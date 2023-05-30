Advanced search
    PATH   US90364P1057

UIPATH INC.

(PATH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:37:30 2023-05-30 pm EDT
16.82 USD   +7.65%
04:12pUiPath to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08:06aUiPath Named a Leader and a Star Performer in the Everest Group Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
BU
05/25UiPath Swings to Fiscal Q1 Profit as Revenue Climbs; Shares Decline Thursday
MT
UiPath to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/30/2023 | 04:12pm EDT
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 3:10 pm ET
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Time: 10:40 am PT (1:40 pm ET)
Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

The presentations will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website (https://ir.uipath.com).

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 1 265 M - -
Net income 2024 -180 M - -
Net cash 2024 1 632 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -51,1x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 8 756 M 8 756 M -
EV / Sales 2024 5,63x
EV / Sales 2025 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 833
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart UIPATH INC.
Duration : Period :
UiPath Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UIPATH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 15,62 $
Average target price 19,36 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Dines Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Robert Enslin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Ashim Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Laela Sturdy Independent Director
Richard P. Wong Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UIPATH INC.22.90%8 756
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.81%2 475 199
SYNOPSYS INC.39.29%67 670
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.14%62 262
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE20.38%56 764
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION29.12%42 702
