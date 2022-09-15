Advanced search
    542904   INE551W01018

UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

(542904)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
25.25 INR   -0.59%
01:00pUJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK : Qualified Institutional Placements
PU
09/12UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK : Qualified Institutional Placements
PU
09/09Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Raises Over $9 Million Via Bond Offering
MT
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank : Qualified Institutional Placements

09/15/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
USFB/CS/SE/2022-23/51

Date: September 15, 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra (East)

Dalal Street

Mumbai 400 051

Mumbai 400 001

Symbol: UJJIVANSFB

Security code no.: 542904

Sub: Qualified institutions placement of equity shares of face value ₹10 each (the "Equity Shares") by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (the "Bank") under the provisions of Chapter VI of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations"), and Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, including the rules made thereunder (the "Issue").

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Please note that the Board of Directors of the Bank through its resolution passed today i.e. September 15, 2022, approved the allotment of 22,61,90,476 Equity Shares of face value ₹10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹ 21 per Equity Share (including a premium of ₹ 11 per Equity Share) and reflects a discount of ₹ 0.93 per Equity Share (i.e. 4.24% on the Floor Price of ₹ 21.93 per Equity Share, aggregating to ₹ 4,74,99,99,996 (Rupees Four Hundred Seventy Four Crores Ninety Nine Lacs Ninety Nine Thousands Nine Hundred Ninety Six only), pursuant to the Issue in accordance with provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations.

The Issue opened on September 12, 2022 and closed on September 15, 2022 and the same was intimated to you through our letters dated September 12, 2022 and September 15, 2022, respectively.

Further, we have enclosed herewith the list of allottees who have been allotted more than five percent (5%) of the Equity Shares offered in the Issue, marked as Annexure A.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased to ₹ 19,54,50,46,810 comprising of 1,95,45,04,681 Equity Shares.

The meeting of the Board commenced at 08:30 PM and concluded at 09:45 PM.

We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited

SANJEEV BARNWAL

Digitally signed by

SANJEEV BARNWAL Date: 2022.09.15 22:05:05 +05'30'

Sanjeev Barnwal

Head of Regulatory Framework, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Email ID: corporatesecretarial@ujjivan.com

Encl: (i) Annexure A

ANNEXURE A

LIST OF ALLOTTEES WHO HAVE BEEN ALLOTTED MORE THAN 5% OF THE EQUITY SHARES OFFERED IN THE ISSUE

% shares

S. No.

Name of the Allottees

Shares allotted

allotted to

total Issue

Size

1(a)

MAX LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED A/C -

1,19,04,762

5.26%

HIGH GROWTH FUND

1(b)

MAX LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD A/C DIVERSIFIED

55,91,002

2.47%

EQUITY FUND

1(c)

MAX LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

71,42,857

3.16%

1(d)

MAX LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED A/C -

24,07,428

1.06%

PENSION GROWTH SUPER FUND

1(e)

MAX LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED A/C -

10,24,402

0.45%

PENSION GROWTH FUND

1(f)

MAX LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED A/C -

17,71,297

0.78%

DYNAMIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND

1(g)

MAX LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD PENSION

22,37,724

0.99%

MAXIMISER FUND

1(h)

MAX LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD PENSION

2,11,256

0.09%

PRESERVER FUND

1(i)

MAX LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD A/C SUSTAINABLE

10,42,606

0.46%

EQUITY FUND

Sub-Total

3,33,33,334

14.74%

2

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

3,33,33,334

14.74%

LIMITED

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE TRUSTEE PRIVATE

3(a)

LIMITED A/C ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE BANKING

1,70,86,836

7.55%

AND FINANCIAL SERVICES FUND

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE TRUSTEE PRIVATE

3(b)

LIMITED A/C ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE SMALL CAP

85,43,418

3.78%

FUND

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE TRUSTEE PRIVATE

3(c)

LIMITED A/C ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE BAL

34,17,366

1.51%

BHAVISHYA YOJNA

Sub-Total

2,90,47,620

12.84%

4

ABAKKUS GROWTH FUND-2

1,90,47,619

8.42%

5

COHESION MK BEST IDEAS SUB-TRUST

1,66,66,667

7.37%

6

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

1,42,85,715

6.32%

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 16:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
