This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in UIE shares by the Company's Management and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation no. 596/2014 on market abuse.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Ulrik Juul Østergaard

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Managing Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer

Name

UIE Plc.

LEI

213800R1BJ88UN81DN44

Details of the transaction(s)

Description of the financial instrument

Shares

Identification code

ISIN: MT0002400118

Nature of the transaction

Allocation of employee shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 Allotment based on a cash salary reduction

within the framework of section 7P of the

Danish Tax Assessment (as announced on

1 March 2021)

 Volume weighted average share price

on 17 August 2023

DKK 182.00

707

Aggregated information

Number of shares:

707

 - Aggregated volume

Average price:

DKK 182.00

 - Price

Transaction value:

DKK 128,674.00

Date of the transaction

17 August 2023

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Yours faithfully,

UIE Plc.

