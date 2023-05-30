UiPath to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 3:10 pm ET

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 10:40 am PT (1:40 pm ET)

Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

The presentations will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website (https://ir.uipath.com).

