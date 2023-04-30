UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : UHREIT)- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

The financial statements have been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on April 20, 2023 and signed on its behalf by;

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

1 UH Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009

The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities

UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund

Mar-23 Mar-22 2 Total Income N'000 N'000 Interest Income 54,384 32,150 Rental Income 130,124 125,609 Sundry Income 27,930 1,450 212,438 159,209

3 Operating Expenses

Managers Fee 23,894 24,528 Trustee Fee 625 625 Custodian Fee 2,389 2,453 Auditors Fee 750 750 Rating Agency Fee 625 625 Other Administrative Expenses 22,176 16,667 Valuation and other Professional Fees 213 Insurance 2,363 2,383 CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees 2,750 2,750 55,785 50,780 4 Investment Properties Mar-23 Dec-22 Description N'000 N'000 Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi 1,143,143 1,143,143 Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi 1,733,876 1,733,875 Property at Olusegun Aina 455,899 455,900 Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja 418,422 418,422 Property at Sinari Daranijo 2,692,455 2,692,455 Property at Parkview, Ikoyi 84,202 196,202 Property at Rumens, Ikoyi 1,703,461 1,703,461 Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki 665,701 665,701 Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja 310,900 310,900 9,208,059 9,320,059 4ii Real Estate Related: Investment in FGN Sukuk 500,000 500,000 N'000 N'000 5 Financial Assets 508,941 978,535 5ii Cash & Cash Equivalents Term Deposits 1,305,259 534,657 Cash 3,843 1,283 1,309,102 535,940

6 Debtors and Other Assets