UIE PLC.
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
No. 9/2023
Copenhagen, 18 August 2023
TRADING IN UIE SHARES BY MANAGEMENT
This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in UIE shares by the Company's Management and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation no. 596/2014 on market abuse.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
Ulrik Juul Østergaard
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Managing Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer
Name
UIE Plc.
LEI
213800R1BJ88UN81DN44
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument
Shares
Identification code
ISIN: MT0002400118
Nature of the transaction
Allocation of employee shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Allotment based on a cash salary reduction
within the framework of section 7P of the
Danish Tax Assessment (as announced on
1 March 2021)
Volume weighted average share price
on 17 August 2023
DKK 182.00
707
Aggregated information
Number of shares:
707
- Aggregated volume
Average price:
DKK 182.00
- Price
Transaction value:
DKK 128,674.00
Date of the transaction
17 August 2023
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Yours faithfully,
UIE Plc.
