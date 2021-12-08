UiPath Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

ARR of $818 million increased 58 percent year-over-year driven by record net new ARR of $92 million

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2022 ended October 31, 2021.

“Our continued growth at scale was driven by customers across verticals and geographies who recognize that the power of automation not only increases efficiency, but also drives revenue growth and creates a significant competitive advantage. This increasing awareness of the power of our end-to-end automation platform coupled with strong execution by our team resulted in fiscal third quarter ARR of $818 million, an increase of 58 percent year-over-year,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Automation is essential to digital transformation and UiPath is leading the way with our vision to deliver the fully automated enterprise™ where companies use automation to unlock creativity and the full potential of every worker.”

Ashim Gupta, UiPath Chief Financial Officer, added, “I am pleased with our third quarter fiscal 2022 results as ARR grew 58 percent and trailing twelve-month revenue grew 57 percent year-over-year, once again demonstrating our market leadership. Looking ahead, we expect that the innovation we are delivering in UiPath 2021.10, our most recent platform release, coupled with investments in our teams and strategic partnerships will further accelerate customer success and platform adoption. Our focus continues to be on driving long-term, durable growth as we believe that we have the unique opportunity to build a truly multi-generational company.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

ARR of $818.4 million increased 58 percent year-over-year.

of $818.4 million increased 58 percent year-over-year. Net new ARR of $91.9 million increased 42 percent year-over-year.

of $91.9 million increased 42 percent year-over-year. Revenue of $220.8 million increased 50 percent year-over-year.

of $220.8 million increased 50 percent year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 80 percent.

was 80 percent. Non-GAAP gross margin was 85 percent.

was 85 percent. Net cash used in operations was $25.4 million.

was $25.4 million. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was negative $7.7 million.

was negative $7.7 million. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.9 billion as of October 31, 2021.

Recent Business Highlights

Announced the general availability of UiPath 2021.10 to help customers tackle the most common issues in the enterprise such as sprawling and disparate applications; applying artificial intelligence (AI) to every facet of work; helping IT with scaling, maintaining, and securing automation; and making it easier for developers to build automations.

to help customers tackle the most common issues in the enterprise such as sprawling and disparate applications; applying artificial intelligence (AI) to every facet of work; helping IT with scaling, maintaining, and securing automation; and making it easier for developers to build automations. Named a leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Robotic Process Automation Software 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment , which positions UiPath as a leader for overall technical capabilities and a strong capitalization structure for extending our end-to-end automation platform.

, which positions UiPath as a leader for overall technical capabilities and a strong capitalization structure for extending our end-to-end automation platform. Named a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Leader and Star Performer in the Technology Vendor Landscape for the fifth consecutive year , according to Everest Group’s Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. UiPath emerged as the only Star Performer who is also a Leader in this year’s assessment, which analyzes the changing dynamics of the RPA landscape and assesses 23 service providers across several key dimensions.

, according to Everest Group’s Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. UiPath emerged as the only Star Performer who is also a Leader in this year’s assessment, which analyzes the changing dynamics of the RPA landscape and assesses 23 service providers across several key dimensions. Announced go-to-market partnership with PwC to incorporate the UiPath end-to-end automation platform into PwC Perform, a proprietary operational improvement methodology and management system that drives new behaviors to increase effectiveness and efficiency in an organization and improve customer outcomes. By embedding the UiPath Platform, PwC can harness the power and scope of UiPath automation products to speed time-to-value for customers engaged in rapidly advancing digital transformation initiatives.

to incorporate the UiPath end-to-end automation platform into PwC Perform, a proprietary operational improvement methodology and management system that drives new behaviors to increase effectiveness and efficiency in an organization and improve customer outcomes. By embedding the UiPath Platform, PwC can harness the power and scope of UiPath automation products to speed time-to-value for customers engaged in rapidly advancing digital transformation initiatives. Announced technical partnerships with: Alteryx, Inc., the analytics automation company, which includes an expansion of the existing strategic partnership and new integrations as part of Alteryx’s recent product release making it easier to invoke UiPath bots from within an Alteryx workflow. CrowdStrike Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, to deliver a new level of security protection and visibility with the UiPath RPA platform and the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform. Qlik®, which provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform, to enable Qlik Cloud ® analytics users to leverage UiPath automations to drive action and prioritize tasks in downstream applications from directly within Qlik to help organizations in their journey to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain. Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that integrates UiPath Insights with Snowflake’s platform. This combined offering of UiPath with Snowflake’s compute, elastic scaling, and enterprise-grade secure data sharing capabilities provides customers with faster data processing, while enabling them to perform long-term historical analysis to scale their automation journeys.

Hosted the world’s most immersive gathering of automation experts at UiPath FORWARD IV , which was held at the Bellagio in Las Vegas and featured more than 90 customer and partner speakers, including from Accenture, Amazon, Atlassian, Chevron, Deloitte, EY, Palo Alto Networks, PwC, and Uber.

, which was held at the Bellagio in Las Vegas and featured more than 90 customer and partner speakers, including from Accenture, Amazon, Atlassian, Chevron, Deloitte, EY, Palo Alto Networks, PwC, and Uber. Expanded its groundbreaking UiPath Academic Alliance program to more than 1,000 higher education institutions and workforce development organizations. UiPath Academic Alliance institutions have educated more than 245,000 students and professionals on automation in 63 countries through the program in its first two years.

to more than 1,000 higher education institutions and workforce development organizations. UiPath Academic Alliance institutions have educated more than 245,000 students and professionals on automation in 63 countries through the program in its first two years. Issued its inaugural 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Overview, which provides baseline ESG metrics and context related to the Company’s environmental sustainability efforts, commitment to its team members and communities, and corporate governance.

Financial Outlook

For the fiscal fourth quarter 2022, UiPath expects:

ARR in the range of $901 million to $903 million as of January 31, 2022

Revenue in the range of $281 million to $283 million

Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $10 million to $20 million

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” "outlook," “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions.

We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year-end 2022, our strategic plans or objectives, the estimated addressable market opportunity for our platform and our position in the market, future growth opportunities, the success of our platform and new platform releases, the success of our investment in our personnel and partnerships, the success of our collaborations with third parties, and the ability of our platform to deliver our customers a return on investment. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially or such uncertainties could cause adverse effects on our results. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: (1) our recent rapid growth, which may not be indicative of our future growth; (2) our limited operating history; (3) our ability to successfully manage our growth; (4) our ability and the ability of our platform to satisfy and adapt to customer demands; (5) our dependency on our existing customers to renew their licenses and purchase additional licenses and products from us and our channel partners; (6) our ability to attract and retain customers; (7) the competitive markets in which we participate; (8) general market, political, economic, and business conditions; (9) our ability to maintain and expand our distribution channels; (10) our reliance on third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure; and (11) the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and any related economic downturn could have on our or our customers’ businesses, financial condition and results of operations.

Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our guidance can be found in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended July 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on September 8, 2021, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarterly period ended October 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Key Performance Metric and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annualized Renewal Run-rate (ARR) is a key performance metric we use in managing our business because it illustrates our ability to acquire new subscription customers and to maintain and expand our relationships with existing subscription customers. We define ARR as annualized invoiced amounts per solution SKU from subscription licenses and maintenance obligations assuming no increases or reductions in the subscriptions. ARR does not include the costs we may incur to obtain such subscription licenses or provide such maintenance and does not reflect any actual or anticipated reductions in invoiced value due to contract non-renewals or service cancellations other than for specific bad debt or disputed amounts. Additionally, though we use ARR as a forward-looking metric in the management of our business, it does not include invoiced amounts reported as perpetual licenses or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations, and is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates, duration, and renewal rates.

Investors should not place undue reliance on ARR as an indicator of future or expected results. Our presentation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

This earnings press release includes financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, including non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude:

stock-based compensation expense;

amortization of acquired intangibles;

employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions;

in the case of non-GAAP net income (loss), tax adjustments associated with the add-back items; and

in the case of non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow, purchases of property and equipment, capitalization of software development costs, cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to employee equity transactions, and net receipts of employee tax withholdings on stock option exercises.

UiPath uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating UiPath’s ongoing operational performance. UiPath believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in UiPath’s industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures that are derived from the consolidated financial statements, but that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information in evaluating our performance. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The information below provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We encourage investors to consider our GAAP results alongside our supplemental non-GAAP measures, and to review the reconciliation between GAAP results and non-GAAP measures that is included at the end of this earnings press release. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of UiPath’s website at https://ir.uipath.com.

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in thousands, except per share data (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Licenses $ 111,608 $ 78,555 $ 307,371 $ 221,827 Subscription services 97,963 61,508 265,924 156,636 Professional services and other 11,245 7,226 29,259 21,305 Total revenue 220,816 147,289 602,554 399,768 Cost of revenue: Licenses 2,626 1,720 7,514 4,773 Subscription services 15,659 6,092 42,076 17,136 Professional services and other 24,815 9,573 78,114 23,812 Total cost of revenue 43,100 17,385 127,704 45,721 Gross profit 177,716 129,904 474,850 354,047 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 172,906 99,512 522,925 280,774 Research and development 61,559 27,456 212,245 80,726 General and administrative 59,498 65,951 189,747 117,461 Total operating expenses 293,963 192,919 924,917 478,961 Operating loss (116,247 ) (63,015 ) (450,067 ) (124,914 ) Interest income 899 144 2,606 751 Other (expense) income, net (4,300 ) (6,303 ) (8,743 ) 9,870 Loss before income taxes (119,648 ) (69,174 ) (456,204 ) (114,293 ) Provision for income taxes 3,139 1,622 6,272 4,356 Net loss $ (122,787 ) $ (70,796 ) $ (462,476 ) $ (118,649 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (0.72 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 531,718 171,280 426,811 164,438

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets in thousands (unaudited) As of October 31,

2021 January 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,776,417 $ 357,690 Restricted cash — 7,000 Marketable securities 102,009 102,828 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,566 and $2,879, respectively 196,427 172,286 Contract assets 63,621 34,221 Deferred contract acquisition costs 24,077 10,653 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,668 49,752 Total current assets 2,207,219 734,430 Restricted cash, non-current — 6,500 Marketable securities, non-current 13,079 — Contract assets, non-current 1,255 2,085 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 77,849 32,553 Property and equipment, net 14,188 14,822 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,895 17,260 Intangible assets, net 18,467 10,191 Goodwill 54,457 28,059 Deferred tax asset, non-current 6,846 8,118 Other assets, non-current 23,433 12,443 Total assets $ 2,467,688 $ 866,461 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 23,942 $ 6,682 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 82,439 36,660 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 107,788 110,736 Deferred revenues 253,120 211,078 Total current liabilities 467,289 365,156 Deferred revenues, non-current 58,869 61,325 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 51,164 14,152 Other liabilities, non-current 6,961 7,564 Total liabilities 584,283 448,197 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock — 1,221,968 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 4 1 Class B common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,312,405 179,175 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,831 (12,521 ) Accumulated deficit (1,432,836 ) (970,360 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 1,883,405 (803,704 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 2,467,688 $ 866,461

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows in thousands (unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (462,476 ) $ (118,649 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,697 9,383 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 19,904 28,478 Amortization of deferred loan cost 199 — Net amortization of premium on marketable securities 1,391 — Loss on fixed asset disposal 772 — Stock-based compensation expense 438,551 65,794 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 6,013 5,522 (Benefit from) provision for bad debt (194 ) 1,382 Provision for uncertain tax position 822 — Deferred income taxes (357 ) 68 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (27,028 ) (34,191 ) Contract assets (29,994 ) (18,459 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (80,720 ) (28,885 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,295 ) 208 Accounts payable 17,549 1,983 Accrued expense and other liabilities 17,756 8,009 Accrued compensation and employee benefits (822 ) 24,233 Operating lease liabilities, net (5,261 ) (6,075 ) Deferred revenue 46,544 72,197 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (48,949 ) 10,998 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (161,214 ) — Sales of marketable securities 89,383 — Maturities of marketable securities 58,109 — Purchases of property and equipment (5,719 ) (989 ) Capitalization of software development costs (2,950 ) — Payment related to business acquisition, net of cash acquired (5,498 ) (19,690 ) Purchases of intangible assets (1,231 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (29,120 ) (20,679 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 692,369 — Payments of initial public offering costs (3,734 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock 750,000 225,903 Payments of issuance costs for convertible preferred stock (164 ) (324 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,687 19,837 Payments of tax withholdings on net settlement of equity awards (10,300 ) — Net receipts of tax withholdings on sell-to-cover equity award transactions 20,418 — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 13,766 — Proceeds from credit facility — 78,587 Repayment of credit facility — (78,587 ) Payment of deferred loan costs related to senior secured credit facility — (808 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,472,042 244,608 Effect of exchange rates 11,254 (8,402 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted stock 1,405,227 226,525 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 371,190 234,131 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 1,776,417 $ 460,656

UiPath, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Margin to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Margin in thousands, except percentages (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Licenses GAAP cost of licenses $ 2,626 $ 1,720 $ 7,514 $ 4,773 Less: Stock-based compensation expense — — — — Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 628 634 1,910 1,837 Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions — — — — Non-GAAP cost of licenses $ 1,998 $ 1,086 $ 5,604 $ 2,936 Subscription services GAAP cost of subscription services $ 15,659 $ 6,092 $ 42,076 $ 17,136 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 2,045 133 9,916 359 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 330 — 770 — Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 701 — 887 — Non-GAAP cost of subscription services $ 12,583 $ 5,959 $ 30,503 $ 16,777 Professional services and other GAAP cost of professional services and other $ 24,815 $ 9,573 $ 78,114 $ 23,812 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 4,305 532 27,140 1,329 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 2,527 — 3,606 — Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other $ 17,983 $ 9,041 $ 47,368 $ 22,483 Gross Profit and Margin GAAP gross profit $ 177,716 $ 129,904 $ 474,850 $ 354,047 GAAP gross margin 80 % 88 % 79 % 89 % Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 6,350 665 37,056 1,688 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 958 634 2,680 1,837 Plus: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 3,228 — 4,493 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 188,252 $ 131,203 $ 519,079 $ 357,572 Non-GAAP gross margin 85 % 89 % 86 % 89 %

UiPath, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses, Loss, and Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Income (Loss) and Margin in thousands, except percentages (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales and Marketing GAAP sales and marketing $ 172,906 $ 99,512 522,925 280,774 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 41,823 5,116 202,122 10,744 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 405 35 993 88 Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 23,839 — 32,518 — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 106,839 $ 94,361 $ 287,292 $ 269,942 Research and Development GAAP research and development $ 61,559 $ 27,456 $ 212,245 $ 80,726 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 24,866 3,169 114,460 7,796 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 1,312 — 1,637 — Non-GAAP research and development $ 35,381 $ 24,287 $ 96,148 $ 72,930 General and Administrative GAAP general and administrative $ 59,498 $ 65,951 $ 189,747 $ 117,461 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 22,064 39,814 84,913 45,566 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 44 — 44 — Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 455 — 1,045 — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 36,935 $ 26,137 $ 103,745 $ 71,895 Operating Loss GAAP operating loss $ (116,247 ) $ (63,015 ) $ (450,067 ) $ (124,914 ) GAAP operating margin (53 ) % (43 ) % (75 ) % (31 ) % Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 95,103 48,764 438,551 65,794 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,407 669 3,717 1,925 Plus: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 28,834 — 39,693 — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 9,097 $ (13,582 ) $ 31,894 $ (57,195 ) Non-GAAP operating margin 4 % (9 ) % 5 % (14 ) %

UiPath, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss and GAAP Net Loss Per Share to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share in thousands, except per share data (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (122,787 ) $ (70,796 ) $ (462,476 ) $ (118,649 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 95,103 48,764 438,551 65,794 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,407 669 3,717 1,925 Plus: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 28,834 — 39,693 — Tax adjustments to add-backs (1) (462 ) — (1,545 ) — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,095 $ (21,363 ) $ 17,940 $ (50,930 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (0.72 ) GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 531,718 171,280 426,811 164,438 Plus: Unweighted adjustment for conversion of preferred to common stock in connection with IPO — 306,300 90,880 306,300 Plus: Unweighted adjustment for common stock issued in connection with IPO — 13,000 3,857 13,000 Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 531,718 490,580 521,548 483,738 Plus: Dilutive potential common shares from outstanding equity awards 28,192 — 37,806 — Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 559,910 490,580 559,354 483,738 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.00 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.11 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.11 ) (1) Estimated using blended annual effective tax rate and net operating losses available to offset.

UiPath, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow in thousands (unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 2020 GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (48,949 ) $ 10,998 Purchases of property and equipment (5,719 ) (989 ) Capitalization of software development costs (2,950 ) — Cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to employee equity transactions 34,623 — Net receipts of employee tax withholdings on stock option exercises (8,272 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow $ (31,267 ) $ 10,009

