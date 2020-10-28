UIL : Report and Accounts for the year to 30 June 2020

The fourth quarterly dividend of 2.00p has not been included as a liability in the accounts

The coronavirus ("Covid-19") pandemic has seen both a demand and supply shock and impacted most stakeholders. The last quarter of the UIL financial year 2020 has been challenging for investors.

UIL's investment valuations were impacted by the market downturn declining in the year to 30 June 2020 by 10.1% to £489.0m, ahead of the FTSE All-

Share total return Index which was down by 13.0% over the year. UIL's leveraged balance sheet meant that UIL's NAV total return declined 18.7%.

Since inception in August 2003, UIL has distributed £74.4m in dividends, invested £32.0m in ordinary share buybacks and made net returns of £253.5m for a total return of 498.9% (adjusted for the exercise of warrants and convertibles). This represents an annual compound NAV total return since inception of 11.2%. The annual compound total return for the FTSE All- Share Index over the same period was 6.7%.

On top of Covid-19, we continue to experience two broad opposing forces at work in global markets at the moment; social and political tensions, and central bank intervention. Central banks are focused on reflationary policies, providing liquidity, lowering interest rates and now decreasing average inflation targets. The prolonging of negative interest rates in the developed markets is a concern. We see negative interest rates as eroding value for savers and pension funds while increasing the long-term risk to global security.

The world has become more divided and polarised in its views. This has manifested itself in protests from Hong Kong, Minsk, Moscow, Beirut, London, Portland, Paris through to Santiago, although each has had different drivers, for example, independence for Hong Kong, the wealth gap in Santiago, climate change in London and Black Lives Matter in Portland. The focus is on a rebalance of social and political priorities and