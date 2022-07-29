Ujjivan Small Finance Bank : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited

July 26, 2022

So, this trend has continued. In fact, out of the Rs. 360-odd crores, we have Rs. 148 crores in

NPA, which is fully provided. So, we do not see any incremental risk in this portfolio. In fact,

we see that the portfolio will do even better as we go into the remaining part of the year because

our paying customers are actually paying at a very healthy rate of 80%.

Vivek Ramakrishnan: Sir, if I can just dwell on that NPA part, is it because they are just more than 3 months dues, is

it more accounting? Or are the customers, do you feel that they are going to be more written off

and they are now going to come back as paying customers?

Ashish Goel: On the NPA portion, we have seen that about 30% of our customers are paying on a month-to-

month basis. The only problem is they are not able to recover the past EMIs and the arrears

which have got built up over a period of time. So, even on the NPA portfolio, we are not saying

that we will write off. There will be a small portion of write-off, which may happen. However,

as I was saying, 30% of our NPA customers are paying month-on-month. So, we do not see

write-offs happening in that segment.

Deepak Khetan: Vivek, also one more thing. Given that what Ashish mentioned, NPA is quite high in that Rs.

360 crores, but the overall collection efficiency is 80%, which means even the NPA customers

are paying. They are NPA because 3 months overdue is there, and then they are paying one EMI

at a time. So, it is not that, that entire amount, whatever is NPA anyway is 100% provided for

will be written off or there is any, which is why we believe there is no pressure on that book.

Shreepal Doshi: Firstly, on the microfinance side, our ticket size has gone up significantly in the last 2 quarters

to almost 56,000 now. So, could you please throw some color as to what would be the reason

behind the same? And in the MFI segment, are we continuing to focus on the urban side only or

are we also exploring of increasing our share in the rural side?

Vibhas Chandra: Thank you for the question. As we mentioned in our last quarterly call also, that our ticket size

went up mostly because after the lockdown, we mostly focused on repeat loans the customers

who are paying during the pandemic period, and we were not able to provide them repeat loans.

And ss you know, that in microfinance and repeat loans the ticket size on the higher side.

So, first two quarters went on serving the customers who we were not able to serve them during

lockdown. And as we have moved into quarter 1, and we have already served the pending

customers, we have moved our focus to new customer acquisition as well. If you compare from

the last quarter, last quarter NPA was, the new customer acquisition was close to 24% which is

now close to 34% this quarter.

So, our focus has changed and in NPA, the ticket size is on the lower side, which actually are

yielded into lower ticket size, average ticket size in the last quarter, Q1 of this year. So, that is