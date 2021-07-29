Portfolio News: Resolute Mining June 2021 Quarterly Activities Report

for the period ended 30 June 2021 29 July 2021 Highlights Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 1.24 in line with the prior quarter

Quarterly production (poured) of 77,450 ounces (oz), 10% lower than the prior quarter reflecting: o Mako - production in line with expectations during the cut-back phase Syama Sulphide - record levels of mining, processing and roaster throughput achieved to date were offset by power disruptions, an extension of scheduled mill maintenance and lower grades Syama Oxide - record tonnes processed offset by lower blended grades and increase in circuit stocks

All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,319/oz for the quarter was higher than the prior quarter reflecting lower production volumes

Syama Hybrid Power Station fully operational with final testing of the battery storage system ongoing

$20.0 million voluntary debt repayment completed earlier than scheduled, lowering borrowing costs

Net debt decreased to $219.8 million, from $222.8 million in the prior quarter, with cash and bullion of $88.8 million at 30 June 2021

On site COVID-19 vaccination program has seen 1,114 employees and contractors immunised with no disruption to operations

New Board member and key management appointments including CEO, COO and CFO

2021 production and cost guidance has been revised to 315,000oz from 340,000oz at an AISC between $1,290/oz to $1,365/oz. Note: All dollar figures are United States dollar (US$) currency unless otherwise stated Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) presents its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 30 June 2021. Resolute's safety performance for the quarter remained consistent with a slight increase in the 12 month rolling average TRIFR to 1.24. Resolute's quarterly production of 77,450oz reflects improved performance at the Syama underground mine, Sulphide and Oxide processing which were all at record levels. These improvements were partially offset by lower mined grades at the Syama Sulphide and Oxide operations along with extended scheduled maintenance and power supply disruptions which have now been resolved. Mako continues to deliver in accordance with guidance expectations as the cut back of the main pit proceeds as planned. Total operating costs remained in line with the prior quarter and expectations, however lower gold production has increased the unit cost for the Group's AISC to $1,319/oz for the quarter.

Guidance for 2021 has been amended to reflect first half performance and outlook for the second half. Total production for 2021 is now expected to be within the range of 315,000oz to 340,000oz of gold at an AISC of between $1,290/oz and $1,365/oz, inclusive of corporate overheads. The focus for 2021 remains achieving operational consistency, cash generation and strengthening the balance sheet. Operating Performance Snapshot Resolute's consolidated operational performance measures compared to the previous quarter and prior comparable quarter are set out in the table below. Group Level Summary Units June 2021 March 2021 Change June 2020 Quarter Quarter Quarter Mining Ore Mined t 1,554,097 1,565,373 (1%) 1,548,640 Mined Grade g/t 2.03 2.26 (10%) 2.44 Processing Ore Processed t 1,456,921 1,371,076 6% 1,439,599 Processed Grade g/t 2.00 2.22 (10%) 2.61 Recovery % 85.3 85.5 (0%) 88.6 Gold Recovered oz 79,318 83,389 (5%) 107,070 Gold Poured oz 77,450 85,668 (10%) 107,183 Sales Gold Sold oz 68,103 83,400 (18%) 110,660 Average Realised Price $/oz 1,714 1,729 1% 1,446 Cost All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) $/oz 1,319 1,239 7% 1,033 Table 1: Resolute Group Operational Performance Summary Refer to the Appendix for a full summary of Resolute's production and costs in the June 2021 quarter. Sustainability Safety Resolute's TRIFR at 30 June 2021 was 1.24 compared to 1.05 at 30 June 2020. The slight increase in TRIFR is a result of three minor recordable injuries that occurred in the quarter, with all employees returning to pre-injury duties. Continuation of the critical hazard and risk management standards remains a focus for health and safety in 2021. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Resolute has been assessed as a leader in ESG reporting in an annual review undertaken by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors. Extensive environmental monitoring is ongoing across Syama and Mako operations with zero significant incidents reported. 2

COVID-19 Resolute, in partnership with the Malian and Senegalese health authorities, have vaccinated a total of 1,114 employees at Syama and Mako. These vaccination programs are continuing and support the ongoing health and wellbeing of the workforce and sustainability of operations. Resolute continues to manage strict COVID:19 protocols across the Group to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of our people and has not experienced any ongoing disruption to operations as a result. Further information on Resolute's COVID-19 response is available at https://www.rml.com.au/covid-19/covid-19-update/. Syama, Mali Gold production at Syama during the quarter was 46,887oz at an AISC of $1,377/oz. The performance for Syama's Sulphide and Oxide operations are set out in the tables below. Syama Sulphide Operations Mining Processing Costs Ore Grade Ore Grade Recovery Gold AISC Period Poured (t) (g/t) (t) (g/t) (%) ($/oz) (oz) March 2021 Quarter 570,377 2.47 535,706 2.61 78.0 37,217 1,274 June 2021 Quarter 700,368 2.33 557,755 2.43 77.7 33,463 1,339 YTD 1,270,746 2.40 1,093,460 2.52 77.8 70,680 1,307 Table 2: Sulphide Production and Cost Summary Sulphide mining of 700,368 tonnes (t) was 23% higher than the prior March quarter and the highest achieved to date. Gold production of 33,463oz for the quarter was impacted by an extension of scheduled mill maintenance, power supply disruptions, as the new Hybrid power station was commissioned, and lower processed grades coinciding with an increase in ore mined (drawn) from the sub-level cave. Grade impacts are expected to be temporary and reflect the location of the current draw points. Resolute is reviewing the underlying resource and cave flow models to improve draw point management and is reassessing the timing of opening new sub-level cave areas and their impact on grade. The roaster operated consistently and with high availability during the quarter achieving its highest quarterly throughput with recoveries of 78% in line with the prior quarter. Syama Oxide Operations Mining Processing Costs Ore Grade Ore Grade Recovery Gold AISC Period Poured (t) (g/t) (t) (g/t) (%) ($/oz) (oz) March 2021 Quarter 339,550 2.08 339,625 1.58 86.5 15,508 1,302 June 2021 Quarter 302,408 1.87 413,041 1.31 86.3 13,424 1,466 YTD 641,958 1.98 752,666 1.43 86.4 28,932 1,379 Table 3: Oxide Production and Cost Summary 3

Oxide gold production of 13,424oz for the quarter reflects the continuation of ore mining at Cashew where mining was largely complete at the end of June. Mining commenced at Tabakoroni where an extension to the previously mined Splay pit is now underway and will be the principal ore source for the remainder of 2021. Total ore processed during the quarter of 413,041t is the highest achieved through the Oxide plant to date. The grade processed was impacted by blending Cashew ore with low grade stockpiles and a limited contribution from Tabakoroni. Mining will continue at the Tabakoroni Splay pit which is expected to provide improved grades and material handling in the second half of 2021. Mako, Senegal Gold production at Mako during the quarter totalled 30,563oz at an AISC of $1,094/oz. The operational performance for Mako is set out in the table below. Mining Processing Cost Ore Grade Ore Grade Recovery Gold AISC Period Poured (t) (g/t) (t) (g/t) (%) ($/oz) (oz) March 2021 Quarter 655,445 2.23 495,746 2.26 93.0 32,943 1,036 June 2021 Quarter 551,321 1.72 486,125 2.09 93.2 30,563 1,094 YTD 1,206,766 1.99 981,872 2.18 93.1 63,506 1,064 Table 4: Mako Production and Cost Summary Gold poured was down 7% compared to the March 2021 quarter as a result of slightly lower processed grades and lower ore availability, in line with expectations, as the cut-back of the main pit continues. Processing recoveries continued to remain high at 93.2% during the quarter. Mako continues to perform consistently and reliably, with a focus on waste stripping to expose additional ore and maximising plant throughput. Resolute Life of Mine production profile In April, Resolute released an updated Life of Mine (LOM) profile setting out average annual gold production of 380,000oz between 2021 and 2026 at an average AISC of $1,070/oz. Over the long term, the LOM forecasts total gold production of 3.6 million ounces at an average AISC of less than $1,020/oz through to 2032. Significant upside also exists for operations at Syama where near mine exploration remains a key focus and is expected to deliver further increases to Resolute's production profile and life. At Mako, opportunities to extend the mine life through near mine exploration and development continue to be a priority. 4

Bibiani Gold Mine, Ghana Resolute continues the strategic review of Bibiani. A number of interested parties have expressed interest in acquiring Bibiani and Resolute continues to consider all options for the successful development or sale of Bibiani. Exploration Resolute's exploration and drilling programs continued throughout the June 2021 quarter with spend of $4.7 million in Mali, Senegal and Guinea. In Mali, reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling programs continue the focus on identifying additional Oxide and Sulphide mineral resources within trucking distance of the Syama treatment facility. RC drill programs concentrated on resource drilling of Oxide mineralisation adjacent to the satellite pits north of Syama. Diamond drilling continues at the Tabakoroni Main Shear Zone with the primary focus to infill and expand the high- grade lens of gold mineralisation located underneath the south pit. The high-grade intersections reported on 27 January 2021 are expected to be extended underneath the current mineral resource model and increase the January 2021 resource estimate. In Senegal, an auger drilling program is underway on the Koulountou East permit which is located 25km east of the Mako site. Early results show anomalous gold from the Koulountou granite and on the contact with the mafic volcanics. In Guinea, auger drilling programs were undertaken at the Niagassolo and Doko permits during the June quarter. Early analytical results have outlined the SW corner at Niagassola as of particular interest in an area which coincides with widespread artisanal mining activity. A soil geochemistry survey over the Kourouba West JV property has identified two strong gold in soil anomalies which will be followed up later in 2021. Projects Syama Power Upgrade Construction of the new Syama Hybrid Power Station was completed during the June 2021 quarter in partnership with Aggreko plc (Aggreko). The power generating facilities comprises three modular 10MW power blocks together with a 10MW battery storage system. The Battery storage system, which replaces the need for conventional spinning reserve, has also been commissioned. The new power station will deliver long-term electricity cost savings of up to 40%, subject to fuel pricing, while reducing carbon emissions by approximately 20% (see ASX Announcement dated 18 December 2019). Construction of the Resolute owned Bulk Fuel Storage Facility has been completed, with final commissioning activities undertaken during the quarter. The new facility has capacity of 4,000,000 litres representing over 30 days consumption. 5

