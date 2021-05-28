Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. UIL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTL   BMG917071026

UIL LIMITED

(UTL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portfolio News: Resolute release 2021 AGM presentation - Financial performance shows revenues up 15%

05/28/2021 | 03:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021 Annual General Meeting

Mine Gold. Create Value.

27 May 2021

Important notices and disclaimers

This presentation contains information about Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) and its activities that is current as at the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated. The information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. This presentation has been prepared by Resolute and no party other than Resolute has authorised or caused the issue, lodgement, submission, despatch or provision of this presentation.

All dollar values are in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise stated.

The information in this presentation is general in nature and does not purport to be complete. This presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or other offering document under Australian law or under the laws of any other jurisdiction. This presentation is provided for information purposes and does not constitute an offer, invitation, inducement or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase securities in Resolute in any jurisdiction.

The information contained in this presentation has been prepared in good faith by Resolute, however no guarantee, representation or warranty expressed or implied is or will be made by any person (including Resolute and its affiliates and their directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers and agents) as to the accuracy, reliability, correctness, completeness or adequacy of any statements, estimates, options, conclusions or other information contained in this presentation.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Resolute and its affiliates and their directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers and agents each expressly disclaims any and all liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss or damage suffered by any person relating in any way to the use of or reliance on information contained in this presentation including, without limitation:

  • from representations or warranties or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained within this presentation;
  • from statements, opinions, forecasts, reports or other matters, express or implied, contained in, arising out of or derived from this presentation; or
  • for omissions from this presentation including, without limitation, any financial information, any estimates, forecasts, or projections and any other financial information derived therefrom.

This presentation does not constitute financial product advice, investment, legal, taxation or other advice and is not intended to be used or relied upon as the basis for making an investment decision. This presentation is not a recommendation to acquire Resolute securities and has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, taxation situation, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making any investment decision in connection with any acquisition of Resolute securities, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, tax situation, financial situation and needs and seek financial, legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction.

Past performance information given in this presentation is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as an indication of future performance. This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to Resolute's business and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, and risk-management practices. Words such as 'project', 'foresee', 'plan', 'expect', 'aim', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'may', 'should', 'will' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. These statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Resolute, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of Resolute, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward looking statements on certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Actual results, performance, actions and developments of Resolute may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this presentation.

As an Australian company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Resolute is required to report Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources in Australia in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Recipients should note that while Resolute's Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates comply with the JORC Code, they may not comply with relevant guidelines in other countries.

For details of the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves used in this presentation, please refer to ASX Announcements dated 17 February 2021 titled "Annual Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement" and 7 April 2021 titled "Resolute and Syama Life of Mine update". The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves as reported in those ASX Announcements and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in those ASX Announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from those ASX Announcements.

All in Sustaining Cost (AISC) per ounce of gold produced are calculated in accordance with World Gold Council guidelines. These measures are included to assist investors to better understand the performance of the business. Cash cost per ounce of gold produced and AISC are nonInternational Financial Reporting Standards financial information.

An investment in Resolute is subject to known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Resolute, including possible loss of income and principal invested. Resolute does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of Resolute, nor does it guarantee any particular tax treatment. Investors should have regard (amongst other things) to the risk factors outlined in this Presentation when making their investment decision.

This presentation includes pro-forma financial information which is provided for illustrative purposes only and is not represented as being indicative of Resolute (or anyone else's) views on Resolute's future financial position or performance.

A number of figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions in this presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in this presentation.

Resolute's production guidance for 2021 is 350,000oz to 375,000oz at $1,200/oz to $1,275/oz. Resolute does however continue to assess developments and update the Company's response to COVID-19 while placing the highest priority on the safety and wellbeing of its employees, contractors and stakeholders. Further escalation of COVID-19, and the implementation of further government-regulated restrictions or extended periods of supply chain disruption, has the potential to negatively impact gold production, earnings, cash flow and the Company's balance sheet.

This presentation has been authorised for release by Managing Director & CEO, Mr Stuart Gale.

1

2020 in review

58% improvement in TRIFR to 0.87

Syama underground production of 2.1Mt achieving nameplate 2.4Mtpa in Q4

Mako Life of Mine updated with a 2 year extension and 39% increase in production

Tabakoroni Mineral Resource upgraded with PFS completed

COVID-19 response plan in place enabling business continuity

Maintained production during COVID, political disruption and labour disputes

Ravenswood divested with deferred cash receipts up to A$250m

Ore Reserves of 4.7Moz and Mineral Resources maintained at 11Moz

Multi asset production base

Full year contributions from Syama Sulphide and Mako

384,732 oz

at an AISC of $1,090/oz

395,136 oz

at an AISC of $1,074/oz

270,636 oz

at an AISC $1,004/oz

87,188 oz

54,486 oz

169,731 oz

82,650 oz

62,524 oz

89,744 oz

180,534 oz

98,242 oz

11,046 oz

123,500 oz

90,860 oz

2018

2019

2020

Syama Oxide

Syama Sulphide

Ravenswood

Mako

3

Financial performance

$618m

$247m

Revenue +15%

EBITDA+169%

$199m

$37m

Operating cash flow

Underlying net profit after tax

$230m

$5m

Net debt

Net profit after tax

4

Disclaimer

UIL Limited published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 19:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UIL LIMITED
03:57pPORTFOLIO NEWS : Resolute release 2021 AGM presentation - Financial performance ..
PU
05/21PORTFOLIO NEWS : Somers reports record first half-year end net income of USD 203..
PU
04/30PORTFOLIO NEWS : Resolute Mining March 2021 Activities Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -44,0 M -62,5 M -62,5 M
Net income 2020 -62,0 M -88,0 M -88,0 M
Net Debt 2020 235 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,48x
Yield 2020 4,44%
Capitalization 222 M 315 M 315 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,05x
EV / Sales 2020 -8,80x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart UIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UIL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Irving Burrows Chairman
Alison S. Hill Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Independent Non-Executive Director
Stuart John Bridges Independent Non-Executive Director
David Shillson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UIL LIMITED37.34%315
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.92%8 520
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.96%4 078
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION56.19%3 277
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.32.79%2 721
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.11.81%2 660