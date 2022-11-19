Ujjivan Small Finance Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

USFB/CS/SE/2022-23/68 Date: November 19, 2022 To, National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Listing Department Listing Compliance Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, P.J. Tower, Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Symbol: UJJIVANSFB Scrip Code: 542904 Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please be informed that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board in their meeting held on November 18, 2022, has approved a grant of 5,02,481 options to select employees. This includes 2,21,970 options granted to Mr. Ittira Davis, MD & CEO which is in line with his remuneration for the FY21-22 as approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Disclosures required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, read with the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are given in Annexure 1 enclosed herewith.

This intimation will also be available on the website of the Bank www.ujjivansfb.in

