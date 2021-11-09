UiPath Marketplace Unveils Monetization of Automation Content, Opening New Revenue Stream for Partners and Creating Faster Delivery of Automation Projects

New capability provides opportunities for partners to expand their business and brings supported, enterprise-grade automation content to end users

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announces the launch of UiPath Marketplace monetization, an offering designed to enable UiPath partners, community contributors, and independent automation vendors who have an entity registered in their country of residence to unlock new revenue opportunities and expand their reach by monetizing content they publish on UiPath Marketplace.

UiPath Marketplace is a web library for enterprise-grade and secure robotic process automation (RPA) content contributed by RPA experts and practitioners from around the world. UiPath Marketplace currently offers more than 1,300 reusable RPA listings that extend and complement the UiPath platform across industries, technologies, and use cases. It is unique in that Marketplace is integrated with core UiPath products, is developer-oriented, and offers recommended content bundles.

With monetization, Marketplace partners can easily distribute their RPA content to more than 100,000 Marketplace users, including UiPath enterprise customers, RPA developers, and automation experts within the 1.5 million members of the UiPath Community. Combined with the ability to download ready-to-go automations from the Marketplace directly in UiPath Assistant, another new feature launching in UiPath 2021.10, it’s never been easier for partners to find a market for their new innovations.

“We are extremely excited to be one of the first UiPath partners globally to be able to monetize our reusable RPA components on the UiPath Marketplace,” said Shaun Leisegang, CEO and Co-Founder of rapidMATION. “Being able to access the 1.5 million members of the UiPath Community and open up new revenue streams for our business is a game changer.”

Frank Schikora, Group Chief Automation Engineer at Roboyo and a UiPath MVP and Certified UiPath Trainer said, “UiPath Marketplace enables us to showcase innovative components, technologies, and ‘snippets’ to a wider set of customers. Consequently, Marketplace provides the perfect opportunity to make our more advanced technology components available to the UiPath Community, enabling that community to drive greater business impact and value from automation. For the more advanced technologies, UiPath Marketplace hugely reduces our time to market, ultimately bringing more value to our customers who will be able to purchase and deploy our solutions quickly and efficiently.”

UiPath handles the payments, licensing, and invoicing of monetized content for contributors, who also have access to UiPath expertise and best practices including end-to-end documentation, a Marketplace certification program, and dedicated guidance to drive engagement with published content on the Marketplace. Prices for listings are set by the contributing vendors.

“UiPath is proud to be the world’s largest automation community, and as our ecosystem grows, partners, vendors, and individual contributors can add revenue to their business by listing the expert, UiPath-certified RPA content they create,” said Param Kahlon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “Our mission is to accelerate human achievement, and with Marketplace monetization, we are multiplying our ability to get high quality automations to users everywhere faster so they can leverage them for their automation needs in real time.”

The new offering also benefits Marketplace customers through secure and supported RPA content for their automations. Customers can achieve faster time to value with automation projects, tap the latest supported and maintained RPA listings, and leverage Marketplace content to solve various business challenges across industries and domains. A free, 30-day trial is available to consumers to kick-start their use of Marketplace monetized offerings.

To monetize content on the Marketplace, partners must create a vendor profile and follow instructions for setting up payment processing. Then, they can create an RPA listing that solves a real business challenge along with official support for Marketplace customers. UiPath reviews all submissions to ensure compliance with security certification, publishing guidelines, and quality standards. Free content will remain available on the Marketplace; those who want to submit a free listing must make sure it meets Marketplace quality standards and follows publishing guidelines.

Initial partners on the UiPath Marketplace include: Ashling Partners; Boundaryless; CampTek Software; Element Blue; Green Light Consulting Solutions Inc.; Peraton; qBotica Inc.; rapidMATION; Roboyo; Smartbridge; SYKES Digital Services; and WonderBotz LLC.

For more information on UiPath Marketplace monetization, visit here.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the fully automated enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005360/en/