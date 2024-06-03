The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of UiPath Inc. (“UiPath” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PATH) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 30, 2024, UiPath released its quarterly financial results, disclosing that the Company was experiencing “contract execution challenges on large deals and certain sales compensation changes” which it is “working to rectify.” The Company stated that it had “incentivized a little bit less the multiyear deals, which . . . was an execution issue.” The Company also announced that CEO Rob Enslin is resigning from his position effective June 1, 2024, and will be replaced by former CEO Daniel Dines.

On this news, UiPath’s stock price fell $6.23, or 34%, to close at $12.07 per share on May 30, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased UiPath securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603319719/en/