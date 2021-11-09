Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UiPath Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PATH   US90364P1057

UIPATH INC.

(PATH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UiPath Marketplace Unveils Monetization of Automation Content, Opening New Revenue Stream for Partners and Creating Faster Delivery of Automation Projects

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New capability provides opportunities for partners to expand their business and brings supported, enterprise-grade automation content to end users

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announces the launch of UiPath Marketplace monetization, an offering designed to enable UiPath partners, community contributors, and independent automation vendors who have an entity registered in their country of residence to unlock new revenue opportunities and expand their reach by monetizing content they publish on UiPath Marketplace.

UiPath Marketplace is a web library for enterprise-grade and secure robotic process automation (RPA) content contributed by RPA experts and practitioners from around the world. UiPath Marketplace currently offers more than 1,300 reusable RPA listings that extend and complement the UiPath platform across industries, technologies, and use cases. It is unique in that Marketplace is integrated with core UiPath products, is developer-oriented, and offers recommended content bundles.

With monetization, Marketplace partners can easily distribute their RPA content to more than 100,000 Marketplace users, including UiPath enterprise customers, RPA developers, and automation experts within the 1.5 million members of the UiPath Community. Combined with the ability to download ready-to-go automations from the Marketplace directly in UiPath Assistant, another new feature launching in UiPath 2021.10, it’s never been easier for partners to find a market for their new innovations.

“We are extremely excited to be one of the first UiPath partners globally to be able to monetize our reusable RPA components on the UiPath Marketplace,” said Shaun Leisegang, CEO and Co-Founder of rapidMATION. “Being able to access the 1.5 million members of the UiPath Community and open up new revenue streams for our business is a game changer.”

Frank Schikora, Group Chief Automation Engineer at Roboyo and a UiPath MVP and Certified UiPath Trainer said, “UiPath Marketplace enables us to showcase innovative components, technologies, and ‘snippets’ to a wider set of customers. Consequently, Marketplace provides the perfect opportunity to make our more advanced technology components available to the UiPath Community, enabling that community to drive greater business impact and value from automation. For the more advanced technologies, UiPath Marketplace hugely reduces our time to market, ultimately bringing more value to our customers who will be able to purchase and deploy our solutions quickly and efficiently.”

UiPath handles the payments, licensing, and invoicing of monetized content for contributors, who also have access to UiPath expertise and best practices including end-to-end documentation, a Marketplace certification program, and dedicated guidance to drive engagement with published content on the Marketplace. Prices for listings are set by the contributing vendors.

“UiPath is proud to be the world’s largest automation community, and as our ecosystem grows, partners, vendors, and individual contributors can add revenue to their business by listing the expert, UiPath-certified RPA content they create,” said Param Kahlon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “Our mission is to accelerate human achievement, and with Marketplace monetization, we are multiplying our ability to get high quality automations to users everywhere faster so they can leverage them for their automation needs in real time.”

The new offering also benefits Marketplace customers through secure and supported RPA content for their automations. Customers can achieve faster time to value with automation projects, tap the latest supported and maintained RPA listings, and leverage Marketplace content to solve various business challenges across industries and domains. A free, 30-day trial is available to consumers to kick-start their use of Marketplace monetized offerings.

To monetize content on the Marketplace, partners must create a vendor profile and follow instructions for setting up payment processing. Then, they can create an RPA listing that solves a real business challenge along with official support for Marketplace customers. UiPath reviews all submissions to ensure compliance with security certification, publishing guidelines, and quality standards. Free content will remain available on the Marketplace; those who want to submit a free listing must make sure it meets Marketplace quality standards and follows publishing guidelines.

Initial partners on the UiPath Marketplace include: Ashling Partners; Boundaryless; CampTek Software; Element Blue; Green Light Consulting Solutions Inc.; Peraton; qBotica Inc.; rapidMATION; Roboyo; Smartbridge; SYKES Digital Services; and WonderBotz LLC.

For more information on UiPath Marketplace monetization, visit here.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the fully automated enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about UIPATH INC.
08:12aUIPATH NAMED A LEADER IN THE INAUGUR : Worldwide RPA Software 2021-2022
BU
08:04aUiPath Marketplace Unveils Monetization of Automation Content, Opening New Revenue Stre..
BU
06:49aINSIDER SELL : UiPath
MT
11/08UiPath Named a Winner of the CRN 2021 Tech Innovator Awards
BU
11/08UiPath Brings Best-in-Class UI and API Automation Together and Strengthens Enterprise S..
BU
11/03UiPath Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Overview
BU
11/02UiPath Ranks Top 20 in Inc.'s First Annual Best-Led Companies
BU
10/25UIPATH : Serket and Powerful Medical Win the 2021 UiPath Automation Awards with Automation..
BU
10/14Coding platform GitLab valued at $14.9 billion in strong market debut
RE
10/14Coding platform GitLab valued at $14.9 bln in strong market debut
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UIPATH INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 870 M - -
Net income 2022 -426 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -61,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29 015 M 29 015 M -
EV / Sales 2022 31,2x
EV / Sales 2023 23,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 863
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart UIPATH INC.
Duration : Period :
UiPath Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UIPATH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 56,50 $
Average target price 70,80 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Dines Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashim Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Marius Tîrca Chief Technology Officer
Ted Kummert Executive Vice President-Product & Engineering
Eddie O'Brien Senior Vice President-Operations & Partners
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UIPATH INC.0.00%29 015
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.51%2 530 114
SEA LIMITED72.87%189 991
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC89.32%111 908
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE64.85%83 482
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-22.95%77 224