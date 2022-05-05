UGI : Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

UGI INTERNATIONAL, LLC
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AND
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS
OF OPERATIONS for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations3
Financial Statements (unaudited):
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2022, September 30, 2021 and March 31, 20215Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 and
2021 6
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three and six months ended
March 31, 2022 and 2021 7
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 8 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and
2021 9
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 10
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 21
UGI INTERNATIONAL, LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS
Terms and abbreviations used in this document are defined below:
UGI International and Related Entities
AmeriGas OLP - AmeriGas Propane, L.P., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI
AvantiGas - AvantiGas Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International
Company - UGI International and its consolidated subsidiaries collectively
DVEP - DVEP Investeringen B.V., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International
Enterprises - UGI Enterprises, LLC, a Pennsylvania limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of UGI
Flaga - Flaga GmbH, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International
UGI - UGI Corporation
UGI France - UGI France SAS (a Société par actions simplifiée), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International
UGI International - UGI International, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprises
UniverGas - UniverGas Italia S.r.l, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI International
Other Terms and Abbreviations
2.50% Senior Notes - An underwritten private placement of €400 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes due December 1, 2029, issued by UGI International, LLC
3.25% Senior Notes - An underwritten private placement of €350 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes due November 1, 2025, issued by UGI International, LLC
2021 Annual Report - UGI International's audited financial statements and related notes, along with Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021
2021 six-month period - Six months ended March 31, 2021
2021 three-month period - Three months ended March 31, 2021
2022 six-month period - Six months ended March 31, 2022
2022 three-month period - Three months ended March 31, 2022
AOCI - Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
ASC - Accounting Standards Codification
ASC 606 - ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"
ASU - Accounting Standards Update
CARES Act - Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act
CDC - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
COVID-19 - A novel strain of coronavirus disease discovered in 2019
Euribor - Euro Interbank Offered Rate
Fiscal 2019 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2019
Fiscal 2021 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2021
Fiscal 2022 - The fiscal year ending September 30, 2022
GAAP - U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
LPG - Liquefied petroleum gas
NPNS - Normal purchase and normal sale
UGI International Credit Facilities Agreement - A five-year unsecured senior facilities agreement entered into in October 2018 by UGI International comprising a €300 million term loan facility and a €300 million revolving credit facility, scheduled to expire in October 2023
U.S. - United States of America
USD - U.S. dollar
WHO - World Health Organization
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
March 31,
|
September 30,
|
March 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash
1 2
Accounts receivable (less allowances for doubtful accounts of $17, $16 and $14, respectively)
860
430 532
Inventories Derivative instruments
146
145 98
Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets
72
81 89
Property, plant and equipment, (less accumulated depreciation of $956, $933 and $934, respectively)
1,015
1,071 1,097
Intangible assets, net Derivative instruments Other assets
142
156 188
155
161 140
Total assets
$
4,905
$
4,421
$ 3,572
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt Short-term borrowings
$
189
21 -
$
1 -
Accounts payable
392
370 267
Employee compensation and benefits accrued Derivative instruments
49
60 42
Other current liabilities Total current liabilities Long-term debt
280
208 256
769
749 778
Deferred income taxes Derivative instruments
22
16 8
Customer tank and cylinder deposits Other noncurrent liabilities
90
98 87
Total liabilities
2,656
2,309 1,977
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Equity:
Member's equity Noncontrolling interests Total equity
2,239 10 2,249
2,103 1,586
9
9
2,112 1,595
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,905
$
4,421
$ 3,572
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.