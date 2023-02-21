Advanced search
    UTL   BMG917071026

UIL LIMITED

(UTL)
  Report
2023-02-21
154.00 GBX   -0.96%
UIL underperforms benchmark but "headwinds are turning into tailwinds"
AN
2022UIL Limited Declares First Quarterly Interim Dividend for the Year Ending June 30, 2023, Payable on December 22, 2022
CI
2022UIL Limited Approves the Dividend Policy
CI
UIL underperforms benchmark but "headwinds are turning into tailwinds"

02/21/2023 | 09:14am EST
(Alliance News) - UIL Ltd on Tuesday said interest rates, heightened geopolitical tensions, and inflation had a negative impact on its business, causing net asset value to fall.

The closed-end Bermuda-incorporated investment company reported that NAV as at December 31 was 240.02 pence per share, down 8.0% from 260.89p at June 30. NAV total return over the half-year was negative 6.5% including an unchanged interim dividend of 4.00p per share, underperforming against the FTSE All-Share total index, which returned positive 5.1%.

Looking ahead, Chair Peter Burrows said: "For 2023 we are optimistic for the global economy. If a recession emerges in the developed world, we expect it to be shallow. We anticipate inflation and interest rates to recede over the year. We believe demand for commodities, especially battery commodities to be elevated. Consequently, we believe that headwinds are turning into tailwinds, which should be positive for equities."

UIL shares were 3.3% lower at 150.34 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

UIL LIMITED -0.96% 154 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 -121 M -146 M -146 M
Net income 2022 -137 M -165 M -165 M
Net Debt 2022 196 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,15x
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 130 M 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,91x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 25,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Irving Burrows Chairman
Alison S. Hill Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Independent Non-Executive Director
Stuart John Bridges Independent Non-Executive Director
David Shillson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UIL LIMITED-2.81%157
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.55%10 457
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.12.57%5 575
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-0.97%3 980
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.31%3 882
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.77%3 854