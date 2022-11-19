Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    542904   INE551W01018

UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

(542904)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
27.35 INR   -1.44%
06:39aUjjivan Small Finance Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
11/08Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q2
MT
11/07Transcript : Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

11/19/2022 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

USFB/CS/SE/2022-23/68

Date: November 19, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Listing Compliance

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex,

P.J. Tower,

Bandra (E)

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Symbol: UJJIVANSFB

Scrip Code: 542904

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please be informed that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board in their meeting held on November 18, 2022, has approved a grant of 5,02,481 options to select employees. This includes 2,21,970 options granted to Mr. Ittira Davis, MD & CEO which is in line with his remuneration for the FY21-22 as approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Disclosures required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, read with the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are given in Annexure 1 enclosed herewith.

This intimation will also be available on the website of the Bank www.ujjivansfb.in

We request you to take note of the above.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

SANJEEV BARNWAL

Digitally signed by

SANJEEV BARNWAL Date: 2022.11.19 16:23:31 +05'30'

Sanjeev Barnwal

Company Secretary & Head of Regulatory Framework

Encl: Annexure 1

Annexure 1

Sr.

Particulars

ESOP Scheme 2019

1.

Brief details of options granted

5,02,481 options granted under Bank ESOP Scheme

2019

2.

Whether the scheme is in terms of SEBI

Yes

(SBEB) Regulations, 2014

3.

Total number of shares covered by these

Each of the 5,02,481 granted options on vesting confers

options

the right to exercise and subscribe for 1 fully paid equity

shares of the Bank

4.

Pricing formula / Exercise Price

Rs. 26.39

As approved by the Nomination and Remuneration

Committee of the Bank, ESOPs are granted at the

volume weighted average price of the share quoted on

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for the

period of last 1 (one) month immediately preceding the

date of grant.

This is at a discount of 5.15% to the last price of Rs.

27.75 quoted on NSE on November 17, 2022, which is

the previous trading day immediately preceding the date

of grant of options.

5.

Options vested / Vesting Schedule

2,21,970 options granted to MD & CEO will vest equally

in 3 years i.e. 33.33% each year over next 3 years.

2,80,511 options granted to other grantees will vest

equally in 4 years i.e. 25% each year over next 4 years.

6.

Time within which options may be exercised

5 years from the date of respective vesting

7.

Option exercised / money realized by

Not applicable

exercised of options / total number of shares

arising as a result of exercise of options /

options lapsed / variation of the terms of

options

Disclaimer

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 11:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
06:39aUjjivan Small Finance Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
11/08Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q2
MT
11/07Transcript : Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 0..
CI
11/07Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
11/02Bond yields tad higher amid caution before Fed decision
RE
11/02India's T-Bill yields at multi-year high on near-term liquidity fears - analysts
RE
10/20Benchmark yield rises for third session, tracking U.S. peers; debt sale eyed
RE
10/14Ujjivan Small Finance Bank : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B
PU
10/07Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's Loan Disbursement Jumps 56% in Fiscal Q2
MT
09/19Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited(BSE:542904) drop..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 402 M 373 M 373 M
Net income 2023 8 274 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,25x
Yield 2023 0,85%
Capitalization 53 456 M 655 M 655 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 16 620
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 27,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ittira Davis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Mocherla Durga Ramesh Murthy Chief Financial Officer
Prabhakar A. Banavar Chairman
Ashwin Khorana Chief Information Officer
Martin Pampilly Regional Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED47.04%655
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.70%134 611
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK20.89%69 555
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-10.23%48 913
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.20%48 561
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-14.81%47 328