UIL : Report and Accounts for the year to 30 June 2020

10/28/2020 | 03:35am EDT

2020

REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

A DIVERSE PORTFOLIO BY GEOGRAPHY AND SECTOR

WHY UIL LIMITED?

Resolute Mining Limited - Syama, fully automated underground mining control centre

UIL Limited's objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in compelling long-term investments worldwide, where the underlying value is not reflected in the market

Stock selection remains our focus and ICM Limited's proven bottom-uplong-term approach should benefit UIL Limited in changing times.

share price.

IN THE YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2020

REVENUE EARNINGS

DIVIDENDS PER

NET ASSET VALUE

SHARE PRICE

PER ORDINARY SHARE

ORDINARY SHARE

("NAV") TOTAL

TOTAL RETURN PER

RETURN PER

ORDINARY SHARE*

ORDINARY SHARE*

9.77p

7.875p

(18.7)%

(7.1)%

(2019: 7.63p)

(2019: 7.500p)

(2019: 29.7%)

(2019: 18.8%)

* See Alternative Performance Measures on pages 109 and 110

UIL OFFERS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS:

  • A high conviction portfolio
  • Attractive quarterly dividends
  • Diversified mix of investments
  • Opportunity to currently buy UIL shares on the market at a significant discount to NAV

HISTORICALLY SHAREHOLDERS HAVE RECEIVED:

  • Very attractive total returns. NAV total return performance over the last three years has increased 25.0%, compared to a decrease of 4.6% in the FTSE All-Share total return Index
  • Historic dividend yield of 4.4%

UIL'S INVESTMENT MANAGER

  • ICM Limited has been UIL's investment manager since inception (14 August 2003) and prides itself in identifying compelling investment opportunities and working pro-actively with investee companies to improve the economic value of identified investments
  • Aligned interest with over 70.0% held by investors associated with ICM
  • ICM offers significant sector expertise

PORTFOLIO STRENGTHS

Technology

Finance

Utilities and

Unlisted investments

Infrastructure

Report and Accounts for the year to 30 June 2020

1

CONTENTS

PERFORMANCE

  • Current Year Performance
  • Group Performance Summary
    5 Chairman's Statement
    9 Top Ten Companies as at 30 June 2020
    10 Geographical Investment Exposure
    11 Performance Since Inception (14 August 2003)

STRATEGIC REPORT AND INVESTMENTS

  1. Investment Managers' Report
  1. Our Investment Approach
  2. Macro Trends Affecting Our Portfolio
  1. Ten Largest Holdings
  1. ZDP Shares
  1. Strategic Report
  1. Investment Managers and Team

GOVERNANCE

  1. Directors
  2. Directors' Report
  1. Corporate Governance Statement
  1. Capital Structure
  1. Directors' Remuneration Report
  1. Audit & Risk Committee Report
  1. Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

AUDIT

64 Independent Auditor's Report

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

70 Accounts

76 Notes to the Accounts

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

  1. Notice of Annual General Meeting
  1. Company Information
  2. Alternative Performance Measures
  1. Historical Performance

VixTech - Manchester Metrolink platform

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Year End

30 June

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

8 December 2020

Half Year

31 December

Dividends Payable

September, December, March and June

The business of UIL Limited ("UIL" or the "Company") consists of investing the pooled funds of its shareholders in accordance with its investment objective and policy, generating

a return for shareholders and spreading the investment risk. UIL has borrowings and gearing is also provided by zero dividend preference ("ZDP") shares, issued by its wholly owned subsidiary UIL Finance Limited ("UIL Finance"). The joint portfolio managers of UIL are ICM Investment Management Limited ("ICMIM") and ICM Limited ("ICM"), together referred to as the "Investment Managers".

CURRENT YEAR PERFORMANCE

NAV TOTAL RETURN

SHARE PRICE TOTAL

NAV DISCOUNT AS AT

GEARING*

PER ORDINARY SHARE*

RETURN PER ORDINARY

30 JUNE 2020*

SHARE*

(18.7)%

(7.1)%

39.4%

93.4%

(2019: 29.7%)

(2019: 18.8%)

(2019: 46.2%)

(2019: 63.7%)

REVENUE EARNINGS

DIVIDENDS PER

REVENUE YIELD*

DIVIDEND YIELD*

PER ORDINARY SHARE

ORDINARY SHARE

9.77p

7.875p

2.5%

4.4%

(2019: 7.63p)

(2019: 7.500p)

(2019: 2.2%)

(2019: 3.8%)

ORDINARY SHARES

AVERAGE PRICE OF

ONGOING CHARGES

ONGOING CHARGES

BOUGHT BACK

SHARES BOUGHT BACK

EXCLUDING

INCLUDING

PERFORMANCE FEES*

PERFORMANCE FEES*

2.3m

251.25p

2.1%

2.1%

(2019: 1.2m)

(2019: 180.40p)

(2019: 2.1%)

(2019: 5.1%)

*See Alternative Performance Measures on pages 109 and 110

TOTAL RETURN COMPARATIVE PERFORMANCE (pence)

from 30 June 2019 to 30 June 2020

110

105

100

95

90

85

80

75

70

65

Jun 19

Jul 19

Aug 19

Sep 19

Oct 19

Nov 19

Dec 19

Jan 20

Feb 20

Mar 20

Apr 20

May 20

Jun 20

NAV total return per ordinary share

FTSE All-Share total return Index

Rebased to 100 as at 30 June 2019

Source: ICM and Bloomberg

2

UIL Limited

Report and Accounts for the year to 30 June 2020

3

PETER BURROWS Chairman

GROUP PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

30 June

30 June

% change

2020

2019

2020/19

NAV total return per ordinary share (1) (for the year) (%)

(18.7)

29.7

n/a

Share price total return per ordinary share (1) (for the year) (%)

(7.1)

18.8

n/a

Annual compound NAV total return (1) (since inception (2)) (%)

11.2

13.4

n/a

NAV per ordinary share (1) (pence)

292.79

369.57

(20.8)

Ordinary share price (pence)

177.50

199.00

(10.8)

Discount (1) (%)

39.4

46.2

n/a

Returns and dividends (pence)

Revenue return per ordinary share

9.77

7.63

28.0

Capital return per ordinary share

(81.30)

75.34

(207.9)

Total return per ordinary share

(71.53)

82.97

(186.2)

Dividends per ordinary share

7.875 (3)

7.500

5.0

FTSE All-Share total return Index

6,465

7,431

(13.0)

Equity holders' funds (£m)

Gross assets (4)

483.3

537.2

(10.0)

Bank and other debt

51.2

51.0

0.4

ZDP shares

180.5

159.9

12.9

Equity holders' funds

251.6

326.3

(22.9)

Revenue account (£m)

Income

12.7

11.2

13.4

Costs (management and other expenses)

2.6

2.8

(7.1)

Finance costs

1.6

1.6

0.0

Financial ratios of the Group (%)

Ongoing charges figure excluding performance fees (1)

2.1

2.1

n/a

Ongoing charges figure including performance fees (1)

2.1

5.1

n/a

Gearing (1)

93.4

63.7

n/a

  1. See Alternative Performance Measures on pages 109 and 110
  2. All performance data relating to periods prior to 20 June 2007 are in respect of Utilico Investment Trust plc, UIL's predecessor
  3. The fourth quarterly dividend of 2.00p has not been included as a liability in the accounts
  4. Gross assets less current liabilities excluding loans and ZDP shares

The coronavirus ("Covid-19") pandemic has seen both a demand and supply shock and impacted most stakeholders. The last quarter of the UIL financial year 2020 has been challenging for investors.

UIL's investment valuations were impacted by the market downturn declining in the year to 30 June 2020 by 10.1% to £489.0m, ahead of the FTSE All-

Share total return Index which was down by 13.0% over the year. UIL's leveraged balance sheet meant that UIL's NAV total return declined 18.7%.

Since inception in August 2003, UIL has distributed £74.4m in dividends, invested £32.0m in ordinary share buybacks and made net returns of £253.5m for a total return of 498.9% (adjusted for the exercise of warrants and convertibles). This represents an annual compound NAV total return since inception of 11.2%. The annual compound total return for the FTSE All- Share Index over the same period was 6.7%.

On top of Covid-19, we continue to experience two broad opposing forces at work in global markets at the moment; social and political tensions, and central bank intervention. Central banks are focused on reflationary policies, providing liquidity, lowering interest rates and now decreasing average inflation targets. The prolonging of negative interest rates in the developed markets is a concern. We see negative interest rates as eroding value for savers and pension funds while increasing the long-term risk to global security.

The world has become more divided and polarised in its views. This has manifested itself in protests from Hong Kong, Minsk, Moscow, Beirut, London, Portland, Paris through to Santiago, although each has had different drivers, for example, independence for Hong Kong, the wealth gap in Santiago, climate change in London and Black Lives Matter in Portland. The focus is on a rebalance of social and political priorities and

resources. Questions are being asked and headwinds rising. Some of this anger has developed into riots and caused significant disruption and is generating sharp policy changes. Most countries are seeing a rise in nationalism. The US election is itself a strong expression of these social and political divides.

There is also an accelerating expectation that businesses address questions around their approach to Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") outcomes.

In the UK, Brexit, which crowded out discussions on most topics in the first half of the financial year remains uncertain in its detailed outcome. Over the year to

30 June 2020, Sterling weakened 2.9% against the US Dollar, reflecting this uncertainty.

Covid-19 has become a global pandemic that severely challenges us, and the impact globally cannot be emphasised enough. It has inflicted huge damage to the underlying economy and has disrupted health services, education, business and social activities. Governments have struggled to keep up with a rapidly changing situation. Covid-19 has impacted every continent and every community. More than this, it has exposed the stresses and weaknesses in our economies, politics and social fabric. The vulnerable have borne and continue to bear the greatest burden directly and indirectly from Covid-19.

Nearly everyone experienced first-hand a shift overnight from working in offices to working at home. This disrupted and challenged everybody's professional, social and personal lives. Our Investment Managers rightly focused on three issues. First, people; their employees, our investee boards, their staff, and the stakeholders. Ensuring the right processes and decisions were adopted and made. Second, ensuring that UIL and its investee companies focused on short term cashflow needs and that they had adequate funding. Third, ensuring that UIL and its investees could thrive where opportunities arise. While Covid-19 has challenged every weakness in businesses it has

We remain bottom-up investors looking for compelling value.

4

UIL Limited

Report and Accounts for the year to 30 June 2020

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UIL Limited published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 07:34:00 UTC

