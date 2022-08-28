Ujjivan Small Finance Bank : Debentures

USFB/CS/SE/2022-23/42 Date: August 26, 2022 To, National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Listing Department Listing Compliance Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, P.J. Tower, Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Symbol: UJJIVANSFB Scrip Code: 542904 Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Issue and Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs. 225 Crores

Please be informed that in accordance with the approval of the Board on June 08, 2022 and the shareholders' approval received through postal ballot on July 12, 2022, the Committee of Directors (Authorized Board Committee) at its meeting held today, August 26, 2022 has approved the issuance and allotment of 22,500 (Twenty Two Thousand Five Hundred) subordinated, rated, unlisted, unsecured, transferable, redeemable, fully paid up, non-convertible debentures, denominated in Indian Rupees, having a face value of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh) each and an aggregate face value of INR 225,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Two Hundred and Twenty Five Crore), in the form of subordinated debt eligible to be classified as Tier II Capital in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's circular on "Master Circular - Prudential Guidelines on Capital Adequacy and Market Discipline-NewCapital Adequacy Framework (NCAF)" dated July 1, 2015, on a private placement basis.

As intimated vide our letter USFB/CS/SE/2022-23/27 dated July 05, 2022, Care Ratings Limited vide its letter dated July 04, 2022 has assigned its CARE A+; Stable (Single A Plus; Outlook: Stable) rating on the Subordinated Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs. 500 Crores (Rupees Five Hundred Crores Only) of the Bank and the same rating has been revalidated by Care Ratings Limited vide its letter dated August 24, 2022.

Please refer to Annexure 1 enclosed herewith for the disclosures required under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations to be read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015.

This intimation shall also be available on the Bank's website at www.ujjivansfb.in.

We request you to take note of the above.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED