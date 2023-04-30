Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. UH Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UHOMREIT   NGUHOMREIT06

UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(UHOMREIT)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
36.60 NGN    0.00%
02:28pUh Real Estate Investment Trust : Uhreit)-uh reit kpm for march 2023
PU
03/28Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust : Uh real estate investment trust (uhreit)- quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/28Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : UHREIT)-UH REIT KPM FOR MARCH 2023

04/30/2023 | 02:28pm EDT
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST SCHEME

Key Performance Metrics

Period of Reporting:

31-Mar-23

S/N

Key Metric

Value

1

NAV

10,131,775,975

2

No of properties

9

3

Property type/distribution

See table below

4

Occupancy rates

See table below

5

Delinquency rates on rents

0.60%

6

Average property age

See table below

7

Other relevant information

See table below

NUMBER

LENGTH

PROPERTY

OF

OF

AGE

PROPERTY

LOCATION

UNITS

CURRENT YIELD

PROPERTY TYPE

TENANTS

TENANCY

OCCUPANCY RATE

(YEARS)

1

Macdonald Court

Ikoyi, Lagos

8

4.31%

Block of Flats

Individuals

Annual

100.0%

13

2

Savannah Court

Victoria Island, Lagos

14

4.31%

Block of Flats

Individuals

Annual

86%

12

3

Contemporary Apartment

Parkview-Ikoyi, Lagos

3

4.94%

Block of Flats

Individuals

Annual

100%

11

4

Olive Apartment

Jabi, Abuja

12

6.00%

Block of Flats

N/A

N/A

92%

11

5

Continental Apartment

Victoria Island, Lagos

22

5%

Block of Flats

N/A

Annual

100%

11

6

Victors Court

Parkview-Ikoyi, Lagos

1

4.00%

Terraces

Individuals

Annual

100%

11

7

Charter Court

Ikoyi, Lagos

11

4.17%

Block of Flats

Individuals

Annual

82%

11

8

Amina Court

Apo, Abuja

5

5.02%

Semi detached Houses

Individuals

Annual

80%

7

9

Locke Apartment

Lekki, Lagos

15

6.89%

Block of Flats

Individuals

Annual

93%

7

Disclaimer

UHREIT published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 18:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 660 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
Net income 2022 431 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
Net cash 2022 536 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 885 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 9,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
UH Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Ebuka Ilodianya Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Layi Fatona Chairman
Dimeji Sonowo Executive Director
Akinyemi Gbenro Non-Executive Director
Yemi Kale Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%15
GECINA6.04%8 218
MIRVAC GROUP13.15%6 285
THE GPT GROUP5.00%5 583
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-2.39%5 511
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.33%4 934
