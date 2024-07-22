12 July 2024

For release to the Australian Securities Exchange:

Notice From Major Shareholders Regarding Compulsory Acquisition of Shares

Zeta announces that it has received a non-binding letter of notice from its major shareholders, UIL Limited ("UIL") and General Provincial Life Pension Fund Limited ("GPLPF"), who together hold 95% of the Zeta shares in issue, that they are considering acquiring the shares in Zeta that they do not currently own by compulsory acquisition in accordance with s103 of the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda. It is contemplated that such an offer would be at or near Zeta's net asset value at the time the offer is made.

The Board of Zeta is engaging with UIL and GPLPF and shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

