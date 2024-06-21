Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces to investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) between December 1, 2023 and May 29, 2024. UiPath is a business automation software company.

The Allegations: Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning the success of UiPath’s turnaround strategy, which had been designed to accelerate growth. For instance, defendants represented that UiPath was “executing against that strategy, and we’re seeing [the] results in the deal quality and the customer quality,” asserted that “our strategic investments in innovations and our go-to-market ecosystem positions us well for continued momentum,” and that “there’s no doubt there’s [been] better execution” since the implementation of the turnaround strategy. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against UiPath. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 19, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

