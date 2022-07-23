Ugro Capital : Press Release

UGRO CAPITAL ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30th JUNE 2022

U GRO Capital's AUM crosses INR 3,500 cr and continues its leadership position in Co-lending / Co- origination. It plans to double its AUM by March 2023 on the back of Co-lending and Co-origination partnerships

The Board of Directors of UGRO Capital Limited approved the financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2022 at its meeting held in hybrid mode on Friday, 22nd July 2022.

UGRO Capital continues its growth momentum with AUM of 3,656 cr as of June 2022 (+166% compared to June 2021). Effectively leveraging the co-lending partnerships with off-book AUM at 21% (up from 16% as on Mar'22) and pioneering Lending as a Service (LaaS) model

UGRO is revolutionizing MSME lending through its Data analytics prowess and robust technology architecture, as a testimony to the same UGRO's proprietary scoring model (GRO Score) has successfully processed 21,000+ applications, 67,000+ Bureau records, 45,000+ bank statements and 14,500+ GST records since Jul-21.

Key performance highlights for Q1FY23

Loan and Income Growth, Portfolio quality AUM of INR 3,656 Cr (+166% compared to Jun'21 and +23% compared to Mar'22)

INR 1,359 Cr of Gross Loans originated in Q1'FY23 (+311% compared to Q1'FY22 and +41% compared to Q4'FY22).

Total Income stood at INR 123.8 Cr ( +141.4% compared to Q1'FY22 and +8.4% compared to Q4'FY22).

and +8.4% compared to Q4'FY22). Net Total Income for Q1'FY23 stood at INR 70.7 Cr ( +144.6% compared to Q1'FY22 and +9.6% as compared to Q4'FY22)

and +9.6% as compared to Q4'FY22) PBT increased to 10.4 Cr ( +340.6% compared to Q1'FY22 and +29.3% as compared to Q4'FY22).

+340.6% compared to Q1'FY22 and +29.3% GNPA / NNPA as on Jun'22 stood at 1.7% /1.2% (As a % of Total AUM) Liability and Liquidity Position Total lender count increased to 63 as on Jun'22, added 8 new lenders during Q1'FY23

Total Debt stood at INR 2,208 Cr as on Jun'22, and overall debt to equity ratio was 2.26x

Healthy capital position with CRAR of 28% (as on Jun'22) Branch, Customer Network and Employee Strength 25,000+ customers as on Jun'22 (+5,000 customers in Q1FY23)

96 branches (as on Jun'22), addition of 5 new branches during the quarter

1,275+ Employees as on Jun'22, Net employee addition of 165+ during Q1'FY23

