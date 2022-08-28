Log in
    542904   INE551W01018

UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

(542904)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
20.55 INR   -1.91%
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank : Debentures

08/28/2022 | 09:51am EDT
USFB/CS/SE/2022-23/42

Date: August 26, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Listing Compliance

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex,

P.J. Tower,

Bandra (E)

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Symbol: UJJIVANSFB

Scrip Code: 542904

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Issue and Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs. 225 Crores

Please be informed that in accordance with the approval of the Board on June 08, 2022 and the shareholders' approval received through postal ballot on July 12, 2022, the Committee of Directors (Authorized Board Committee) at its meeting held today, August 26, 2022 has approved the issuance and allotment of 22,500 (Twenty Two Thousand Five Hundred) subordinated, rated, unlisted, unsecured, transferable, redeemable, fully paid up, non-convertible debentures, denominated in Indian Rupees, having a face value of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh) each and an aggregate face value of INR 225,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Two Hundred and Twenty Five Crore), in the form of subordinated debt eligible to be classified as Tier II Capital in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's circular on "Master Circular - Prudential Guidelines on Capital Adequacy and Market Discipline-NewCapital Adequacy Framework (NCAF)" dated July 1, 2015, on a private placement basis.

As intimated vide our letter USFB/CS/SE/2022-23/27 dated July 05, 2022, Care Ratings Limited vide its letter dated July 04, 2022 has assigned its CARE A+; Stable (Single A Plus; Outlook: Stable) rating on the Subordinated Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs. 500 Crores (Rupees Five Hundred Crores Only) of the Bank and the same rating has been revalidated by Care Ratings Limited vide its letter dated August 24, 2022.

Please refer to Annexure 1 enclosed herewith for the disclosures required under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations to be read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015.

This intimation shall also be available on the Bank's website at www.ujjivansfb.in.

We request you to take note of the above.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

SANJEEV BARNWAL

Digitally signed by

SANJEEV BARNWAL Date: 2022.08.26 17:32:35 +05'30'

Sanjeev Barnwal

Company Secretary & Head of Regulatory Framework

Encl: Annexure 1

Annexure 1: The details of the issue as per the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015

Sr.

Type of Securities

Subordinated, rated, unlisted, unsecured, transferable, redeemable, fully paid up,

non-convertible debentures

1.

Type of issuance

Private Placement

2.

Size of Issue

22,500 subordinated, rated, unlisted, unsecured, transferable, redeemable, fully

paid up, non-convertible debentures, denominated in Indian Rupees, having a face

value of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh) each and an aggregate face value

of INR 225,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Two Hundred and Twenty Five Crore)

("Debentures / Non-Convertible Debentures"), in the form of subordinated debt

eligible to be classified as Tier II Capital in accordance with the Reserve Bank of

India's circular on "Master Circular - Prudential Guidelines on Capital Adequacy

and Market Discipline-New Capital Adequacy Framework (NCAF)" dated July 1,

2015

3.

Whether securities proposed to

No

be listed? If Yes, Name of the

Stock Exchange

4.

Tenure

5 years 8 months

5.

Date of Allotment

August 26, 2022

6.

Date of Maturity

April 26, 2028 ("Final Redemption Date")

7.

Coupon/Interest Offered

11.95% (eleven decimal nine five percent) per annum ("Interest Rate")

8.

Schedule

of

payment

of

Monthly

Coupon/Interest

9.

Schedule

of

Payment

of

Bullet payment, on the Final Redemption Date

Principal Amount

10.

Charge / Security, if any created

Not applicable as the Debentures are unsecured and subordinated debt instruments

over the assets

11.

Special right/ interest/ privileges

Nil. The rights/interests/privileges are set out in the debenture trust deed to be

attached to the instrument and

executed between the Issuer and the debenture trustee ("DTD") and the other

changes thereof

transaction documents executed/to be executed in respect of the Debentures.

12.

Delay in

payment of interest /

In case of default in payment of Interest and/or principal redemption on the due

principal amount for a period of

dates, additional interest at the rate of 2.00% p.a. over and above the applicable

more than three months from

Coupon Rate will be payable by the Issuer for the defaulting period.

the due date or default in

payment of interest / principal;

13.

Details of any letter or comments

Not applicable

regarding

payment/non-

payment of interest, principal on

due dates, or any other matter

concerning the security and /or

the assets along with its

comments thereon, if any;

14.

Details

of

redemption

of

The Debentures shall be redeemed at par, on a pari passu basis, by the Bank by

preference shares indicating the

making the payment of the outstanding principal amounts in respect of the

manner of redemption (whether

Debentures on the Final Redemption Date.

out of profits or out of fresh

issue) and debentures

