Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of UiPath Inc. (“UiPath” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PATH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 7, 2021, UiPath released its second quarter 2022 financial results, revealing a slowdown in the Company’s revenues and reported annualized renewal run-rate (“ARR”). The Company also revealed that its financial results provided to investors in connection with the Company’s Initial Public Offering had been boosted by previously undisclosed discounting, and that UiPath was shifting away from discounted multi-year contracts and moving to a “ramping” contract model. On this news, UiPath’s stock price fell $8.06, or 12.9%, to close at $54.40 per share on September 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 30, 2022, UiPath released disappointing revenue and ARR guidance for its fiscal year 2023, stating that the downward growth trajectory was expected to continue. On this news, UiPath’s stock price fell $7.45, or 25.7%, to close at $21.59 per share on March 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

