The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024. UGI has paid common dividends for 140 consecutive years.

UGI’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of 0.125% per annum, payable in cash, on the Company’s convertible preferred stock. The dividend is payable July 1, 2024.

About UGI

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services in the US and Europe. UGI offers safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to customers through its subsidiaries, which provide natural gas transmission and distribution, electric generation and distribution, midstream services, propane distribution, renewable natural gas generation, distribution and marketing, and energy marketing services.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

