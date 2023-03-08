UIE : Trading in UIE shares by Management8. March 2023

UIE PLC.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 3/2023

Copenhagen, 8 March 2023

TRADING IN UIE SHARES BY MANAGEMENT

This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in UIE shares by the Company's Management and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation no. 596/2014 on market abuse.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name John Allen Goodwin Reason for the notification Position/status Serves on the Board of Directors of UIE Plc. Initial notification/amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer Name UIE Plc. LEI 213800R1BJ88UN81DN44 Details of the transaction(s) Description of the financial instrument Shares Identification code ISIN: MT0002400118 Nature of the transaction Purchase Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3 March 2023 DKK 186.50 25 DKK 188.50 50 DKK 189.00 93 DKK 189.50 75 DKK 190.00 145 DKK 192.00 25 6 March 2023 DKK 195.00 1,333 DKK 196.00 354 Aggregated information Number of shares: 2,100 - Aggregated volume Average price: DKK 194.07 - Price Transaction value: DKK 407,546.00 Date of the transaction 3 and 6 March 2023 Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

Yours faithfully,

UIE Plc.