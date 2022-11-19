Ujjivan Small Finance Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
USFB/CS/SE/2022-23/68
Date: November 19, 2022
To,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Listing Department
Listing Compliance
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex,
P.J. Tower,
Bandra (E)
Dalal Street, Fort,
Mumbai - 400 051
Mumbai - 400 001
Symbol: UJJIVANSFB
Scrip Code:
542904
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Please be informed that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board in their meeting held on November 18, 2022, has approved a grant of 5,02,481 options to select employees. This includes 2,21,970 options granted to Mr. Ittira Davis, MD & CEO which is in line with his remuneration for the FY21-22 as approved by the Reserve Bank of India.
Disclosures required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, read with the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are given in Annexure 1 enclosed herewith.
This intimation will also be available on the website of the Bank
www.ujjivansfb.in
We request you to take note of the above.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
Digitally signed by
SANJEEV BARNWAL Date: 2022.11.19 16:23:31 +05'30'
Sanjeev Barnwal
Company Secretary & Head of Regulatory Framework
Encl: Annexure 1
Annexure 1
Sr.
Particulars
ESOP Scheme 2019
1.
Brief details of options granted
5,02,481 options granted under Bank ESOP Scheme
2019
2.
Whether the scheme is in terms of SEBI
Yes
(SBEB) Regulations, 2014
3.
Total number of shares covered by these
Each of the 5,02,481 granted options on vesting confers
options
the right to exercise and subscribe for 1 fully paid equity
shares of the Bank
4.
Pricing formula / Exercise Price
Rs. 26.39
As approved by the Nomination and Remuneration
Committee of the Bank, ESOPs are granted at the
volume weighted average price of the share quoted on
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for the
period of last 1 (one) month immediately preceding the
date of grant.
This is at a discount of 5.15% to the last price of Rs.
27.75 quoted on NSE on November 17, 2022, which is
the previous trading day immediately preceding the date
of grant of options.
5.
Options vested / Vesting Schedule
2,21,970 options granted to MD & CEO will vest equally
in 3 years i.e. 33.33% each year over next 3 years.
2,80,511 options granted to other grantees will vest
equally in 4 years i.e. 25% each year over next 4 years.
6.
Time within which options may be exercised
5 years from the date of respective vesting
7.
Option exercised / money realized by
Not applicable
exercised of options / total number of shares
arising as a result of exercise of options /
options lapsed / variation of the terms of
options
Disclaimer
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 11:38:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
