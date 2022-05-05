Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UGI Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UGI   US9026811052

UGI CORPORATION

(UGI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/05 04:00:02 pm EDT
37.10 USD    0.00%
05:56pUGI CORP /PA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:49pUGI : Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
10:10aUGI : Second Quarter FY22 Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UGI : Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

05/05/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UGI INTERNATIONAL, LLC

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AND

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS

OF OPERATIONS for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

UGI INTERNATIONAL, LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations3

Financial Statements (unaudited):

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2022, September 30, 2021 and March 31, 20215Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 and

2021 6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three and six months ended

March 31, 2022 and 2021 7

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 8 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and

2021 9

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 10

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 21

UGI INTERNATIONAL, LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS

Terms and abbreviations used in this document are defined below:

UGI International and Related Entities

AmeriGas OLP - AmeriGas Propane, L.P., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI

AvantiGas - AvantiGas Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International

Company - UGI International and its consolidated subsidiaries collectively

DVEP - DVEP Investeringen B.V., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International

Enterprises - UGI Enterprises, LLC, a Pennsylvania limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of UGI

Flaga - Flaga GmbH, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International

UGI - UGI Corporation

UGI France - UGI France SAS (a Société par actions simplifiée), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International

UGI International - UGI International, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprises

UniverGas - UniverGas Italia S.r.l, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International

Other Terms and Abbreviations

2.50% Senior Notes - An underwritten private placement of €400 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes due December 1, 2029, issued by UGI International, LLC

3.25% Senior Notes - An underwritten private placement of €350 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes due November 1, 2025, issued by UGI International, LLC

2021 Annual Report - UGI International's audited financial statements and related notes, along with Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021

2021 six-month period - Six months ended March 31, 2021

2021 three-month period - Three months ended March 31, 2021

2022 six-month period - Six months ended March 31, 2022

2022 three-month period - Three months ended March 31, 2022

AOCI - Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

ASC - Accounting Standards Codification

ASC 606 - ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

ASU - Accounting Standards Update

CARES Act - Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act

CDC - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

COVID-19 - A novel strain of coronavirus disease discovered in 2019

Euribor - Euro Interbank Offered Rate

Fiscal 2019 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2019

UGI INTERNATIONAL, LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Fiscal 2021 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2021

Fiscal 2022 - The fiscal year ending September 30, 2022

GAAP - U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

LPG - Liquefied petroleum gas

NPNS - Normal purchase and normal sale

UGI International Credit Facilities Agreement - A five-year unsecured senior facilities agreement entered into in October 2018 by UGI International comprising a €300 million term loan facility and a €300 million revolving credit facility, scheduled to expire in October 2023

U.S. - United States of America

USD - U.S. dollar

WHO - World Health Organization

UGI INTERNATIONAL, LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)

March 31,

September 30,

March 31,

2022

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

$

606 $ 315

Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash

  • 532 $ 32

1 2

Accounts receivable (less allowances for doubtful accounts of $17, $16 and $14, respectively)

860

430 532

Inventories Derivative instruments

146

145 98

727

500 59

Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets

72

81 89

2,369

1,763 1,095

Property, plant and equipment, (less accumulated depreciation of $956, $933 and $934, respectively)

1,015

1,071 1,097

Goodwill

950

993 1,003

Intangible assets, net Derivative instruments Other assets

142

156 188

274

277 49

155

161 140

Total assets

$

4,905

$

4,421

$ 3,572

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current maturities of long-term debt Short-term borrowings

$

189

  • 1 $

21 -

$

1 -

Accounts payable

392

370 267

Employee compensation and benefits accrued Derivative instruments

49

60 42

48

28 6

Other current liabilities Total current liabilities Long-term debt

280

208 256

959

687 572

769

749 778

538

463 231

Deferred income taxes Derivative instruments

22

16 8

278

296 301

Customer tank and cylinder deposits Other noncurrent liabilities

90

98 87

Total liabilities

2,656

2,309 1,977

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)

Equity:

Member's equity Noncontrolling interests Total equity

2,239 10 2,249

2,103 1,586

9

9

2,112 1,595

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,905

$

4,421

$ 3,572

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UGI Corporation published this content on 05 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2022 21:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UGI CORPORATION
05:56pUGI CORP /PA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
05:49pUGI : Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
10:10aUGI : Second Quarter FY22 Earnings Presentation
PU
09:07aUGI CORP /PA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
09:00aTRANSCRIPT : UGI Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
03:56aUGI Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Profit Declines, Revenue Rises
MT
05/04UGI : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Earnings Flash (UGI) UGI CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $3.47B, vs. Street Est of $2.846B
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (UGI) UGI CORPORATION Reports Q2 EPS $1.91, vs. Street Est of $1.84
MT
05/04UGI Reports Second Quarter Results and Updates Fiscal 2022 Guidance
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UGI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 285 M - -
Net income 2022 271 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 7 784 M 7 784 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart UGI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UGI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UGI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37,10 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Perreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer
Frank S. Hermance Non-Executive Chairman
John Koerwer Chief Information Officer
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UGI CORPORATION-22.67%7 784
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-28.42%20 659
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.68%15 672
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.83.80%9 209
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-32.12%8 815
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-8.34%7 391