UiPath Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
12/08/2021 | 04:11pm EST
ARR of $818 million increased 58 percent year-over-year driven by record net new ARR of $92 million
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2022 ended October 31, 2021.
“Our continued growth at scale was driven by customers across verticals and geographies who recognize that the power of automation not only increases efficiency, but also drives revenue growth and creates a significant competitive advantage. This increasing awareness of the power of our end-to-end automation platform coupled with strong execution by our team resulted in fiscal third quarter ARR of $818 million, an increase of 58 percent year-over-year,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Automation is essential to digital transformation and UiPath is leading the way with our vision to deliver the fully automated enterprise™ where companies use automation to unlock creativity and the full potential of every worker.”
Ashim Gupta, UiPath Chief Financial Officer, added, “I am pleased with our third quarter fiscal 2022 results as ARR grew 58 percent and trailing twelve-month revenue grew 57 percent year-over-year, once again demonstrating our market leadership. Looking ahead, we expect that the innovation we are delivering in UiPath 2021.10, our most recent platform release, coupled with investments in our teams and strategic partnerships will further accelerate customer success and platform adoption. Our focus continues to be on driving long-term, durable growth as we believe that we have the unique opportunity to build a truly multi-generational company.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights
ARR of $818.4 million increased 58 percent year-over-year.
Net new ARR of $91.9 million increased 42 percent year-over-year.
Revenue of $220.8 million increased 50 percent year-over-year.
GAAP gross margin was 80 percent.
Non-GAAP gross margin was 85 percent.
Net cash used in operations was $25.4 million.
Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was negative $7.7 million.
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.9 billion as of October 31, 2021.
Recent Business Highlights
Announced the general availability of UiPath 2021.10 to help customers tackle the most common issues in the enterprise such as sprawling and disparate applications; applying artificial intelligence (AI) to every facet of work; helping IT with scaling, maintaining, and securing automation; and making it easier for developers to build automations.
Named a leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Robotic Process Automation Software 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment, which positions UiPath as a leader for overall technical capabilities and a strong capitalization structure for extending our end-to-end automation platform.
Named a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Leader and Star Performer in the Technology Vendor Landscape for the fifth consecutive year, according to Everest Group’s Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. UiPath emerged as the only Star Performer who is also a Leader in this year’s assessment, which analyzes the changing dynamics of the RPA landscape and assesses 23 service providers across several key dimensions.
Announced go-to-market partnership with PwC to incorporate the UiPath end-to-end automation platform into PwC Perform, a proprietary operational improvement methodology and management system that drives new behaviors to increase effectiveness and efficiency in an organization and improve customer outcomes. By embedding the UiPath Platform, PwC can harness the power and scope of UiPath automation products to speed time-to-value for customers engaged in rapidly advancing digital transformation initiatives.
Announced technical partnerships with:
Alteryx, Inc., the analytics automation company, which includes an expansion of the existing strategic partnership and new integrations as part of Alteryx’s recent product release making it easier to invoke UiPath bots from within an Alteryx workflow.
CrowdStrike Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, to deliver a new level of security protection and visibility with the UiPath RPA platform and the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform.
Qlik®, which provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform, to enable Qlik Cloud® analytics users to leverage UiPath automations to drive action and prioritize tasks in downstream applications from directly within Qlik to help organizations in their journey to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.
Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that integrates UiPath Insights with Snowflake’s platform. This combined offering of UiPath with Snowflake’s compute, elastic scaling, and enterprise-grade secure data sharing capabilities provides customers with faster data processing, while enabling them to perform long-term historical analysis to scale their automation journeys.
Hosted the world’s most immersive gathering of automation experts at UiPath FORWARD IV, which was held at the Bellagio in Las Vegas and featured more than 90 customer and partner speakers, including from Accenture, Amazon, Atlassian, Chevron, Deloitte, EY, Palo Alto Networks, PwC, and Uber.
Expanded its groundbreaking UiPath Academic Alliance program to more than 1,000 higher education institutions and workforce development organizations. UiPath Academic Alliance institutions have educated more than 245,000 students and professionals on automation in 63 countries through the program in its first two years.
Issued its inaugural 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Overview, which provides baseline ESG metrics and context related to the Company’s environmental sustainability efforts, commitment to its team members and communities, and corporate governance.
Financial Outlook
For the fiscal fourth quarter 2022, UiPath expects:
ARR in the range of $901 million to $903 million as of January 31, 2022
Revenue in the range of $281 million to $283 million
Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $10 million to $20 million
Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Conference Call and Webcast
About UiPath
UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.
Key Performance Metric and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Annualized Renewal Run-rate (ARR) is a key performance metric we use in managing our business because it illustrates our ability to acquire new subscription customers and to maintain and expand our relationships with existing subscription customers. We define ARR as annualized invoiced amounts per solution SKU from subscription licenses and maintenance obligations assuming no increases or reductions in the subscriptions. ARR does not include the costs we may incur to obtain such subscription licenses or provide such maintenance and does not reflect any actual or anticipated reductions in invoiced value due to contract non-renewals or service cancellations other than for specific bad debt or disputed amounts. Additionally, though we use ARR as a forward-looking metric in the management of our business, it does not include invoiced amounts reported as perpetual licenses or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations, and is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates, duration, and renewal rates.
Investors should not place undue reliance on ARR as an indicator of future or expected results. Our presentation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.
This earnings press release includes financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, including non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude:
stock-based compensation expense;
amortization of acquired intangibles;
employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions;
in the case of non-GAAP net income (loss), tax adjustments associated with the add-back items; and
in the case of non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow, purchases of property and equipment, capitalization of software development costs, cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to employee equity transactions, and net receipts of employee tax withholdings on stock option exercises.
UiPath uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating UiPath’s ongoing operational performance. UiPath believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in UiPath’s industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures that are derived from the consolidated financial statements, but that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information in evaluating our performance. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The information below provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We encourage investors to consider our GAAP results alongside our supplemental non-GAAP measures, and to review the reconciliation between GAAP results and non-GAAP measures that is included at the end of this earnings press release. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of UiPath’s website at https://ir.uipath.com.
UiPath, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
in thousands, except per share data
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Licenses
$
111,608
$
78,555
$
307,371
$
221,827
Subscription services
97,963
61,508
265,924
156,636
Professional services and other
11,245
7,226
29,259
21,305
Total revenue
220,816
147,289
602,554
399,768
Cost of revenue:
Licenses
2,626
1,720
7,514
4,773
Subscription services
15,659
6,092
42,076
17,136
Professional services and other
24,815
9,573
78,114
23,812
Total cost of revenue
43,100
17,385
127,704
45,721
Gross profit
177,716
129,904
474,850
354,047
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
172,906
99,512
522,925
280,774
Research and development
61,559
27,456
212,245
80,726
General and administrative
59,498
65,951
189,747
117,461
Total operating expenses
293,963
192,919
924,917
478,961
Operating loss
(116,247
)
(63,015
)
(450,067
)
(124,914
)
Interest income
899
144
2,606
751
Other (expense) income, net
(4,300
)
(6,303
)
(8,743
)
9,870
Loss before income taxes
(119,648
)
(69,174
)
(456,204
)
(114,293
)
Provision for income taxes
3,139
1,622
6,272
4,356
Net loss
$
(122,787
)
$
(70,796
)
$
(462,476
)
$
(118,649
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.41
)
$
(1.08
)
$
(0.72
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
531,718
171,280
426,811
164,438
UiPath, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
in thousands
(unaudited)
As of
October 31,
2021
January 31,
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,776,417
$
357,690
Restricted cash
—
7,000
Marketable securities
102,009
102,828
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,566 and $2,879, respectively
196,427
172,286
Contract assets
63,621
34,221
Deferred contract acquisition costs
24,077
10,653
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
44,668
49,752
Total current assets
2,207,219
734,430
Restricted cash, non-current
—
6,500
Marketable securities, non-current
13,079
—
Contract assets, non-current
1,255
2,085
Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current
77,849
32,553
Property and equipment, net
14,188
14,822
Operating lease right-of-use assets
50,895
17,260
Intangible assets, net
18,467
10,191
Goodwill
54,457
28,059
Deferred tax asset, non-current
6,846
8,118
Other assets, non-current
23,433
12,443
Total assets
$
2,467,688
$
866,461
Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
23,942
$
6,682
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
82,439
36,660
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
107,788
110,736
Deferred revenues
253,120
211,078
Total current liabilities
467,289
365,156
Deferred revenues, non-current
58,869
61,325
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
51,164
14,152
Other liabilities, non-current
6,961
7,564
Total liabilities
584,283
448,197
Commitments and contingencies
Convertible preferred stock
—
1,221,968
Stockholders' equity (deficit)
Preferred stock
—
—
Class A common stock
4
1
Class B common stock
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
3,312,405
179,175
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
3,831
(12,521
)
Accumulated deficit
(1,432,836
)
(970,360
)
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
1,883,405
(803,704
)
Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
$
2,467,688
$
866,461
UiPath, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
in thousands (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended October 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(462,476
)
$
(118,649
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
10,697
9,383
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
19,904
28,478
Amortization of deferred loan cost
199
—
Net amortization of premium on marketable securities
1,391
—
Loss on fixed asset disposal
772
—
Stock-based compensation expense
438,551
65,794
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
6,013
5,522
(Benefit from) provision for bad debt
(194
)
1,382
Provision for uncertain tax position
822
—
Deferred income taxes
(357
)
68
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(27,028
)
(34,191
)
Contract assets
(29,994
)
(18,459
)
Deferred contract acquisition costs
(80,720
)
(28,885
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,295
)
208
Accounts payable
17,549
1,983
Accrued expense and other liabilities
17,756
8,009
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
(822
)
24,233
Operating lease liabilities, net
(5,261
)
(6,075
)
Deferred revenue
46,544
72,197
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(48,949
)
10,998
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(161,214
)
—
Sales of marketable securities
89,383
—
Maturities of marketable securities
58,109
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,719
)
(989
)
Capitalization of software development costs
(2,950
)
—
Payment related to business acquisition, net of cash acquired
(5,498
)
(19,690
)
Purchases of intangible assets
(1,231
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(29,120
)
(20,679
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions
692,369
—
Payments of initial public offering costs
(3,734
)
—
Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock
750,000
225,903
Payments of issuance costs for convertible preferred stock
(164
)
(324
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
9,687
19,837
Payments of tax withholdings on net settlement of equity awards
(10,300
)
—
Net receipts of tax withholdings on sell-to-cover equity award transactions
20,418
—
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions
13,766
—
Proceeds from credit facility
—
78,587
Repayment of credit facility
—
(78,587
)
Payment of deferred loan costs related to senior secured credit facility
—
(808
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,472,042
244,608
Effect of exchange rates
11,254
(8,402
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted stock
1,405,227
226,525
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
371,190
234,131
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
$
1,776,417
$
460,656
UiPath, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Margin to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Margin
in thousands, except percentages
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Licenses
GAAP cost of licenses
$
2,626
$
1,720
$
7,514
$
4,773
Less: Stock-based compensation expense
—
—
—
—
Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
628
634
1,910
1,837
Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP cost of licenses
$
1,998
$
1,086
$
5,604
$
2,936
Subscription services
GAAP cost of subscription services
$
15,659
$
6,092
$
42,076
$
17,136
Less: Stock-based compensation expense
2,045
133
9,916
359
Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
330
—
770
—
Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions
701
—
887
—
Non-GAAP cost of subscription services
$
12,583
$
5,959
$
30,503
$
16,777
Professional services and other
GAAP cost of professional services and other
$
24,815
$
9,573
$
78,114
$
23,812
Less: Stock-based compensation expense
4,305
532
27,140
1,329
Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
—
—
—
—
Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions
2,527
—
3,606
—
Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other
$
17,983
$
9,041
$
47,368
$
22,483
Gross Profit and Margin
GAAP gross profit
$
177,716
$
129,904
$
474,850
$
354,047
GAAP gross margin
80
%
88
%
79
%
89
%
Plus: Stock-based compensation expense
6,350
665
37,056
1,688
Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
958
634
2,680
1,837
Plus: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions
3,228
—
4,493
—
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
188,252
$
131,203
$
519,079
$
357,572
Non-GAAP gross margin
85
%
89
%
86
%
89
%
UiPath, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses, Loss, and Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Income (Loss) and Margin
in thousands, except percentages
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales and Marketing
GAAP sales and marketing
$
172,906
$
99,512
522,925
280,774
Less: Stock-based compensation expense
41,823
5,116
202,122
10,744
Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
405
35
993
88
Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions
23,839
—
32,518
—
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
106,839
$
94,361
$
287,292
$
269,942
Research and Development
GAAP research and development
$
61,559
$
27,456
$
212,245
$
80,726
Less: Stock-based compensation expense
24,866
3,169
114,460
7,796
Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
—
—
—
—
Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions
1,312
—
1,637
—
Non-GAAP research and development
$
35,381
$
24,287
$
96,148
$
72,930
General and Administrative
GAAP general and administrative
$
59,498
$
65,951
$
189,747
$
117,461
Less: Stock-based compensation expense
22,064
39,814
84,913
45,566
Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
44
—
44
—
Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions
455
—
1,045
—
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$
36,935
$
26,137
$
103,745
$
71,895
Operating Loss
GAAP operating loss
$
(116,247
)
$
(63,015
)
$
(450,067
)
$
(124,914
)
GAAP operating margin
(53
)
%
(43
)
%
(75
)
%
(31
)
%
Plus: Stock-based compensation expense
95,103
48,764
438,551
65,794
Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,407
669
3,717
1,925
Plus: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions
28,834
—
39,693
—
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
9,097
$
(13,582
)
$
31,894
$
(57,195
)
Non-GAAP operating margin
4
%
(9
)
%
5
%
(14
)
%
UiPath, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss and GAAP Net Loss Per Share to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share
in thousands, except per share data
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net loss
$
(122,787
)
$
(70,796
)
$
(462,476
)
$
(118,649
)
Plus: Stock-based compensation expense
95,103
48,764
438,551
65,794
Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,407
669
3,717
1,925
Plus: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions
28,834
—
39,693
—
Tax adjustments to add-backs (1)
(462
)
—
(1,545
)
—
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
2,095
$
(21,363
)
$
17,940
$
(50,930
)
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.41
)
$
(1.08
)
$
(0.72
)
GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
531,718
171,280
426,811
164,438
Plus: Unweighted adjustment for conversion of preferred to common stock in connection with IPO
—
306,300
90,880
306,300
Plus: Unweighted adjustment for common stock issued in connection with IPO
—
13,000
3,857
13,000
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
531,718
490,580
521,548
483,738
Plus: Dilutive potential common shares from outstanding equity awards
28,192
—
37,806
—
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
559,910
490,580
559,354
483,738
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic
$
0.00
$
(0.04
)
$
0.03
$
(0.11
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted
$
0.00
$
(0.04
)
$
0.03
$
(0.11
)
(1) Estimated using blended annual effective tax rate and net operating losses available to offset.
UiPath, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow
in thousands
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended October 31,
2021
2020
GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(48,949
)
$
10,998
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,719
)
(989
)
Capitalization of software development costs
(2,950
)
—
Cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to employee equity transactions
34,623
—
Net receipts of employee tax withholdings on stock option exercises