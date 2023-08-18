UIE PLC.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 9/2023

Copenhagen, 18 August 2023

TRADING IN UIE SHARES BY MANAGEMENT

This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in UIE shares by the Company's Management and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation no. 596/2014 on market abuse.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name Ulrik Juul Østergaard Reason for the notification Position/status Managing Director Initial notification/amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer Name UIE Plc. LEI 213800R1BJ88UN81DN44 Details of the transaction(s) Description of the financial instrument Shares Identification code ISIN: MT0002400118 Nature of the transaction Allocation of employee shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Allotment based on a cash salary reduction within the framework of section 7P of the Danish Tax Assessment (as announced on 1 March 2021) Volume weighted average share price on 17 August 2023 DKK 182.00 707 Aggregated information Number of shares: 707 - Aggregated volume Average price: DKK 182.00 - Price Transaction value: DKK 128,674.00 Date of the transaction 17 August 2023 Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

