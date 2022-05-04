UGI Declares Increased Common Dividend Marking the 138th Year of Common Dividends and the 35th Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend Increases

The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share of the company’s common stock, representing a 4.3% increase. The dividend is payable July 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022.

Roger Perreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI, said, “We are pleased to increase our common stock quarterly dividend, marking the 35th consecutive year of increases. This increase is reflective of our strong balance sheet and ongoing confidence in UGI’s cash generation capability. Over the past 10 years, UGI’s dividend has provided a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%, well above our 4% commitment to shareholders.”

UGI’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of 0.125% per annum, payable in cash, on the company’s convertible preferred stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2022.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, natural gas utilities in West Virginia, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and California, and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504006180/en/