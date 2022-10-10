Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UiPath Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PATH   US90364P1057

UIPATH INC.

(PATH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:25 2022-10-10 am EDT
12.89 USD   -0.58%
10/05UiPath Appoints Lee Hawksley to Lead Company's Asia Pacific and Japan Region
BU
10/05UiPath Appoints Lee Hawksley as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific and Japan, Effective November 2022
CI
09/30Wells Fargo Adjusts UiPath's Price Target to $16 From $22, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UiPath Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen ADM Solutions 2022 report for Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms

10/10/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industry analyst firm cites UiPath unified platform value proposition, its developer community, and its comprehensive features as key differentiators

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen ADM Solutions 2022 – Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms report. The report recognizes UiPath as an innovation leader at the convergence of enterprise automation and low-code application development, and notes that “UiPath Apps is a top choice for customers looking to rapidly develop automation-powered applications.”

UiPath Apps enables both professional and citizen developers to create custom user experiences, unify data from disparate sources, and drive consumption of automation. The ISG Provider Lens 2022 report states, “UiPath Apps is a low-code offering to create customized UX-focused applications…Automation permeates every facet of application development, allowing both professional and citizen developers to automate tasks through bots and digital assistants.”​

UiPath Apps, available on the industry’s only end-to-end business automation platform, allows customers to engage the full breadth of automation to achieve transformational business outcomes.​ In addition, UiPath Test Suite makes it simple to automate testing for software, automation, and quality assurance teams.

The report continues, “UiPath’s low-code apps offering is an extension of its already successful and proven automation suite. Therefore, enterprises seeking transformation through automation are better suited to opt for UiPath Apps to realize its actual value.”​

“Automation is a powerful engine for developers who are building applications that propel businesses to achieve results,” said Ted Kummert, Executive Vice President, Products & Engineering at UiPath. “We are excited to receive recognition as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens report because we believe that our low-code apps deliver the most engaging experiences powered by automation. The automations that connect with our apps have the full power of the UiPath Platform behind them, and work across the widest possible set of applications and data sources to get work done.”

The UiPath Business Automation Platform is an easy-to-use, scalable, and open platform that allows everyone – from RPA developers and testers to citizen developers and business end users – to collaborate and position automation squarely at the core of everyday work. UiPath offers capabilities that support every phase of the automation lifecycle and deployment options that give organizations immediate management of their software robots.

UiPath is scheduled to release new features to customers beginning Oct. 31, 2022, to further enable developers to create next-gen business apps. With UiPath Studio Web, a browser-based automation development tool, the power of automation creation will become available to cross-platform users and make it easy to distribute automation at scale in an organization. The planned release will include new capabilities to simplify the creation of public-facing processes and apps for customer service and value chain scenarios to streamline customer experiences. In addition, UiPath offers a Connection Builder to simplify API connection to both in-house applications and specialized industry solutions and greatly expand the automations and apps developers can build.

Click here to download a complimentary copy of the ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen ADM Solutions 2022 – Low-Code/No-Code Development Platforms report.

The report evaluated next-generation application development and management (ADM) services and platforms that are making enterprises more agile and better able to enhance customer experience. Vendors were evaluated on criteria including the quality of the user interface and integrated development environment, the simplicity of deploying apps, available pricing options and the vendor’s market presence and user base.

About UiPath
UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UIPATH INC.
10/05UiPath Appoints Lee Hawksley to Lead Company's Asia Pacific and Japan Region
BU
10/05UiPath Appoints Lee Hawksley as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pac..
CI
09/30Wells Fargo Adjusts UiPath's Price Target to $16 From $22, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
09/30Canaccord Genuity Adjusts UiPath Price Target to $14 From $15, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
09/30UiPath Recognizes Global Winners of 2022 Partner Awards at FORWARD 5 Conference
BU
09/29UiPath Announces FHIR-enabled API Automation to Simplify Integration and Transform Pati..
BU
09/29UiPath Announces FHIR-Enabled API Automation to Simplify Integration and Transform Pati..
CI
09/28Macquarie Adjusts UiPath Price Target to $16 From $18, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09/28Transcript : UiPath Inc. Presents at UiPath FORWARD 5 Conference, Sep-28-2022..
CI
09/28BofA Securities Trims UiPath's Price Target to $18 From $20, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UIPATH INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 008 M - -
Net income 2023 -410 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 123 M 7 123 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,35x
EV / Sales 2024 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 013
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart UIPATH INC.
Duration : Period :
UiPath Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UIPATH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 12,96 $
Average target price 17,74 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Dines Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Robert Enslin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Ashim Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Marius Tîrca Chief Technology Officer
Ted Kummert Executive Vice President-Product & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UIPATH INC.-69.95%7 123
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-30.35%1 746 937
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-40.14%58 188
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.69%46 945
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.14%44 265
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-14.73%43 518