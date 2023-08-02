UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. The Company's segments include AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing and Utilities. Its AmeriGas Propane segment is engaged in the sale of propane and related equipment and supplies to retail customers in all 50 states. UGI International segment is engaged in the distribution of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to retail customers throughout much of Europe. It also includes natural gas marketing businesses in France, Belgium and the United Kingdom and a natural gas and electricity marketing business in the Netherlands. Its Midstream & Marketing segment is engaged in the sale of natural gas, liquid fuels and electricity, as well as storage, pipeline transportation, natural gas gathering, natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) production activities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

Sector Natural Gas Utilities