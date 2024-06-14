Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) resulting from allegations that UiPath may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So what: If you purchased UiPath securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=19012 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

What is this about: On May 29, 2024, after the market closed, UiPath filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K. The 8-K stated that on “May 23, 2024, Robert Enslin informed UiPath, Inc. [. .] of his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) and from his position as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, effective June 1, 2024 (the “Effective Date”). In addition, Mr. Enslin will no longer stand for election as a member of the Board at the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on June 20, 2024. Mr. Enslin’s resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the Company.”

On this news, the price of UiPath stock fell over 34% on May 30, 2024.

Why Rosen Law: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240614995773/en/