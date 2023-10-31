UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Sep-23
Notes
N'000
Total Income
2
617,562
Distribution/Admin and Other Expenses
3
(155,058)
Financial Charges
-
Taxation
Net Income
462,504
Basic Earnings per Share
2.46
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Sep-22 N'000
447,852
(155,836)
-
292,016
1.55
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Sep-23
Note
N'000
Assets
Investment properties
4
9,094,084
Plant & equipments
53,917
Investment in Sukuk
4ii
500,000
Total noncurrent assets
9,648,001
Financial asset
5
414,284
Cash & cash equivalents
5ii
1,575,363
Trade receivables & other assets
6
141,172
Total current assets
2,130,819
Total assets
11,778,820
Liabilities
Rent received in advance
(274,339)
Accruals & other payables
(1,463,480)
Total Current Liabilities
(1,737,819)
Net Assets
10,041,001
Represented By:
Unitholders' Equity
9,406,353
Revenue Reserve
634,647
Unitholders' Equity
10,041,001
Dec-22
N'000
9,320,059
57,056
500,000
9,877,115
978,535
535,940
111,411
1,625,886
11,503,001
(150,900)
(1,378,537)
(1,529,437)
9,973,564
9,406,353
567,211
9,973,564
The financial statements have been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on October 18, 2023 and signed on its behalf by;
PATRICK ILODIANYA
AKINYEMI GBENRO
DIMEJI SONOWO
MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177
FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Share Capital
Retained Earnings
N'000
N'000
Balance as at January 1, 2022 (Restated)
9,406,353
495,685
Dividend Paid
-
(359,323)
Transfer from income statement
-
430,849
Balance as at December 31, 2022
9,406,353
567,211
Changes in Equity Current year:
Dividend
-
(395,067)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
462,504
Other item/Adjustment (audit adjustment)
Balance as at September 30, 2023
9,406,353
634,648
Total Equity
N'000
9,902,038
(359,323)
430,849
9,973,564
-
(395,067)
462,504
-
10,041,001
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Sep-23
Notes
N'000
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Operating profit before working capital changes
7i
479,376
Working capital changes
7ii
161,749
Income tax paid
Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
641,125
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
Disposal of Plant & Equipment
225,975
Purchase of Plant & household equipments
3,139
Development of investment properties
-
Investment in money market
564,251
Net Cash flow used in Investing Activities
793,365
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
Disposal of shares
Dividend paid
(395,067)
Net Cash flow Financing Activities
(395,067)
Net Increase/Decrease Cash and Cash Equivalent
1,039,423
Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of period
535,940
Cash and Cash Equivalent End of period
1,575,363
The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Dec-22
N'000
459,494
67,773
(8,898)
518,369
112,000
(29,754)
-
(443,708)
(361,462)
(359,323)
(359,323)
(202,416)
738,356
535,940
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
1 UH Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009
The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities
UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund
Sep-23
Sep-22
2 Total Income
N'000
N'000
Interest Income
172,383
56,214
Rental Income
389,837
240,485
Sundry Income
55,343
1,890
617,562
298,589
3 Operating Expenses
Managers Fee
73,993
49,287
Trustee Fee
1,875
1,250
Custodian Fee
7,399
4,929
Auditors Fee
2,251
1,500
Rating Agency Fee
1,875
1,250
Other Administrative Expenses
57,173
43,425
Valuation and other Professional Fees
213
774
Insurance
7,530
4,750
CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees
2,750
2,750
155,059
109,914
4
Investment Properties
Sep-23
Dec-22
Description
N'000
N'000
Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi
1,143,143
1,143,143
Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi
1,733,876
1,733,875
Property at Olusegun Aina
341,924
455,900
Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja
418,422
418,422
Property at Sinari Daranijo
2,692,455
2,692,455
Property at Parkview, Ikoyi
84,202
196,202
Property at Rumens, Ikoyi
1,703,461
1,703,461
Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki
665,701
665,701
Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja
310,900
310,900
9,094,085
9,320,059
4ii Real Estate Related: Investment in FGN Sukuk
500,000
500,000
N'000
N'000
5
Financial Assets
414,284
978,535
5ii
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Term Deposits
1,572,747
534,657
Cash
2,616
1,283
1,575,363
535,940
6 Debtors and Other Assets
Trade Receivables
133,723
106,122
Prepaid Expenses
7,449
5,289
141,172
111,411
Sep-23
Dec-22
7
Cashflow Reconciliation
N'000
N'000
Operating profit before working capital changes
Profit before tax
462,504
439,747
Adjustments: Depreciation
16,872
19,747
479,376
459,494
7ii
Working Capital Changes
Net decrease/(increase) in receivables and other assets
(29,761)
(6,124)
Net (decrease)/increase in other liabilities & provisions
Net (decrease)/increase in accruals & other payables
68,071
129,584
Net (decrease)/increase in rent received in advance (noncurrent)
123,439
(55,687)
161,749
67,773
