Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UGI Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UGI   US9026811052

UGI CORPORATION

(UGI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 04:00:01 pm EDT
37.10 USD   +4.51%
04:35pUGI Declares Increased Common Dividend Marking the 138th Year of Common Dividends and the 35th Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend Increases
BU
04:30pUGI : Declares Increased Common Dividend Marking the 138th Year of Common Dividends and the 35th Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend Increases
PU
04/29Wells Fargo Adjusts UGI's Price Target to $40 from $46, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UGI Declares Increased Common Dividend Marking the 138th Year of Common Dividends and the 35th Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend Increases

05/04/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share of the company’s common stock, representing a 4.3% increase. The dividend is payable July 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022.

Roger Perreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI, said, “We are pleased to increase our common stock quarterly dividend, marking the 35th consecutive year of increases. This increase is reflective of our strong balance sheet and ongoing confidence in UGI’s cash generation capability. Over the past 10 years, UGI’s dividend has provided a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%, well above our 4% commitment to shareholders.”

UGI’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of 0.125% per annum, payable in cash, on the company’s convertible preferred stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2022.

About UGI
UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, natural gas utilities in West Virginia, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and California, and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UGI CORPORATION
04:35pUGI Declares Increased Common Dividend Marking the 138th Year of Common Dividends and t..
BU
04:30pUGI : Declares Increased Common Dividend Marking the 138th Year of Common Dividends and th..
PU
04/29Wells Fargo Adjusts UGI's Price Target to $40 from $46, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
04/27Janney Lowers Fair Value on UGI to $60 From $64, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/21UGI Subsidiary Acquires 33% Stake in Renewable Energy Producer Ag-Grid
MT
04/21UGI Invests in Renewable Energy Producer Ag-Grid Energy
BU
04/05UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY22 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 5
BU
03/22Barclays Adjusts UGI's Price Target to $40 From $45, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
03/14UGI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/07BofA Securities Downgrades UGI to Neutral from Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $38 from $4..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UGI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 285 M - -
Net income 2022 271 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 7 448 M 7 448 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart UGI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UGI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UGI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 35,50 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Perreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer
Frank S. Hermance Non-Executive Chairman
John Koerwer Chief Information Officer
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UGI CORPORATION-24.40%7 448
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-29.24%20 425
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.66%15 257
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-31.78%8 861
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.74.48%8 742
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-8.07%7 414