Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UiPath Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PATH   US90364P1057

UIPATH INC.

(PATH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:27 2022-07-28 am EDT
18.30 USD   -1.13%
11:02aUiPath Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation
BU
07/19UiPath Says Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Deploys its Automation Platform
MT
07/18UiPath Empowers Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank to Improve Operational Efficiency and Risk Management
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UiPath Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation

07/28/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation1 research report. UiPath was named a Leader for the fourth year in a row, and in this report UiPath was positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision.

“We believe UiPath will be a leader in automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, which all companies will embrace over time,” said UiPath Co-CEO Robert Enslin. “We believe this recognition affirms our position at the leading edge of the market as we help customers navigate the challenges facing companies around the world today. We are dedicated to innovating our automation platform, driving our market segmentation, and delivering world-class customer experiences.”

A complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation research report is available here.

“Earlier this year, we delivered new features within the UiPath automation platform, including general availability of Automation Cloud Robots, which, in our opinion, continues to widen our Leader position,” Enslin said. “We now have more than 10,330 customers, and are seeing customers taking advantage of offerings such as UiPath Test Suite to accelerate the time-to-value for new automations, and UiPath Integration Service to combine the power of both UI Automation and API integrations in a single workflow. Our customers and prospects are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives to achieve their business outcomes and want to expand the speed and scale of their automation to outmaneuver their competition.”

According to Gartner, “Leaders have an insightful understanding of a market’s realities, a reliable track record, the power to influence a market’s direction, and an ability to attract and retain customers. In the RPA market, Leaders demonstrate an understanding of enterprise customers’ needs and of opportunities to expand functionality and add new products and services to their core RPA offerings. Simply put, a Leader must have a market-leading vision and the ability to deliver on that vision.

A Leader may not always be the best choice for every customer. A focused, smaller vendor can sometimes provide superior support and commitment. Other vendors may provide a specialized capability that is essential for some organizations, such as enhanced security or specific features or functions (required, for example, by call centers and individual desktop use cases). A vendor that focuses on RPA for a specific vertical market or within a limited geographic area may not be a Leader in the overall market, but it may be a competitive option within its chosen market or area.”

UiPath’s recognition in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation is the most recent one by Gartner. According to the Market Share Analysis: Robotic Process Automation, Worldwide, 2021, "[UiPath is the] only vendor to grow its market share in 2021, from 28.5% in 2020 to 34.1% in 2021…."2.

To learn more about the UiPath end-to-end automation platform, visit here.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner, Market Share Analysis: Robotic Process Automation, Worldwide, 2021, By Varsha Mehta, Fabrizio Biscotti, Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Cathy Tornbohm, 6 June 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner® and Magic Quadrant™ are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. And/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation”, Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Paul Vincent, Keith Guttridge, Melanie Alexander, Andy Wang, 25 July, 2022
2 Gartner, Market Share Analysis: Robotic Process Automation, Worldwide, 2021, By Varsha MehtaFabrizio BiscottiSaikat RayArthur VillaCathy Tornbohm, 6 June 2022


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UIPATH INC.
11:02aUiPath Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation
BU
07/19UiPath Says Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Deploys its Automation Platform
MT
07/18UiPath Empowers Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank to Improve Operational Efficiency and Risk M..
BU
07/18UiPath Empowers Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank to Improve Operational Efficiency and Risk M..
CI
07/15COMMENT : The Hungarian state has poured so much money into the start-up ecosystem that it..
AQ
07/11UiPath Announces CIO Automation Council to Identify Trends and Advance Democratization ..
BU
07/07Canaccord Genuity Assumes UiPath at Buy with $25 Price Target
MT
07/01Amplitude Appoints Thomas Hansen as President
MT
07/01Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage of 85 Companies in Consumer Discretionary, Healthcar..
MT
06/30CGI Receives UiPath Services Network Certification for Intelligent Automation Capabilit..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UIPATH INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 089 M - -
Net income 2023 -405 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -25,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 083 M 10 083 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,60x
EV / Sales 2024 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 013
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart UIPATH INC.
Duration : Period :
UiPath Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UIPATH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 18,51 $
Average target price 28,45 $
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Dines Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Robert Enslin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Ashim Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Marius Tîrca Chief Technology Officer
Ted Kummert Executive Vice President-Product & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UIPATH INC.-57.08%10 083
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-20.09%2 005 875
SYNOPSYS INC.-7.89%54 081
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.94%53 648
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-48.26%50 292
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-8.37%48 371