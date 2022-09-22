UIL : Finance Limited Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2022

UIL Finance Limited

STRATEGIC REPORT

The Strategic Report is designed to provide shareholders with an insight into the operations of the Company during the period. In particular, it gives information on:

the Company's objective and investment policy;

the regulatory and competitive environment within which the Company operates;

the Board's strategy for achieving its stated objectives;

principal risks and risk management; and

key performance indicators.

Objective

The Company's investment objective is to finance and fund the final capital entitlements of the zero dividend preference ("ZDP") shares.

Investment policy

The Company seeks to fund the final capital entitlements of the ZDP shares by lending current asset funds to its parent company, UIL Limited.

Regulatory and competitive environment

The Company is obliged to comply with Bermuda law, the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and United Kingdom adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("UK adopted IFRSs"). The Company is exempt from taxation, except insofar as it is withheld from income received. Under Bermuda law, the Company may not distribute income by way of a dividend unless, after distribution of the dividend, the realisable value of the Company's assets would be greater than the aggregate of its liabilities. ICM Investment Management Limited ("ICMIM") is the Alternative Investment Fund Manager of UIL Limited and joint investment manager with ICM Limited ("ICM"). ICM is the company secretary.

Strategy for achieving objectives

The Company's performance in pursuing its objective is based on the ability of its parent company to repay the intragroup loan to the Company. UIL Limited has provided an undertaking to provide sufficient funds to the Company to meet each redemption as it falls due.

Principal risks

The principal underlying risk of the Company continues to relate to its ability to repay the ZDP shares when they fall due. This is dependent on the asset performance of the parent company. As at 30 June 2022, the parent company had net assets of £218,507,000 (2021: £363,751,000) after providing for amounts due to ZDP shareholders. Details of the ZDP shares are set out in note 7 to the accounts.

A further risk faced by the Company is that of a regulatory nature. A regulatory or legal breach could lead to financial penalties or a qualified audit report. The Company uses all reasonable efforts to ensure that the Company adheres to the relevant statutory and regulatory requirements.

Key Performance Indicators

The Board assesses the Company's success in pursuing its objectives in the ability to provide for the amounts due to the ZDP shareholders which is based on the ability of its parent company to repay the intra-group loan to the Company. The KPIs for the parent company can be found in UIL Limited's Annual Report.

This Strategic Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 21 September 2022.

ICM Limited

Company Secretary

21 September 2022

3