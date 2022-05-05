UGI : Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

UGI INTERNATIONAL, LLC

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AND

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS

OF OPERATIONS for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

UGI INTERNATIONAL, LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations3

Financial Statements (unaudited):

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2022, September 30, 2021 and March 31, 20215Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 and

2021 6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three and six months ended

March 31, 2022 and 2021 7

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 8 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and

2021 9

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 10

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 21

UGI INTERNATIONAL, LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS

Terms and abbreviations used in this document are defined below:

UGI International and Related Entities

AmeriGas OLP - AmeriGas Propane, L.P., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI

AvantiGas - AvantiGas Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International

Company - UGI International and its consolidated subsidiaries collectively

DVEP - DVEP Investeringen B.V., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International

Enterprises - UGI Enterprises, LLC, a Pennsylvania limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of UGI

Flaga - Flaga GmbH, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International

UGI - UGI Corporation

UGI France - UGI France SAS (a Société par actions simplifiée), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International

UGI International - UGI International, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprises

UniverGas - UniverGas Italia S.r.l, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International

Other Terms and Abbreviations

2.50% Senior Notes - An underwritten private placement of €400 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes due December 1, 2029, issued by UGI International, LLC

3.25% Senior Notes - An underwritten private placement of €350 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes due November 1, 2025, issued by UGI International, LLC

2021 Annual Report - UGI International's audited financial statements and related notes, along with Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021

2021 six-month period - Six months ended March 31, 2021

2021 three-month period - Three months ended March 31, 2021

2022 six-month period - Six months ended March 31, 2022

2022 three-month period - Three months ended March 31, 2022

AOCI - Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

ASC - Accounting Standards Codification

ASC 606 - ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

ASU - Accounting Standards Update

CARES Act - Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act

CDC - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

COVID-19 - A novel strain of coronavirus disease discovered in 2019

Euribor - Euro Interbank Offered Rate

Fiscal 2019 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2019

UGI INTERNATIONAL, LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Fiscal 2021 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2021

Fiscal 2022 - The fiscal year ending September 30, 2022

GAAP - U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

LPG - Liquefied petroleum gas

NPNS - Normal purchase and normal sale

UGI International Credit Facilities Agreement - A five-year unsecured senior facilities agreement entered into in October 2018 by UGI International comprising a €300 million term loan facility and a €300 million revolving credit facility, scheduled to expire in October 2023

U.S. - United States of America

USD - U.S. dollar

WHO - World Health Organization

UGI INTERNATIONAL, LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)

March 31, September 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

$ 606 $ 315

Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash

532 $ 32

1 2

Accounts receivable (less allowances for doubtful accounts of $17, $16 and $14, respectively) 860 430 532

Inventories Derivative instruments

146

145 98

727 500 59

Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets

72

81 89

2,369 1,763 1,095

Property, plant and equipment, (less accumulated depreciation of $956, $933 and $934, respectively)

1,015

1,071 1,097

Goodwill 950 993 1,003

Intangible assets, net Derivative instruments Other assets

142

156 188

274 277 49

155

161 140

Total assets $ 4,905 $ 4,421 $ 3,572

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current maturities of long-term debt Short-term borrowings

$

189

1 $

21 -

$

1 -

Accounts payable 392 370 267

Employee compensation and benefits accrued Derivative instruments

49

60 42

48 28 6

Other current liabilities Total current liabilities Long-term debt

280

208 256

959 687 572

769

749 778

538 463 231

Deferred income taxes Derivative instruments

22

16 8

278 296 301

Customer tank and cylinder deposits Other noncurrent liabilities

90

98 87

Total liabilities 2,656 2,309 1,977

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)

Equity:

Member's equity Noncontrolling interests Total equity

2,239 10 2,249

2,103 1,586

9

9

2,112 1,595

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,905 $ 4,421 $ 3,572

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.