreement

ASC - Accounting Standards Codification

ASC 606 - ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

COVID-19- A novel strain of coronavirus disease discovered in 2019

FDIC - Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Fiscal 2021 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2021