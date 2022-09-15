Ujjivan Small Finance Bank : Qualified Institutional Placements

USFB/CS/SE/2022-23/51 Date: September 15, 2022 The National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Listing Department Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra (East) Dalal Street Mumbai 400 051 Mumbai 400 001 Symbol: UJJIVANSFB Security code no.: 542904

Sub: Qualified institutions placement of equity shares of face value ₹10 each (the "Equity Shares") by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (the "Bank") under the provisions of Chapter VI of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations"), and Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, including the rules made thereunder (the "Issue").

Please note that the Board of Directors of the Bank through its resolution passed today i.e. September 15, 2022, approved the allotment of 22,61,90,476 Equity Shares of face value ₹10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹ 21 per Equity Share (including a premium of ₹ 11 per Equity Share) and reflects a discount of ₹ 0.93 per Equity Share (i.e. 4.24% on the Floor Price of ₹ 21.93 per Equity Share, aggregating to ₹ 4,74,99,99,996 (Rupees Four Hundred Seventy Four Crores Ninety Nine Lacs Ninety Nine Thousands Nine Hundred Ninety Six only), pursuant to the Issue in accordance with provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations.

The Issue opened on September 12, 2022 and closed on September 15, 2022 and the same was intimated to you through our letters dated September 12, 2022 and September 15, 2022, respectively.

Further, we have enclosed herewith the list of allottees who have been allotted more than five percent (5%) of the Equity Shares offered in the Issue, marked as Annexure A.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased to ₹ 19,54,50,46,810 comprising of 1,95,45,04,681 Equity Shares.

The meeting of the Board commenced at 08:30 PM and concluded at 09:45 PM.

We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

