AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.
ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED
September 30, 2023
AmeriGas Partners, L.P. ("AmeriGas") is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of UGI Corporation ("UGI"), with no class
of securities registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). As a result, AmeriGas Partners is not subject to the current and periodic reporting requirements of the Exchange Act. This annual report is provided to bondholders for informational purposes only pursuant to contractual requirements under certain indentures governing the rights of bondholders, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. As a result, none of UGI, AmeriGas Partners nor any of their respective affiliates accepts, and each specifically disclaims, any liability under federal securities laws whatsoever in connection with the provision of this annual report, including any liability under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS
Terms and abbreviations used in this Annual Report are defined below:
AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and Related Entities
AmeriGas Finance Corp. - A wholly owned subsidiary of AmeriGas Partners
AmeriGas OLP - AmeriGas Propane, L.P., the principal operating subsidiary of AmeriGas Partners; also referred to as the "Operating Partnership"
AmeriGas Partners - AmeriGas Partners, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI
AmeriGas Propane - AmeriGas Propane, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of UGI, the sole general partner of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.; also referred to as the "General Partner"
AmeriGas Propane GP, LLC - a Delaware limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of AmeriGas Partners, an indirect and wholly owned subsidiary of UGI and the general partner of AmeriGas OLP
AmeriGas Propane Holdings, Inc. - A Delaware corporation and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI
AmeriGas Propane Holdings, LLC - A Delaware limited liability company and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI
Energy Services - UGI Energy Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprises
Enterprises - UGI Enterprises, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of UGI
General Partner - AmeriGas Propane, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI and the general partner of AmeriGas Partners
Partnership - AmeriGas Partners and its consolidated subsidiaries, including AmeriGas OLP; also referred to as "AmeriGas Partners"
UGI - UGI Corporation or, collectively, UGI Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries
UGI Europe - UGI Europe, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of UGI
Other Terms and Abbreviations
5.625% Senior Notes - An underwritten public offering of $675 million aggregate principal amount of notes due May 2024, issued by AmeriGas Partners. Pursuant to the tender offer, dated May 22, 2023, AmeriGas Partners, in June 2023, redeemed all outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due May 2024 and in so doing was released from the obligations with respect to the indenture for the 5.625% Senior Notes
9.375% Senior Notes - An underwritten private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of notes due May 2028, co-issued by AmeriGas Partners and AmeriGas Finance Corp.
2022 AmeriGas OLP Credit Agreement - Entered into by AmeriGas OLP providing for borrowings of up to $600 million, with the option to increase to a maximum principal amount of $900 million assuming certain conditions are met, including a letter of credit subfacility of up to $100 million, scheduled to expire in September 2026. On November 15, 2023, the Company amended the 2022 AmeriGas OLP Credit agreement to reduce the revolver to $400 million.
ACE - AmeriGas Cylinder Exchange
AmeriGas OLP Credit Agreement - The second amended and restated credit agreement entered into by AmeriGas OLP providing for borrowings of up to $600 million, including a letter of credit subfacility of up to $150 million, was paid in full and terminated concurrently with the execution of the 2022 AmeriGas OLP Credit Agreement
ASC - Accounting Standards Codification
ASC 606 - ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"
ASC 820 - ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurement"
ASC 842 - ASC 842, "Leases" (effective October 1, 2019)
ASU - Accounting Standards Update
Btu - British thermal unit
CERCLA - Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act Common Units - Limited partnership ownership interests in AmeriGas Partners COVID-19 - A novel strain of coronavirus disease discovered in 2019
DOT - U.S. Department of Transportation
Exchange Act - Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended
FDIC - Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
FIFO - First-in,first-out inventory valuation method
Fiscal 2020 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2020
Fiscal 2021 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2021
Fiscal 2022 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2022
Fiscal 2023 - The fiscal year ended September 30, 2023
Fiscal 2024 - The fiscal year ending September 30, 2024
Fiscal 2025 - The fiscal year ending September 30, 2025
Fiscal 2026 - The fiscal year ending September 30, 2026
Fiscal 2027 - The fiscal year ending September 30, 2027
Fiscal 2028 - The fiscal year ending September 30, 2028
GAAP - U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
GHG - Greenhouse gas
LPG - Liquefied petroleum gas
MD&A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations MGP - Manufactured gas plant
NOAA - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NPNS - Normal purchase and normal sale
NYDEC - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
OSHA - Occupational Safety and Health Act
Partnership Agreement - Fourth Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership of AmeriGas Partners dated as of July 27, 2009, as amended
PRP - Potentially responsible party
ROU - Right-of-use
ROD - Record of Decision
SEC - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
U.S. - United States of America
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Information contained in this Annual Report contains forward-looking statements. Such statements use forward-looking words such as "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," or other similar words and terms of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements discuss plans, strategies, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.
A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statement as these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary from assumed facts or bases, and the differences between actual results and assumed facts or bases can be material, depending on the circumstances. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind our Risk Factors below and the following important factors that could affect our future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements: (1) weather conditions, including increasingly uncertain weather patterns due to climate change, resulting in reduced demand, the seasonal nature of our business, and disruptions in our operations and supply chain; (2) cost volatility and availability of propane, as well as the availability of propane cylinders, and the capacity to transport propane to our customers; (3) the availability of, and our ability to consummate, acquisition or combination opportunities; (4) successful integration and future performance of acquired assets or businesses and achievement of anticipated synergies; (5) changes in laws and regulations, including safety, health, tax, transportation, consumer protection, data privacy, accounting, and environmental matters, such as regulatory responses to climate change; (6) competitive pressures from the same and alternative energy sources; (7) failure to acquire new customers or retain current customers thereby reducing or limiting any increase in revenues; (8) liability for environmental claims; (9) increased customer conservation measures due to high propane prices resulting in reduced demand; (10) our ability to attract, develop, retain and engage key employees;
- customer, counterparty, supplier, or vendor defaults; (12) liability for uninsured claims and for claims in excess of insurance coverage, including those for personal injury and property damage arising from explosions, acts of war, terrorism, natural disasters, pandemics and other catastrophic events that may result from operating hazards and risks incidental to transporting, storing and distributing propane; (13) political, regulatory and economic conditions in the United States;
- credit and capital market conditions, including reduced access to capital markets and interest rate fluctuations;
- changes in commodity market prices resulting in significantly higher cash collateral requirements; (16) the impact of pending and future legal or regulatory proceedings, inquiries or investigations; (17) the success of our strategic initiatives and investments that are intended to advance our business strategy; (18) the interruption, disruption, failure, malfunction, or breach of our information technology systems, and those of our third-party vendors or service providers, including due to cyber attack;
- our ability to achieve the operational benefits and cost efficiencies expected from the completion of pending and future business transformation initiatives, including the impact of customer service disruptions resulting in potential customer loss;
- the impact of a material impairment of our assets; (21) uncertainties related to global pandemics; (22) our ability to protect our intellectual property; (23) our ability to overcome supply chain issues that may result in delays or shortages in, as well as increased costs of, equipment, materials or other resources that are critical to our business operations; (24) material weaknesses or significant deficiency in our controls over financial reporting; and (25) our ability to control operating costs and make cost- saving changes.
These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation (and expressly disclaim any obligation) to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information or future events.
BUSINESS
General
AmeriGas Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership formed under Delaware law on November 2, 1994. We are the largest retail propane distributor in the United States based on the volume of propane gallons distributed annually. The Partnership serves nearly 1.2 million customers in all 50 states from approximately 1,380 propane distribution locations.
We are a holding company and we conduct our business principally through our subsidiary AmeriGas OLP, a Delaware limited partnership. AmeriGas OLP is sometimes referred to herein as "the Operating Partnership." AmeriGas Propane, Inc. is our general partner (the "General Partner") and is responsible for managing our operations. The General Partner is a wholly owned subsidiary of UGI, a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In this Report, the terms "Partnership" and "AmeriGas Partners," as well as the terms "our," "we," and "its," are used sometimes as abbreviated references to
AmeriGas Partners, L.P. itself or collectively, AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and its consolidated subsidiaries, including the Operating Partnership. For further information on the meaning of certain terms used in this Report, see "Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations."
Our executive offices are located at 500 North Gulph Road, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406, and our telephone number is
- 337-7000.The Partnership's website can be found at www.amerigas.com. Information on our website is not intended to be incorporated into this Report.
Business Strategy
We continue to focus on (i) developing internal sales and marketing programs to improve customer service and attract and retain customers and (ii) leveraging our scale and driving productivity through the development of technology. Our ACE, Cynch and National Accounts programs continued to be important elements of our business in Fiscal 2023. Through our ACE program, consumers can purchase propane cylinders or exchange propane cylinders at various retail locations. Our Cynch program provides for cylinder home delivery in select markets. Through our National Accounts program, we encourage multi- location propane users to enter into a supply agreement with us rather than with multiple suppliers.
During Fiscal 2023, we made technology and other investments to promote the safety of our employees and the communities we serve. For example, we continued (i) installing cameras in our delivery and service vehicles to facilitate in-cab coaching capabilities, among other functionality, and (ii) installing fall protection towers on rail terminals that are designed to prevent employees from falling during the process of offloading propane into bulk storage.
Products, Services and Marketing
The Partnership serves nearly 1.2 million customers in all 50 states from approximately 1,380 propane distribution locations. Typically, propane distribution locations are in suburban and rural areas where natural gas is not readily available. Our local offices generally consist of operations facilities and propane storage. As part of its overall transportation and distribution infrastructure, the Partnership operates as an interstate carrier in all states throughout the continental U.S.
The Partnership sells propane primarily to residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural and wholesale customers. The Partnership distributed approximately 940 million gallons of propane in Fiscal 2023. Approximately 88% of the Partnership's Fiscal 2023 sales (based on gallons sold) was to retail accounts and approximately 12% was to wholesale accounts. Sales to residential customers in Fiscal 2023 represented approximately 30% of retail gallons sold; commercial/ industrial customers 41%; motor fuel customers 21%; and agricultural customers 3%. Transport gallons, which are large-scale deliveries to retail customers other than residential, accounted for approximately 5% of Fiscal 2023 retail gallons. With the exception of one customer representing 5.1% of the Partnership's consolidated revenues, no other single customer represents more than 5% of the Partnership's consolidated revenues.
The ACE program continued to be an important element of the Partnership's business in Fiscal 2023. At September 30, 2023, ACE cylinders were available at over 48,000 retail locations throughout the U.S. Sales of our ACE cylinders to retailers are included in commercial/industrial sales. The ACE program enables consumers to purchase or exchange propane cylinders at various retail locations such as home centers, gas stations, mass merchandisers and grocery and convenience stores. In addition, our Cynch propane home delivery service was available in 24 cities as of September 30, 2023. We also supply retailers with large propane tanks to enable them to replenish customers' propane cylinders directly at the retailers' locations.
Residential and commercial customers use propane primarily for home heating, water heating and cooking purposes. Commercial users include hotels, restaurants, churches, warehouses and retail stores. Industrial customers use propane to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas and in other process applications. Other industrial customers are large-scale heating accounts and local gas utility customers that use propane as a supplemental fuel to meet peak load deliverability requirements. As a motor fuel, propane is burned in internal combustion engines that power school buses and other over-the-road vehicles, forklifts and stationary engines. Agricultural uses include tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying and orchard heating. In its wholesale operations, the Partnership principally sells propane to large industrial end-users and other propane distributors.
Retail deliveries of propane are usually made to customers by means of bobtail and rack trucks. Propane is pumped from the bobtail truck, which generally holds 2,400 to 3,000 gallons of propane, into a stationary storage tank on the customer's premises. The Partnership owns most of these storage tanks and leases them to its customers. The capacity of these tanks ranges from approximately 120 gallons to approximately 1,200 gallons. The Partnership also delivers propane in portable cylinders, including ACE and motor fuel cylinders. Some of these deliveries are made to the customer's location where cylinders are either picked up or replenished in place.
Propane Supply and Storage
The U.S. propane market has approximately 190 domestic and international sources of supply, including the spot market. Supplies of propane from the Partnership's sources historically have been readily available. In recent years, certain geographies experienced varying levels of reduced propane availability as a result of transportation issues within the supply chain. In response to these supply and transportation challenges, the Partnership utilized a combination of increased regional storage as well as rail and transport supply from different origins to offset localized supply/demand imbalances.
In addition to these factors, the availability and pricing of propane supply has historically been dependent upon, among other things, the severity of winter weather, the price and availability of competing fuels such as natural gas and crude oil, and the amount and availability of exported supply and, to a much lesser extent, imported supply. For more information on risks relating to our supply chain, see "Risk Factors - Risks Relating to Our Supply Chain and Our Ability to Obtain Adequate Quantities of Propane."
During Fiscal 2023, approximately 97% of the Partnership's propane supply was purchased under supply agreements with terms of one to three years. Although no assurance can be given that supplies of propane will be readily available in the future, management currently expects to be able to secure adequate supplies during Fiscal 2024. If supply from major sources were interrupted, however, the cost of procuring replacement supplies and transporting those supplies from alternative locations might be materially higher and, at least on a short-term basis, margins could be adversely affected. In Fiscal 2023, the Partnership derived approximately 14% of its propane supply from Enterprise Products Operating LLC and approximately 11% of its propane supply from Targa Liquids Marketing and Trade LLC. No other single supplier provided more than 10% of the Partnership's total propane supply in Fiscal 2023. In certain geographic areas, however, a single supplier provides more than 50% of the Partnership's requirements. Disruptions in supply in these areas could also have an adverse impact on the Partnership's margins.
The Partnership's supply contracts typically provide for pricing based upon (i) index formulas using the current prices established at a major storage point such as Mont Belvieu, Texas, or Conway, Kansas, or (ii) posted prices at the time of delivery. In addition, some agreements provide maximum and minimum seasonal purchase volume guidelines. The percentage of contract purchases, and the amount of supply contracted for at fixed prices, will vary from year to year. The Partnership uses a number of interstate pipelines, as well as railroad tank cars, delivery trucks and barges, to transport propane from suppliers to storage and distribution facilities. The Partnership stores propane at various storage facilities and terminals located in strategic areas across the U.S.
Because the Partnership's profitability is sensitive to changes in wholesale propane costs, the Partnership generally seeks to pass on increases in the cost of propane to customers. There is no assurance, however, that the Partnership will always be able to pass on product cost increases fully, or keep pace with such increases, particularly when product costs rise rapidly. Product cost increases can be triggered by periods of severe cold weather, supply interruptions, increases in the prices of base commodities, such as crude oil and natural gas, or other unforeseen events. The Partnership has supply acquisition and product cost risk management practices to reduce the effect of volatility on selling prices. These practices currently include the use of summer storage, forward purchases and derivative commodity instruments, such as propane price swaps. See "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Market Risk Disclosures."
The following graph shows the average prices of propane on the propane spot market during the last five fiscal years at Mont Belvieu, Texas, and Conway, Kansas, both major storage areas.
Average Propane Spot Market Prices
General Industry Information
Propane is separated from crude oil during the refining process and also extracted from natural gas or oil wellhead gas at processing plants. Propane is normally transported and stored in a liquid state under moderate pressure or refrigeration for economy and ease of handling in shipping and distribution. When the pressure is released or the temperature is increased, it is usable as a flammable gas. Propane is colorless and odorless; an odorant is added to allow for its detection. Propane is considered a clean alternative fuel under the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990.
Competition
Propane competes with other sources of energy, some of which are less costly for equivalent energy value. Propane distributors compete for customers with suppliers of electricity, fuel oil and natural gas, principally on the basis of price, service, availability and portability. Electricity is generally more expensive than propane on a Btu equivalent basis, but the convenience and efficiency of electricity make it an attractive energy source for consumers and developers of new homes. Fuel oil, which is also a major competitor of propane, is a less environmentally attractive energy source. Furnaces and appliances that burn propane will not operate on fuel oil, and vice versa, and, therefore, a conversion from one fuel to the other requires the installation of new equipment. Propane serves as an alternative to natural gas in rural and suburban areas where natural gas is unavailable or portability of product is required. Natural gas is generally a significantly less expensive source of energy than propane, although in areas where natural gas is available, propane is used for certain industrial and commercial applications and as a standby fuel during interruptions in natural gas service. The gradual expansion of the nation's natural gas distribution systems has resulted in the availability of natural gas in some areas that previously depended upon propane. However, natural gas pipelines are not present in many areas of the country where propane is sold for heating and cooking purposes.
For motor fuel customers, propane competes with gasoline, diesel fuel, electric batteries, fuel cells and, in certain applications, LNG and compressed natural gas. Wholesale propane distribution is a highly competitive, low margin business. Propane sales to other retail distributors and large-volume,direct-shipment industrial end-users are price sensitive and frequently involve a competitive bidding process.
Retail propane industry volumes have been flat for several years and no or modest growth in total demand is foreseen in the next several years. Therefore, the Partnership's ability to grow within the industry is dependent on the success of its sales and marketing programs designed to attract and retain customers, the success of business transformation initiatives, its ability to achieve internal growth, which includes the continuation of ACE, Cynch and National Accounts (through which multi-location propane users enter into a single AmeriGas Propane supply agreement rather than agreements with multiple suppliers), and its ability to acquire other retail distributors. The failure of the Partnership to retain and grow its customer base would have an adverse effect on its long-term results.
The domestic propane retail distribution business is highly competitive. The Partnership competes in this business with other large propane marketers, including other full-service marketers, and thousands of small independent operators. Some farm
cooperatives, rural electric cooperatives and fuel oil distributors include propane distribution in their businesses and the Partnership competes with them as well. The ability to compete effectively depends on providing high quality customer service, maintaining competitive retail prices and controlling operating expenses. The Partnership also offers customers various payment and service options, including guaranteed price programs, fixed price arrangements and pricing arrangements based on published propane prices at specified terminals.
In Fiscal 2023, the Partnership's retail propane sales totaled approximately 820 million gallons. Based on the most recent annual survey by the Propane Education & Research Council, 2022 domestic retail propane sales (annual sales for other than chemical uses) in the U.S. totaled approximately 9.8 billion gallons. Based on LP-GAS magazine rankings, 2022 sales volume of the ten largest propane distribution companies (including AmeriGas Propane) represented approximately 32% of domestic retail propane sales.
Trade Names, Trade and Service Marks
AmeriGas Propane markets propane and other services principally under the "AmeriGas®," "America's Propane Company®," and "Cynch®" trade names and related service marks. AmeriGas Propane owns, directly or indirectly, all the right, title and interest in the "AmeriGas" name and related trade and service marks. AmeriGas Polska Sp. z.o.o. has an exclusive, royalty-free license from AmeriGas Propane to use the "AmeriGas®" name and related service marks in Poland and Germany and with respect thereto on the Internet. The term of the license is in perpetuity.
Seasonality
Because many customers use propane for heating purposes, the Partnership's retail sales volume is seasonal. During Fiscal 2023, approximately 63% of the Partnership's retail sales volume occurred, and substantially all of the Partnership's operating income was earned, during the peak heating season from October through March. As a result of this seasonality, revenues are typically higher in the Partnership's first and second fiscal quarters (October 1 through March 31). Cash receipts are generally greatest during the second and third fiscal quarters when customers pay for propane purchased during the winter heating season. For more information on the risks associated with the seasonality of our business, see "Risk Factors - Our business is seasonal and decreases in the demand for propane because of warmer-than-normal heating season weather or unfavorable weather conditions may adversely affect our results of operations."
Sales volume for the Partnership traditionally fluctuates from year-to-year in response to variations in weather, prices, competition, customer mix and other factors, such as conservation efforts and general economic conditions. For information on national weather statistics, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations."
Government Regulation
The Partnership is subject to various federal, state and local environmental, health, safety and transportation laws and regulations governing the storage, distribution and transportation of propane and the operation of bulk storage propane terminals.
Environmental
Generally, applicable environmental laws impose limitations on the discharge of pollutants, establish standards for the handling of solid and hazardous substances, and require the investigation and cleanup of environmental contamination. These laws include, among others, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, CERCLA, the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the Homeland Security Act of 2002, the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, comparable state statutes and any applicable amendments. The Partnership incurs expenses associated with compliance with its obligations under federal and state environmental laws and regulations, and we believe that the Partnership is in material compliance with its obligations. The Partnership maintains various permits that are necessary to operate its facilities, some of which may be material to its operations. The Partnership continually monitors its operations with respect to potential environmental issues, including changes in legal requirements.
The Partnership is investigating and remediating contamination at a number of present and former operating sites in the U.S., including sites where its predecessor entities operated MGPs. CERCLA and similar state laws impose joint and several liability on certain classes of persons considered to have contributed to the release or threatened release of a "hazardous substance" into the environment without regard to fault or the legality of the original conduct. Propane is not a hazardous substance within the meaning of CERCLA.
