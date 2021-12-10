UIL : Ordinary Shares 135KB

This document provides you with key information about this investment product. It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to help you compare it with other products.

UIL Limited is an investment company incorporated and registered in Bermuda (CRN: 39480)

PRIIP Manufacturer: ICM Investment Management Ltd ("ICMIM"), authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This Key Information Document is maintained at https://www.icm.limited/icm-investment-management. For more information write to us at: Company Secretary, PO Box 208, Epsom, Surrey, KT18 7YF

or call us on 01372 271486. Dated: 10 December 2021

You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand

What is this Product?

TYPE: UIL Limited (the "Company") is an exempted closed-end investment company incorporated in Bermuda. You can invest in the Company by purchasing Ordinary Shares (the "Shares"). The Shares are admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's main market and have a secondary listing on the Bermuda Stock Exchange. The Company is jointly managed by ICM Ltd and ICMIM, who control where investments are made.

OBJECTIVE: The Company's objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not reflected in the market price. There are no specific industry sector or market exposure limits. The Company will acquire and dispose of investments in line with its investment policy. Some of the key aspects of the Company's investment policy include that: investments in unlisted securities should not exceed 25% of gross assets at the time of investment; no single investment should exceed 30% of gross assets at the time of investment; derivatives may be used for efficient portfolio management; long-term borrowings take the form of Zero Dividend Preference Shares (ZDPs); borrowings (excluding ZDPs) in any currency appropriate to the portfolio may be up to 100% of gross assets although the Board of the Company has set a current limit of 33.3% of gross assets at the time of drawdown. The Company has borrowed and may borrow in the future to purchase assets, which will magnify any gains or losses made by the Company.

INTENDED RETAIL INVESTOR: The Shares are intended for retail investors based in the UK, as well as professionally-advised private clients, who understand and are willing to assume a medium-high level risk of capital loss in order to potentially receive a higher return. The Shares are only intended for those investors for whom the Shares form part of a portfolio of investments. The Shares do not have a maturity or expiry date. The recommended holding period for the Shares is at least 5 years. You may sell the Shares on the London Stock Exchange on any London business day between 8:00am and 4.30pm. Typically, at any given time on any given day, the price you pay to buy the Shares will be higher than the price at which you could sell them.

What are the risks and what could I get in return?

SUMMARY RISK INDICATOR:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Lower Risk Higher Risk

The risk indicator assumes you keep the Shares for at least 5 years. The summary risk indicator is a guide to the level of risk of this product compared to other products. It shows how likely it is that the product will lose money because of movements in the markets or because we are not able to pay you. We have classified this product as 5 out of 7, which is a medium-high risk class. This rates the potential losses from future performance at a medium-high level and poor market conditions could impact the amount you get back. This product does not include any protection from future market performance so you could lose some or all of your investment. If we are not able to pay you what is owed, you could lose your entire investment.

The summary risk indicator only reflects historic share price volatility of the Company's shares. It excludes other risks inherent in the product and therefore does not show the full risk to the investor. As referred to in 'What is this Product' the Company invests in unlisted equities which have valuation and performance uncertainties and liquidity risk.

