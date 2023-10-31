The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

The financial statements have been approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on October 18, 2023 and signed on its behalf by;

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

1 UH Real Estate Investment Trust is a Fund incorporated under the laws of Nigeria and commences business on February 3rd, 2009

The Fund is a hybrid REIT which provides Unit Holders access to investments in approved portfolio. It is governed by a Trust Deed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund's units are listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its financial statements are filed with Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities

UH REIT is a closed-ended Fund primarily involved in acquiring investment properties which are held for capital appreciation. The Fund's activities are managed by SFS Capital Nigeria Limited situated at Plot 287 Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. United Capital Trustees Limited are the Trustees to the Fund

Sep-23 Sep-22 2 Total Income N'000 N'000 Interest Income 172,383 56,214 Rental Income 389,837 240,485 Sundry Income 55,343 1,890 617,562 298,589

3 Operating Expenses

Managers Fee 73,993 49,287 Trustee Fee 1,875 1,250 Custodian Fee 7,399 4,929 Auditors Fee 2,251 1,500 Rating Agency Fee 1,875 1,250 Other Administrative Expenses 57,173 43,425 Valuation and other Professional Fees 213 774 Insurance 7,530 4,750 CSCS Eligible & Listing Fees 2,750 2,750 155,059 109,914 4 Investment Properties Sep-23 Dec-22 Description N'000 N'000 Property at Macdonald, Ikoyi 1,143,143 1,143,143 Property at Sapara Williams, Ikoyi 1,733,876 1,733,875 Property at Olusegun Aina 341,924 455,900 Property at Mike Akhigbe, Abuja 418,422 418,422 Property at Sinari Daranijo 2,692,455 2,692,455 Property at Parkview, Ikoyi 84,202 196,202 Property at Rumens, Ikoyi 1,703,461 1,703,461 Property at Michael Olawale, Lekki 665,701 665,701 Property at Apo Dutse, Abuja 310,900 310,900 9,094,085 9,320,059 4ii Real Estate Related: Investment in FGN Sukuk 500,000 500,000 N'000 N'000 5 Financial Assets 414,284 978,535 5ii Cash & Cash Equivalents Term Deposits 1,572,747 534,657 Cash 2,616 1,283 1,575,363 535,940

6 Debtors and Other Assets