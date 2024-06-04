Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of UiPath Inc. (“UiPath” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PATH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 30, 2024, UiPath released its quarterly financial results, disclosing that the Company was experiencing “contract execution challenges on large deals and certain sales compensation changes” which it is “working to rectify.” The Company stated that it had “incentivized a little bit less the multiyear deals, which . . . was an execution issue.” The Company also announced that CEO Rob Enslin is resigning from his position effective June 1, 2024, and will be replaced by former CEO Daniel Dines.

On this news, UiPath’s stock price fell $6.23, or 34%, to close at $12.07 per share on May 30, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

