UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : UHREIT)- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
04/30/2023 | 03:58pm EDT
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
Mar-23
Notes
N'000
Total Income
2
212,438
Distribution/Admin and Other Expenses
3
(55,785)
Financial Charges
-
Taxation
Net Income
156,653
Basic Earnings per Share
0.83
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Mar-22 N'000
159,209
(50,780)
-
108,429
0.58
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT MARCH 31, 2023
Mar-23
Note
N'000
Assets
Investment properties
4
9,208,059
Plant & equipments
61,054
Investment in Sukuk
4ii
500,000
Total noncurrent assets
9,769,113
Financial asset
5
508,941
Cash & cash equivalents
5ii
1,309,102
Trade receivables & other assets
6
141,969
Total current assets
1,960,013
Total assets
11,729,125
Liabilities
Rent received in advance
(155,379)
Accruals & other payables
(1,441,970)
Total Current Liabilities
(1,597,349)
Net Assets
10,131,776
Represented By:
Unitholders' Equity
9,406,353
Revenue Reserve
725,423
Unitholders' Equity
10,131,776
Dec-22
N'000
9,320,059
57,056
500,000
9,877,115
978,535
535,940
111,411
1,625,886
11,503,001
(150,900)
(1,378,537)
(1,529,437)
9,973,564
9,406,353
567,211
9,973,564
The financial statements have been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on April 20, 2023 and signed on its behalf by;
PATRICK ILODIANYA
AKINYEMI GBENRO
DIMEJI SONOWO
MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177
FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
Share Capital
Retained Earnings
N'000
N'000
Balance as at January 1, 2022 (Restated)
9,406,353
495,685
Dividend Paid
-
(359,323)
Transfer from income statement
-
430,849
Balance as at December 31, 2022
9,406,353
567,211
Changes in Equity Current year:
Dividend
-
Total Comprehensive Income
-
156,653
Other item/Adjustment (audit adjustment)
1,560
Balance as at March 31, 2023
9,406,353
725,424
Total Equity
N'000
9,902,038
(359,323)
430,849
9,973,564
-
-
156,653
1,560
10,131,776
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
Mar-23
Notes
N'000
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Operating profit before working capital changes
7i
162,849
Working capital changes
7ii
37,354
Income tax paid
(4,637)
Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
195,566
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
Disposal of Plant & Equipment
112,000
Purchase of Plant & household equipments
(3,998)
Development of investment properties
-
Investment in money market
469,594
Net Cash flow used in Investing Activities
577,596
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
Disposal of shares
Dividend paid
Net Cash flow Financing Activities
-
Net Increase/Decrease Cash and Cash Equivalent
773,162
Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of period
535,940
Cash and Cash Equivalent End of period
1,309,102
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Dec-22
N'000
459,494
67,773
(8,898)
518,369
112,000
(29,754)
-
(443,708)
(361,462)
(359,323)
(359,323)
(202,416)
738,356
535,940
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
1 UH Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009
The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities
UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund
Mar-23
Mar-22
2 Total Income
N'000
N'000
Interest Income
54,384
32,150
Rental Income
130,124
125,609
Sundry Income
27,930
1,450
212,438
159,209
3 Operating Expenses
Managers Fee
23,894
24,528
Trustee Fee
625
625
Custodian Fee
2,389
2,453
Auditors Fee
750
750
Rating Agency Fee
625
625
Other Administrative Expenses
22,176
16,667
Valuation and other Professional Fees
213
Insurance
2,363
2,383
CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees
2,750
2,750
55,785
50,780
4
Investment Properties
Mar-23
Dec-22
Description
N'000
N'000
Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi
1,143,143
1,143,143
Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi
1,733,876
1,733,875
Property at Olusegun Aina
455,899
455,900
Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja
418,422
418,422
Property at Sinari Daranijo
2,692,455
2,692,455
Property at Parkview, Ikoyi
84,202
196,202
Property at Rumens, Ikoyi
1,703,461
1,703,461
Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki
665,701
665,701
Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja
310,900
310,900
9,208,059
9,320,059
4ii Real Estate Related: Investment in FGN Sukuk
500,000
500,000
N'000
N'000
5
Financial Assets
508,941
978,535
5ii
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Term Deposits
1,305,259
534,657
Cash
3,843
1,283
1,309,102
535,940
6 Debtors and Other Assets
Trade Receivables
135,707
106,122
Prepaid Expenses
6,262
5,289
141,969
111,411
Mar-23
Dec-22
7
Cashflow Reconciliation
N'000
N'000
Operating profit before working capital changes
Profit before tax
156,653
439,747
Adjustments: Depreciation
6,196
19,747
162,849
459,494
7ii
Working Capital Changes
Net decrease/(increase) in receivables and other assets
(30,558)
(6,124)
Net (decrease)/increase in other liabilities & provisions
Net (decrease)/increase in accruals & other payables
63,433
129,584
Net (decrease)/increase in rent received in advance