AmeriGas Partners, L.P. itself or collectively, AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and its consolidated subsidiaries, including the Operating Partnership. For further information on the meaning of certain terms used in this Report, see "Glossary of Terms and Abbreviations."

Business Strategy

We continue to focus on (i) developing internal sales and marketing programs to improve customer service and attract and retain customers and (ii) leveraging our scale and driving productivity through the development of technology. Our ACE, Cynch and National Accounts programs continued to be important elements of our business in Fiscal 2023. Through our ACE program, consumers can purchase propane cylinders or exchange propane cylinders at various retail locations. Our Cynch program provides for cylinder home delivery in select markets. Through our National Accounts program, we encourage multi- location propane users to enter into a supply agreement with us rather than with multiple suppliers.

During Fiscal 2023, we made technology and other investments to promote the safety of our employees and the communities we serve. For example, we continued (i) installing cameras in our delivery and service vehicles to facilitate in-cab coaching capabilities, among other functionality, and (ii) installing fall protection towers on rail terminals that are designed to prevent employees from falling during the process of offloading propane into bulk storage.

Products, Services and Marketing

The Partnership serves nearly 1.2 million customers in all 50 states from approximately 1,380 propane distribution locations. Typically, propane distribution locations are in suburban and rural areas where natural gas is not readily available. Our local offices generally consist of operations facilities and propane storage. As part of its overall transportation and distribution infrastructure, the Partnership operates as an interstate carrier in all states throughout the continental U.S.

The Partnership sells propane primarily to residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural and wholesale customers. The Partnership distributed approximately 940 million gallons of propane in Fiscal 2023. Approximately 88% of the Partnership's Fiscal 2023 sales (based on gallons sold) was to retail accounts and approximately 12% was to wholesale accounts. Sales to residential customers in Fiscal 2023 represented approximately 30% of retail gallons sold; commercial/ industrial customers 41%; motor fuel customers 21%; and agricultural customers 3%. Transport gallons, which are large-scale deliveries to retail customers other than residential, accounted for approximately 5% of Fiscal 2023 retail gallons. With the exception of one customer representing 5.1% of the Partnership's consolidated revenues, no other single customer represents more than 5% of the Partnership's consolidated revenues.

The ACE program continued to be an important element of the Partnership's business in Fiscal 2023. At September 30, 2023, ACE cylinders were available at over 48,000 retail locations throughout the U.S. Sales of our ACE cylinders to retailers are included in commercial/industrial sales. The ACE program enables consumers to purchase or exchange propane cylinders at various retail locations such as home centers, gas stations, mass merchandisers and grocery and convenience stores. In addition, our Cynch propane home delivery service was available in 24 cities as of September 30, 2023. We also supply retailers with large propane tanks to enable them to replenish customers' propane cylinders directly at the retailers' locations.

Residential and commercial customers use propane primarily for home heating, water heating and cooking purposes. Commercial users include hotels, restaurants, churches, warehouses and retail stores. Industrial customers use propane to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas and in other process applications. Other industrial customers are large-scale heating accounts and local gas utility customers that use propane as a supplemental fuel to meet peak load deliverability requirements. As a motor fuel, propane is burned in internal combustion engines that power school buses and other over-the-road vehicles, forklifts and stationary engines. Agricultural uses include tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying and orchard heating. In its wholesale operations, the Partnership principally sells propane to large industrial end-users and other propane distributors.

Retail deliveries of propane are usually made to customers by means of bobtail and rack trucks. Propane is pumped from the bobtail truck, which generally holds 2,400 to 3,000 gallons of propane, into a stationary storage tank on the customer's premises. The Partnership owns most of these storage tanks and leases them to its customers. The capacity of these tanks ranges from approximately 120 gallons to approximately 1,200 gallons. The Partnership also delivers propane in portable cylinders, including ACE and motor fuel cylinders. Some of these deliveries are made to the customer's location where cylinders are either picked up or replenished in place.