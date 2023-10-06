Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In UiPath To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in UiPath stock or options between April 21, 2021 and March 30, 2022and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/PATH.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against UiPath Inc. ("UiPath" or the "Company") (NYSE: PATH) and reminds investors of the November 6, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

The UiPath class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UiPath had enacted a widespread discounting program prior to its IPO, which had the effect of temporarily boosting UiPath's revenue and annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") metrics, cannibalizing its future sales, eroding UiPath's margins, and increasing the risk of client churn; (ii) UiPath's actual total addressable market was not as large as portrayed by defendants, because many companies included in UiPath's market survey did not need the type of high-cost, high-functionality automation products offered by UiPath; (iii) UiPath was losing customers to Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP, Salesforce, IBM, and other established enterprise software vendors that were building automation into their platforms; (iv) UiPath was losing customers due to the increased availability of low-code automation software offered by vendors, such as Microsoft's Power Automate software, which were capable of addressing the majority of customer use cases at a fraction of the price of UiPath's products and services; and (v) UiPath was suffering from a loss of channel sales due to strained relationships with UiPath's partners as a result of increased competition between UiPath and these partners.

On September 7, 2021, UiPath announced financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2021. Specifically, UiPath revealed an unexpected slowdown in UiPath's revenues and reported ARR metrics. UiPath further revealed that it had engaged in substantial discounting of its products prior to the IPO and that UiPath was in the process of altering the structure of its contracts to include a "ramping" feature whereby customer contract commitments would start small and increase over time and thereby reduce the need for UiPath to offer widespread discounting as it had before. The UiPath class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of UiPath common stock declined more than 12%.

Then, on December 8, 2021, UiPath announced its financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2021. UiPath revealed that UiPath's growth had stalled further, disclosing that its ARR annual growth rate during the quarter had declined for the third quarter in a row to 58% and that its net new ARR remained subdued at 42% growth year-over-year, down substantially from the 55% growth reported in the first quarter 2022 earnings release. The UiPath class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of UiPath common stock declined more than 7% over a two-day period.

Finally, on March 30, 2022, UiPath announced financial results for the quarter and year ended January 31, 2022. UiPath disclosed that it had earned revenues of just $289.7 million during the quarter, representing year-over-year growth of 39%. UiPath further revealed deeply disappointing ARR and revenue guidance, revealing that the declining growth trends adversely impacting UiPath were expected to continue. UiPath also announced the abrupt departure of Thomas Hansen, UiPath's Chief Revenue Officer, who was responsible for developing relationships with UiPath's current and prospective customers, expanding UiPath's partnership network, and fostering UiPath's developer community. The UiPath class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of UiPath common stock declined more than 25%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding UiPath's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uipath-ongoing-investor-deadline-alert-301949105.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP