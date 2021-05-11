Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. UiPath Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PATH   US90364P1057

UIPATH INC.

(PATH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UiPath : Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

05/11/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2022 ended April 30, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Conference ID: 13719454
Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)
Replay: 1-877-660-6853 (US Toll-Free), 201-612-7415 (Toll)
(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on June 22, 2021)
Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about UIPATH INC.
04:10pUIPATH  : Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
08:06aUIPATH  : Announces Integrations with Tableau to Transform Dashboards into Dynam..
BU
05/10UIPATH  : Five UiPath Executives Named to CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List
BU
04/28UIPATH  : Dixa expands operations in the US to fix broken customer service marke..
AQ
04/28UIPATH, INC.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
04/27UIPATH  : Strengthens Executive Leadership Team
BU
04/23UIPATH  : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
BU
04/22UIPATH  : Shares of Romanian RPA leader UiPath jump 23% after NYSE IPO
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 608 M - -
Net income 2021 -92,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 440 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34 187 M 34 187 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2 863
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart UIPATH INC.
Duration : Period :
UiPath Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UIPATH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Dines Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashim Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Marius Tîrca Chief Technology Officer
Ted Kummert Executive Vice President-Product & Engineering
Eddie O'Brien Senior Vice President-Operations & Partners
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UIPATH INC.0.00%34 187
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.51%1 861 655
SEA LIMITED11.81%115 634
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-14.48%84 949
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.71%59 026
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-7.71%54 213