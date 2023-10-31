UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Sep-23

Notes

N'000

Total Income

2

617,562

Distribution/Admin and Other Expenses

3

(155,058)

Financial Charges

-

Taxation

Net Income

462,504

Basic Earnings per Share

2.46

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Sep-22 N'000

447,852

(155,836)

-

292,016

1.55

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Sep-23

Note

N'000

Assets

Investment properties

4

9,094,084

Plant & equipments

53,917

Investment in Sukuk

4ii

500,000

Total noncurrent assets

9,648,001

Financial asset

5

414,284

Cash & cash equivalents

5ii

1,575,363

Trade receivables & other assets

6

141,172

Total current assets

2,130,819

Total assets

11,778,820

Liabilities

Rent received in advance

(274,339)

Accruals & other payables

(1,463,480)

Total Current Liabilities

(1,737,819)

Net Assets

10,041,001

Represented By:

Unitholders' Equity

9,406,353

Revenue Reserve

634,647

Unitholders' Equity

10,041,001

Dec-22

N'000

9,320,059

57,056

500,000

9,877,115

978,535

535,940

111,411

1,625,886

11,503,001

(150,900)

(1,378,537)

(1,529,437)

9,973,564

9,406,353

567,211

9,973,564

The financial statements have been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on October 18, 2023 and signed on its behalf by;

PATRICK ILODIANYA

AKINYEMI GBENRO

DIMEJI SONOWO

MANAGING DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002177

FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002091

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002089

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Share Capital

Retained Earnings

N'000

N'000

Balance as at January 1, 2022 (Restated)

9,406,353

495,685

Dividend Paid

-

(359,323)

Transfer from income statement

-

430,849

Balance as at December 31, 2022

9,406,353

567,211

Changes in Equity Current year:

Dividend

-

(395,067)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

462,504

Other item/Adjustment (audit adjustment)

Balance as at September 30, 2023

9,406,353

634,648

Total Equity

N'000

9,902,038

(359,323)

430,849

9,973,564

-

(395,067)

462,504

-

10,041,001

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Sep-23

Notes

N'000

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Operating profit before working capital changes

7i

479,376

Working capital changes

7ii

161,749

Income tax paid

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

641,125

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Disposal of Plant & Equipment

225,975

Purchase of Plant & household equipments

3,139

Development of investment properties

-

Investment in money market

564,251

Net Cash flow used in Investing Activities

793,365

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

Disposal of shares

Dividend paid

(395,067)

Net Cash flow Financing Activities

(395,067)

Net Increase/Decrease Cash and Cash Equivalent

1,039,423

Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of period

535,940

Cash and Cash Equivalent End of period

1,575,363

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Dec-22

N'000

459,494

67,773

(8,898)

518,369

112,000

(29,754)

-

(443,708)

(361,462)

(359,323)

(359,323)

(202,416)

738,356

535,940

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

1 UH Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009

The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities

UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund

Sep-23

Sep-22

2 Total Income

N'000

N'000

Interest Income

172,383

56,214

Rental Income

389,837

240,485

Sundry Income

55,343

1,890

617,562

298,589

3 Operating Expenses

Managers Fee

73,993

49,287

Trustee Fee

1,875

1,250

Custodian Fee

7,399

4,929

Auditors Fee

2,251

1,500

Rating Agency Fee

1,875

1,250

Other Administrative Expenses

57,173

43,425

Valuation and other Professional Fees

213

774

Insurance

7,530

4,750

CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees

2,750

2,750

155,059

109,914

4

Investment Properties

Sep-23

Dec-22

Description

N'000

N'000

Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi

1,143,143

1,143,143

Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi

1,733,876

1,733,875

Property at Olusegun Aina

341,924

455,900

Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja

418,422

418,422

Property at Sinari Daranijo

2,692,455

2,692,455

Property at Parkview, Ikoyi

84,202

196,202

Property at Rumens, Ikoyi

1,703,461

1,703,461

Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki

665,701

665,701

Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja

310,900

310,900

9,094,085

9,320,059

4ii Real Estate Related: Investment in FGN Sukuk

500,000

500,000

N'000

N'000

5

Financial Assets

414,284

978,535

5ii

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Term Deposits

1,572,747

534,657

Cash

2,616

1,283

1,575,363

535,940

6 Debtors and Other Assets

Trade Receivables

133,723

106,122

Prepaid Expenses

7,449

5,289

141,172

111,411

Sep-23

Dec-22

7

Cashflow Reconciliation

N'000

N'000

Operating profit before working capital changes

Profit before tax

462,504

439,747

Adjustments: Depreciation

16,872

19,747

479,376

459,494

7ii

Working Capital Changes

Net decrease/(increase) in receivables and other assets

(29,761)

(6,124)

Net (decrease)/increase in other liabilities & provisions

Net (decrease)/increase in accruals & other payables

68,071

129,584

Net (decrease)/increase in rent received in advance (noncurrent)

123,439

(55,687)

161,749

67,773

