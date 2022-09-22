UIL Finance Limited
REPORT AND ACCOUNTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
UIL Finance Limited
REPORT AND ACCOUNTS
for the year ended 30 June 2022
Contents
Page
Company Directory
Strategic Report
Directors' Report
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
Independent Auditor's Report
Income Statement
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Statement of Financial Position
Notes to the Accounts
UIL Finance Limited
COMPANY DIRECTORY
Registered Office
Clarendon House
2 Church Street
Hamilton HM11
Bermuda
Directors
Peter Burrows, AO (Chairman)
Stuart Bridges
Alison Hill
Christopher Samuel
David Shillson
Company Number
39479
Legal Entity Identifier
213800JPJWZ5P3QJX538
Auditor
KPMG LLP
15 Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5GL
United Kingdom
Date of Formation
17 January 2007
Nature of Business
Closed end investment company
Ordinary Shareholder and Parent Company
UIL Limited
UIL Finance Limited
STRATEGIC REPORT
The Strategic Report is designed to provide shareholders with an insight into the operations of the Company during the period. In particular, it gives information on:
the Company's objective and investment policy;
the regulatory and competitive environment within which the Company operates;
the Board's strategy for achieving its stated objectives;
principal risks and risk management; and
key performance indicators.
Objective
The Company's investment objective is to finance and fund the final capital entitlements of the zero dividend preference ("ZDP") shares.
Investment policy
The Company seeks to fund the final capital entitlements of the ZDP shares by lending current asset funds to its parent company, UIL Limited.
Regulatory and competitive environment
The Company is obliged to comply with Bermuda law, the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and United Kingdom adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("UK adopted IFRSs"). The Company is exempt from taxation, except insofar as it is withheld from income received. Under Bermuda law, the Company may not distribute income by way of a dividend unless, after distribution of the dividend, the realisable value of the Company's assets would be greater than the aggregate of its liabilities. ICM Investment Management Limited ("ICMIM") is the Alternative Investment Fund Manager of UIL Limited and joint investment manager with ICM Limited ("ICM"). ICM is the company secretary.
Strategy for achieving objectives
The Company's performance in pursuing its objective is based on the ability of its parent company to repay the intragroup loan to the Company. UIL Limited has provided an undertaking to provide sufficient funds to the Company to meet each redemption as it falls due.
Principal risks
The principal underlying risk of the Company continues to relate to its ability to repay the ZDP shares when they fall due. This is dependent on the asset performance of the parent company. As at 30 June 2022, the parent company had net assets of £218,507,000 (2021: £363,751,000) after providing for amounts due to ZDP shareholders. Details of the ZDP shares are set out in note 7 to the accounts.
A further risk faced by the Company is that of a regulatory nature. A regulatory or legal breach could lead to financial penalties or a qualified audit report. The Company uses all reasonable efforts to ensure that the Company adheres to the relevant statutory and regulatory requirements.
Key Performance Indicators
The Board assesses the Company's success in pursuing its objectives in the ability to provide for the amounts due to the ZDP shareholders which is based on the ability of its parent company to repay the intra-group loan to the Company. The KPIs for the parent company can be found in UIL Limited's Annual Report.
This Strategic Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 21 September 2022.
ICM Limited
Company Secretary
21 September 2022
UIL Finance Limited
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Directors present their report and accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2022.
Principal activity and status
UIL Finance Limited (the "Company" or "UIL Finance") is a Bermuda exempted, closed ended investment company with company registration number 39479. The Company's issued ZDP shares are listed on the standard segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
Corporate Governance
Bermuda does not have its own corporate governance code and, since the Company has a Standard Listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Company is not required to comply or provide an explanation for any non-compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code issued by the Financial Reporting Council.
The Board meets at least twice a year to consider strategic affairs and to approve the half yearly report and the annual report and accounts.
In the Directors' opinion, the interests of the Company and its shareholders are adequately covered by the governance procedures applicable to its parent company, UIL Limited. For example, UIL Limited's Audit & Risk Committee considers the financial reporting procedures and oversees the internal control and risk management systems for the Group as a whole and the Directors see no benefit in convening a separate Audit Committee or any other committee for the Company. An overview of the Group's internal control and risk management systems are set out in UIL Limited's report and accounts.
Results and Dividends
The results for the year are set out in the attached accounts which are prepared on a going concern basis and as set out in note 13, the Directors believe that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the accounts as the Company can continue to operate due to the contractual obligation of the parent company to ensure that UIL Finance is able to redeem the ZDP shares on each repayment date and the Directors are comfortable that the parent company has the financial resources to do so.
The Company has not declared a dividend in respect of the year ended 30 June 2022 (2021: nil).
Directors
The following Directors held office throughout the year, unless otherwise stated:
Peter Burrows (Chairman)
Stuart Bridges
Alison Hill
Christopher Samuel
David Shillson
Directors' Disclosures
As at 30 June 2022, no Director had any interest in the Company's shares (2021: none). No Director acquired or disposed of any interest in the shares in the Company during the year or since the year end.
Election and re-election of Directors
The Company's Bye-laws require that a Director shall retire and be subject to re-election at the first AGM after appointment and at least every three years thereafter. However, the directors have voluntarily agreed to be subject to annual re-election. Consequently, at the forthcoming AGM Mr Burrows, Mr Bridges, Ms Hill, Mr Samuel and Mr Shillson will stand for re-election.
