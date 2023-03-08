Advanced search
    UIE   MT0002400118

UIE PLC

(UIE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:55:00 2023-03-08 am EST
190.00 DKK   -2.31%
UIE : Trading in UIE shares by Management8. March 2023

03/08/2023 | 03:47pm EST
UIE PLC.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 3/2023

Copenhagen, 8 March 2023

TRADING IN UIE SHARES BY MANAGEMENT

This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in UIE shares by the Company's Management and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation no. 596/2014 on market abuse.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

John Allen Goodwin

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Serves on the Board of Directors of UIE Plc.

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer

Name

UIE Plc.

LEI

213800R1BJ88UN81DN44

Details of the transaction(s)

Description of the financial instrument

Shares

Identification code

ISIN: MT0002400118

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3 March 2023

DKK 186.50

25

DKK 188.50

50

DKK 189.00

93

DKK 189.50

75

DKK 190.00

145

DKK 192.00

25

6 March 2023

DKK 195.00

1,333

DKK 196.00

354

Aggregated information

Number of shares:

2,100

 - Aggregated volume

Average price:

DKK 194.07

 - Price

Transaction value:

DKK 407,546.00

Date of the transaction

3 and 6 March 2023

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Yours faithfully,

UIE Plc.

REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE:

UIE SERVICES A/S

TEL.: +45 3393 3330

CONTACT:

PAGE 1/1

VANDTÅRNSVEJ 83A

WEB: WWW.UIE.DK

ULRIK JUUL ØSTERGAARD, MANAGING DIRECTOR

DK-2860 SØBORG

E-MAIL:UIE-INFO@PLANTATIONS.BIZ

E-MAIL: UO@PLANTATIONS.BIZ

UIE - United International Enterprises Limited published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 20:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
