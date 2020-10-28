UIL : Report and Accounts for the year to 30 June 2020
10/28/2020 | 03:35am EDT
2020
REPORT AND ACCOUNTS
A DIVERSE PORTFOLIO BY GEOGRAPHY AND SECTOR
WHY UIL LIMITED?
Resolute Mining Limited - Syama, fully automated underground mining control centre
UIL Limited's objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in compelling long-term investments worldwide, where the underlying value is not reflected in the market
Stock selection remains our focus and ICM Limited's proven bottom-uplong-term approach should benefit UIL Limited in changing times.
share price.
IN THE YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2020
REVENUE EARNINGS
DIVIDENDS PER
NET ASSET VALUE
SHARE PRICE
PER ORDINARY SHARE
ORDINARY SHARE
("NAV") TOTAL
TOTAL RETURN PER
RETURN PER
ORDINARY SHARE*
ORDINARY SHARE*
9.77p
7.875p
(18.7)%
(7.1)%
(2019: 7.63p)
(2019: 7.500p)
(2019: 29.7%)
(2019: 18.8%)
* See Alternative Performance Measures on pages 109 and 110
UIL OFFERS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS:
A high conviction portfolio
Attractive quarterly dividends
Diversified mix of investments
Opportunity to currently buy UIL shares on the market at a significant discount to NAV
HISTORICALLY SHAREHOLDERS HAVE RECEIVED:
Very attractive total returns. NAV total return performance over the last three years has increased 25.0%, compared to a decrease of 4.6% in the FTSE All-Share total return Index
Historic dividend yield of 4.4%
UIL'S INVESTMENT MANAGER
ICM Limited has been UIL's investment manager since inception (14 August 2003) and prides itself in identifying compelling investment opportunities and working pro-actively with investee companies to improve the economic value of identified investments
Aligned interest with over 70.0% held by investors associated with ICM
ICM offers significant sector expertise
PORTFOLIO STRENGTHS
•
Technology
•
Finance
•
Utilities and
•
Unlisted investments
Infrastructure
Report and Accounts for the year to 30 June 2020
CONTENTS
PERFORMANCE
Current Year Performance
Group Performance Summary
5 Chairman's Statement
9 Top Ten Companies as at 30 June 2020
10 Geographical Investment Exposure
11 Performance Since Inception (14 August 2003)
STRATEGIC REPORT AND INVESTMENTS
Investment Managers' Report
Our Investment Approach
Macro Trends Affecting Our Portfolio
Ten Largest Holdings
ZDP Shares
Strategic Report
Investment Managers and Team
GOVERNANCE
Directors
Directors' Report
Corporate Governance Statement
Capital Structure
Directors' Remuneration Report
Audit & Risk Committee Report
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
AUDIT
64 Independent Auditor's Report
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
70 Accounts
76 Notes to the Accounts
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Company Information
Alternative Performance Measures
Historical Performance
VixTech - Manchester Metrolink platform
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Year End
30 June
Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
8 December 2020
Half Year
31 December
Dividends Payable
September, December, March and June
The business of UIL Limited ("UIL" or the "Company") consists of investing the pooled funds of its shareholders in accordance with its investment objective and policy, generating
a return for shareholders and spreading the investment risk. UIL has borrowings and gearing is also provided by zero dividend preference ("ZDP") shares, issued by its wholly owned subsidiary UIL Finance Limited ("UIL Finance"). The joint portfolio managers of UIL are ICM Investment Management Limited ("ICMIM") and ICM Limited ("ICM"), together referred to as the "Investment Managers".
CURRENT YEAR PERFORMANCE
NAV TOTAL RETURN
SHARE PRICE TOTAL
NAV DISCOUNT AS AT
GEARING*
PER ORDINARY SHARE*
RETURN PER ORDINARY
30 JUNE 2020*
SHARE*
(18.7)%
(7.1)%
39.4%
93.4%
(2019: 29.7%)
(2019: 18.8%)
(2019: 46.2%)
(2019: 63.7%)
REVENUE EARNINGS
DIVIDENDS PER
REVENUE YIELD*
DIVIDEND YIELD*
PER ORDINARY SHARE
ORDINARY SHARE
9.77p
7.875p
2.5%
4.4%
(2019: 7.63p)
(2019: 7.500p)
(2019: 2.2%)
(2019: 3.8%)
ORDINARY SHARES
AVERAGE PRICE OF
ONGOING CHARGES
ONGOING CHARGES
BOUGHT BACK
SHARES BOUGHT BACK
EXCLUDING
INCLUDING
PERFORMANCE FEES*
PERFORMANCE FEES*
2.3m
251.25p
2.1%
2.1%
(2019: 1.2m)
(2019: 180.40p)
(2019: 2.1%)
(2019: 5.1%)
*See Alternative Performance Measures on pages 109 and 110
TOTAL RETURN COMPARATIVE PERFORMANCE † (pence)
from 30 June 2019 to 30 June 2020
110
105
100
95
90
85
80
75
70
65
Jun 19
Jul 19
Aug 19
Sep 19
Oct 19
Nov 19
Dec 19
Jan 20
Feb 20
Mar 20
Apr 20
May 20
Jun 20
NAV total return per ordinary share
FTSE All-Share total return Index
† Rebased to 100 as at 30 June 2019
Source: ICM and Bloomberg
PETER BURROWSChairman
GROUP PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
30 June
30 June
% change
2020
2019
2020/19
NAV total return per ordinary share (1) (for the year) (%)
(18.7)
29.7
n/a
Share price total return per ordinary share (1) (for the year) (%)
(7.1)
18.8
n/a
Annual compound NAV total return (1) (since inception (2)) (%)
Ongoing charges figure including performance fees (1)
2.1
5.1
n/a
Gearing (1)
93.4
63.7
n/a
See Alternative Performance Measures on pages 109 and 110
All performance data relating to periods prior to 20 June 2007 are in respect of Utilico Investment Trust plc, UIL's predecessor
The fourth quarterly dividend of 2.00p has not been included as a liability in the accounts
Gross assets less current liabilities excluding loans and ZDP shares
The coronavirus ("Covid-19") pandemic has seen both a demand and supply shock and impacted most stakeholders. The last quarter of the UIL financial year 2020 has been challenging for investors.
UIL's investment valuations were impacted by the market downturn declining in the year to 30 June 2020 by 10.1% to £489.0m, ahead of the FTSE All-
Share total return Index which was down by 13.0% over the year. UIL's leveraged balance sheet meant that UIL's NAV total return declined 18.7%.
Since inception in August 2003, UIL has distributed £74.4m in dividends, invested £32.0m in ordinary share buybacks and made net returns of £253.5m for a total return of 498.9% (adjusted for the exercise of warrants and convertibles). This represents an annual compound NAV total return since inception of 11.2%. The annual compound total return for the FTSE All- Share Index over the same period was 6.7%.
On top of Covid-19, we continue to experience two broad opposing forces at work in global markets at the moment; social and political tensions, and central bank intervention. Central banks are focused on reflationary policies, providing liquidity, lowering interest rates and now decreasing average inflation targets. The prolonging of negative interest rates in the developed markets is a concern. We see negative interest rates as eroding value for savers and pension funds while increasing the long-term risk to global security.
The world has become more divided and polarised in its views. This has manifested itself in protests from Hong Kong, Minsk, Moscow, Beirut, London, Portland, Paris through to Santiago, although each has had different drivers, for example, independence for Hong Kong, the wealth gap in Santiago, climate change in London and Black Lives Matter in Portland. The focus is on a rebalance of social and political priorities and
resources. Questions are being asked and headwinds rising. Some of this anger has developed into riots and caused significant disruption and is generating sharp policy changes. Most countries are seeing a rise in nationalism. The US election is itself a strong expression of these social and political divides.
There is also an accelerating expectation that businesses address questions around their approach to Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") outcomes.
In the UK, Brexit, which crowded out discussions on most topics in the first half of the financial year remains uncertain in its detailed outcome. Over the year to
30 June 2020, Sterling weakened 2.9% against the US Dollar, reflecting this uncertainty.
Covid-19 has become a global pandemic that severely challenges us, and the impact globally cannot be emphasised enough. It has inflicted huge damage to the underlying economy and has disrupted health services, education, business and social activities. Governments have struggled to keep up with a rapidly changing situation. Covid-19 has impacted every continent and every community. More than this, it has exposed the stresses and weaknesses in our economies, politics and social fabric. The vulnerable have borne and continue to bear the greatest burden directly and indirectly from Covid-19.
Nearly everyone experienced first-hand a shift overnight from working in offices to working at home. This disrupted and challenged everybody's professional, social and personal lives. Our Investment Managers rightly focused on three issues. First, people; their employees, our investee boards, their staff, and the stakeholders. Ensuring the right processes and decisions were adopted and made. Second, ensuring that UIL and its investee companies focused on short term cashflow needs and that they had adequate funding. Third, ensuring that UIL and its investees could thrive where opportunities arise. While Covid-19 has challenged every weakness in businesses it has
We remain bottom-up investors looking for compelling value.
