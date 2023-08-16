UIE IN BRIEF

UIE is a holding company investing in the agro-industry as well as industrial and technology sectors.

UIE exercises long-term and active ownership through direct board representation or close collaboration with the respective management of our portfolio companies.

We are committed to investing in companies that value sustainability as one of their key guiding principles, thereby exerting a positive impact on society and the environment at large.

We invest in the agro-industrial sector and in other industries where we can use our experience and network to obtain synergies and long-term growth. By investing in a portfolio of entities with a long-term perspective, we believe the most value is created for our shareholders.

UIE was founded in 1982 and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Our investment portfolio currently consists of: