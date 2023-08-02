UGI Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 1,659 million compared to USD 2,033 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 1,659 million compared to USD 2,033 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 789 million compared to USD 7 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 3.76 compared to USD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 3.76 compared to USD 0.03 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 7,524 million compared to USD 8,172 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 7,524 million compared to USD 8,172 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 1,633 million compared to net income of USD 829 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 7.78 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 3.95 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 7.78 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 3.84 a year ago.
