    UHOMREIT   NGUHOMREIT06

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(UHOMREIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
36.60 NGN   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : UHREIT)- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

04/30/2023 | 03:58pm EDT
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Mar-23

Notes

N'000

Total Income

2

212,438

Distribution/Admin and Other Expenses

3

(55,785)

Financial Charges

-

Taxation

Net Income

156,653

Basic Earnings per Share

0.83

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Mar-22 N'000

159,209

(50,780)

-

108,429

0.58

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT MARCH 31, 2023

Mar-23

Note

N'000

Assets

Investment properties

4

9,208,059

Plant & equipments

61,054

Investment in Sukuk

4ii

500,000

Total noncurrent assets

9,769,113

Financial asset

5

508,941

Cash & cash equivalents

5ii

1,309,102

Trade receivables & other assets

6

141,969

Total current assets

1,960,013

Total assets

11,729,125

Liabilities

Rent received in advance

(155,379)

Accruals & other payables

(1,441,970)

Total Current Liabilities

(1,597,349)

Net Assets

10,131,776

Represented By:

Unitholders' Equity

9,406,353

Revenue Reserve

725,423

Unitholders' Equity

10,131,776

Dec-22

N'000

9,320,059

57,056

500,000

9,877,115

978,535

535,940

111,411

1,625,886

11,503,001

(150,900)

(1,378,537)

(1,529,437)

9,973,564

9,406,353

567,211

9,973,564

The financial statements have been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on April 20, 2023 and signed on its behalf by;

PATRICK ILODIANYA

AKINYEMI GBENRO

DIMEJI SONOWO

MANAGING DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177

FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Share Capital

Retained Earnings

N'000

N'000

Balance as at January 1, 2022 (Restated)

9,406,353

495,685

Dividend Paid

-

(359,323)

Transfer from income statement

-

430,849

Balance as at December 31, 2022

9,406,353

567,211

Changes in Equity Current year:

Dividend

-

Total Comprehensive Income

-

156,653

Other item/Adjustment (audit adjustment)

1,560

Balance as at March 31, 2023

9,406,353

725,424

Total Equity

N'000

9,902,038

(359,323)

430,849

9,973,564

-

-

156,653

1,560

10,131,776

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Mar-23

Notes

N'000

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Operating profit before working capital changes

7i

162,849

Working capital changes

7ii

37,354

Income tax paid

(4,637)

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

195,566

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Disposal of Plant & Equipment

112,000

Purchase of Plant & household equipments

(3,998)

Development of investment properties

-

Investment in money market

469,594

Net Cash flow used in Investing Activities

577,596

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

Disposal of shares

Dividend paid

Net Cash flow Financing Activities

-

Net Increase/Decrease Cash and Cash Equivalent

773,162

Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of period

535,940

Cash and Cash Equivalent End of period

1,309,102

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Dec-22

N'000

459,494

67,773

(8,898)

518,369

112,000

(29,754)

-

(443,708)

(361,462)

(359,323)

(359,323)

(202,416)

738,356

535,940

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

1 UH Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009

The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities

UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund

Mar-23

Mar-22

2 Total Income

N'000

N'000

Interest Income

54,384

32,150

Rental Income

130,124

125,609

Sundry Income

27,930

1,450

212,438

159,209

3 Operating Expenses

Managers Fee

23,894

24,528

Trustee Fee

625

625

Custodian Fee

2,389

2,453

Auditors Fee

750

750

Rating Agency Fee

625

625

Other Administrative Expenses

22,176

16,667

Valuation and other Professional Fees

213

Insurance

2,363

2,383

CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees

2,750

2,750

55,785

50,780

4

Investment Properties

Mar-23

Dec-22

Description

N'000

N'000

Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi

1,143,143

1,143,143

Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi

1,733,876

1,733,875

Property at Olusegun Aina

455,899

455,900

Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja

418,422

418,422

Property at Sinari Daranijo

2,692,455

2,692,455

Property at Parkview, Ikoyi

84,202

196,202

Property at Rumens, Ikoyi

1,703,461

1,703,461

Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki

665,701

665,701

Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja

310,900

310,900

9,208,059

9,320,059

4ii Real Estate Related: Investment in FGN Sukuk

500,000

500,000

N'000

N'000

5

Financial Assets

508,941

978,535

5ii

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Term Deposits

1,305,259

534,657

Cash

3,843

1,283

1,309,102

535,940

6 Debtors and Other Assets

Trade Receivables

135,707

106,122

Prepaid Expenses

6,262

5,289

141,969

111,411

Mar-23

Dec-22

7

Cashflow Reconciliation

N'000

N'000

Operating profit before working capital changes

Profit before tax

156,653

439,747

Adjustments: Depreciation

6,196

19,747

162,849

459,494

7ii

Working Capital Changes

Net decrease/(increase) in receivables and other assets

(30,558)

(6,124)

Net (decrease)/increase in other liabilities & provisions

Net (decrease)/increase in accruals & other payables

63,433

129,584

Net (decrease)/increase in rent received in advance

4,479

(55,687)

37,354

67,773

Disclaimer

UHREIT published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 19:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
