  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UGI Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UGI   US9026811052

UGI CORPORATION

(UGI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
43.19 USD   +0.54%
UGI Declares Common Dividend
BU
UGI CORP /PA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
UGI Corporation to Hold 3QFY22 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 4
BU
UGI Declares Common Dividend

08/03/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable October 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022. UGI has paid common dividends for 138 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 35 years.

UGI’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of 0.125% per annum, payable in cash, on the company’s convertible preferred stock. The dividend is payable September 1, 2022.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, natural gas utilities in West Virginia, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and California, and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 227 M - -
Net income 2022 830 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 9 021 M 9 021 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Roger Perreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer
Frank S. Hermance Non-Executive Chairman
John Koerwer Chief Information Officer
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UGI CORPORATION-5.14%9 021
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-33.36%19 230
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.67%18 420
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.107.54%10 399
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-25.31%9 698
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.-9.86%6 931