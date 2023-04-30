|
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : UHREIT)-UH REIT KPM FOR MARCH 2023
|
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST SCHEME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key Performance Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period of Reporting:
|
31-Mar-23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S/N
|
Key Metric
|
Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
NAV
|
10,131,775,975
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
No of properties
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Property type/distribution
|
See table below
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Occupancy rates
|
See table below
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Delinquency rates on rents
|
0.60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Average property age
|
See table below
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Other relevant information
|
See table below
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NUMBER
|
|
|
|
LENGTH
|
|
PROPERTY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OF
|
|
|
|
OF
|
|
AGE
|
|
|
PROPERTY
|
LOCATION
|
UNITS
|
CURRENT YIELD
|
PROPERTY TYPE
|
TENANTS
|
TENANCY
|
OCCUPANCY RATE
|
(YEARS)
|
|
1
|
Macdonald Court
|
Ikoyi, Lagos
|
8
|
4.31%
|
Block of Flats
|
Individuals
|
Annual
|
100.0%
|
13
|
|
2
|
Savannah Court
|
Victoria Island, Lagos
|
14
|
4.31%
|
Block of Flats
|
Individuals
|
Annual
|
86%
|
12
|
|
3
|
Contemporary Apartment
|
Parkview-Ikoyi, Lagos
|
3
|
4.94%
|
Block of Flats
|
Individuals
|
Annual
|
100%
|
11
|
|
4
|
Olive Apartment
|
Jabi, Abuja
|
12
|
6.00%
|
Block of Flats
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
92%
|
11
|
|
5
|
Continental Apartment
|
Victoria Island, Lagos
|
22
|
5%
|
Block of Flats
|
N/A
|
Annual
|
100%
|
11
|
|
6
|
Victors Court
|
Parkview-Ikoyi, Lagos
|
1
|
4.00%
|
Terraces
|
Individuals
|
Annual
|
100%
|
11
|
|
7
|
Charter Court
|
Ikoyi, Lagos
|
11
|
4.17%
|
Block of Flats
|
Individuals
|
Annual
|
82%
|
11
|
|
8
|
Amina Court
|
Apo, Abuja
|
5
|
5.02%
|
Semi detached Houses
|
Individuals
|
Annual
|
80%
|
7
|
|
|
|
9
|
Locke Apartment
|
Lekki, Lagos
|
15
|
6.89%
|
Block of Flats
|
Individuals
|
Annual
|
93%
|
7
|
Disclaimer
UHREIT published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 18:27:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
660 M
1,43 M
1,43 M
|Net income 2022
|
431 M
0,94 M
0,94 M
|Net cash 2022
|
536 M
1,16 M
1,16 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|16,0x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
6 885 M
15,0 M
15,0 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|10,6x
|EV / Sales 2022
|9,62x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
|Chart UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution