Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UiPath Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PATH   US90364P1057

UIPATH INC.

(PATH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:50 2022-08-08 am EDT
21.52 USD   +1.29%
08:04aUiPath Announces Go-to-Market Managed Services Partnership with Accelirate for Turnkey Enterprise Automation
BU
08/03UiPath Expands Integrations with Box to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across the Full Content Journey
BU
08/01SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Narrowly Mixed in Late Monday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UiPath Announces Go-to-Market Managed Services Partnership with Accelirate for Turnkey Enterprise Automation

08/08/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New offering from Accelirate allows companies greater automation implementation opportunities and support across the UiPath platform

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced an enhanced partnership with Accelirate that introduces Accelirate’s go-to-market UiPath managed services practice, offering customers advantages such as lower total cost of ownership and turnkey automation that simplifies an organization’s implementation strategy.

The RPA365 managed services practice from Accelirate, a Diamond-level UiPath partner and UiPath Services Network (USN) member, marks an expansion of its investment in UiPath as the use of automation grows globally and within industries such as banking and finance, healthcare, and manufacturing and retail. A Forrester Consulting study commissioned by UiPath found that automation accelerates projects by 50% or more, and that organizations that invest in automation receive a return on investment of 97%.

Accelirate and UiPath have been jointly serving customers across industries, helping support automation journeys as enterprises strategize to become more agile in the face of macro market pressures and rapidly advancing digital transformation initiatives. With more enterprises across the world leveraging the power of automation and AI and augmenting employee productivity by deploying digital workers, Accelirate’s RPA365 managed services of UiPath’s market-leading automation platform allows businesses to flexibly deploy automation.

“Automation is transforming how businesses innovate and service their customers, and they’re seeking solutions to implement automation technology more seamlessly,” said Accelirate CEO Ahmed Zaidi. “In using a managed services model, businesses can take advantage of greater purchasing power from Accelirate along with our unique expertise in UiPath technologies to achieve the full benefits of automation while relying on Accelirate for license management, implementation, and support.”

Armando Lambert, Vice President of Enterprise Optimization at one of Accelirate’s financial services clients said, “RPA as a Service is the next evolution of RPA and is going to have a significant impact on the market by allowing enterprise customers to have turnkey solutions and recognize their value in an OpEx model.”

“The automation layer in the enterprise technology stack is essential for growth across the business. Our partnership with Accelirate has already generated proven success for customers at various stages of their automation journeys, and Accelirate’s managed services offering marks a new phase of enabling those journeys,” said Chris Weber, Chief Business Officer at UiPath. “The value that customers can derive from UiPath and Accelirate is nearly limitless. Organizations can boost productivity, lower costs, and create new efficiencies in their operations.”

Accelirate is an Emerald sponsor of the UiPath FORWARD 5 conference, the largest global gathering of automation professionals, taking place at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas September 27-29, 2022. To register for the conference, please visit: https://www.uipath.com/events/forward/register.

To learn more about Accelirate’s automation managed services, click here or email info@accelirate.com. To learn more about UiPath, please visit www.uipath.com.

ABOUT ACCELIRATE

Accelirate is the largest niche RPA and AI services provider in the United States. Its mission is to help companies accelerate their business processes using Robotic Process Automation and AI technologies such as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and smart OCR. Accelirate has experience in enterprise automation across a variety of industries including financial services, oil and gas, legal services, consumer manufacturing, and retail. With a focus solely on process automation, Accelirate’s comprehensive set of automation development and implementation services deliver value to enterprises at all stages of RPA and AI adoption, from process discovery and analysis to post-deployment monitoring and support.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UIPATH INC.
08:04aUiPath Announces Go-to-Market Managed Services Partnership with Accelirate for Turnkey ..
BU
08/03UiPath Expands Integrations with Box to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across the Fu..
BU
08/01SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Narrowly Mixed in Late Monday Trading
MT
08/01SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Post Marginal Gains Midday Monday
MT
08/01SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
08/01INDEXES OVERVIEW : Buffet resists
MS
08/01UIPATH ACQUIRES RE : infer for Undisclosed Terms
MT
08/01UIPATH ACQUIRES RE : infer Bringing Natural Language Processing to Enhance Everyday Custom..
BU
08/01UiPath Inc. acquired Reinfer Ltd.
CI
07/28UiPath Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UIPATH INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 089 M - -
Net income 2023 -405 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -29,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 570 M 11 570 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,97x
EV / Sales 2024 6,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 013
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart UIPATH INC.
Duration : Period :
UiPath Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UIPATH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 21,24 $
Average target price 28,45 $
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Dines Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Robert Enslin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Ashim Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Marius Tîrca Chief Technology Officer
Ted Kummert Executive Vice President-Product & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UIPATH INC.-50.75%11 570
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.88%2 109 912
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-29.56%68 471
SYNOPSYS INC.1.57%57 255
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.71%56 047
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.0.11%51 090