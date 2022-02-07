Log in
Two UiPath Executives Named 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs for Second Consecutive Year

02/07/2022 | 10:01am EST
Cheryln Chin and Eddie O’Brien are recognized for outstanding leadership of the UiPath partner team

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named two UiPath executives—Cheryln Chin, Vice President, Global Alliances and Partners, and Eddie O’Brien, Senior Vice President and Global Channel Chief—to its Channel Chiefs list for the second consecutive year. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs list identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

Under Chin and O’Brien’s leadership, the UiPath global partner ecosystem has grown by 28% in the last year, including 35% growth across the Americas and 27% growth in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This growth has been fueled by new and expanded partnerships with companies such as Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, EY, and PwC, among other global partners.

“Cheryln and Eddie are first-class leaders on the UiPath team, fostering the partner-first mindset that is emblematic of our go-to-market team and fuels our entire organization,” said Thomas Hansen, Chief Revenue Officer, UiPath. “We continue to invest in and grow our partner ecosystem to drive our partners’ service differentiation, scale, and profitability with the ultimate goal of enabling many more companies to unlock their greatest potential through automation.”

A panel of CRN editors selected Chin and O’Brien among the honorees based on criteria such as their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships, according to The Channel Company.

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
