Ujjivan Small Finance Bank : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

"Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited Q1 FY-23
Earnings Conference Call"
July 26, 2022
MANAGEMENT: MR. ITTIRA DAVIS - MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
MS. CAROL FURTADO - CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
MR. M. D. RAMESH MURTHY - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
MR. MARTIN P. S. - CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
MR. ASHISH GOEL - CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
MR. VIBHAS CHANDRA -HEAD-MICROBANKING, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
MR. DEEPAK KHETAN -HEAD-FINANCIALPLANNING,
STRATEGY AND INVESTOR RELATIONS, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
MODERATOR: MR. ALPESH MEHTA - IIFL SECURITIES LIMITED
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited
July 26, 2022
Moderator:
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q1 FY '23
Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. As a reminder, all participants'
lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions
after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please
signal an operator by pressing '*' then '0' on your touchtone phone. Please note that this
conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Alpesh Mehta from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you,
and over to you, sir.
Alpesh Mehta:
Thank you, Lizanne, and I welcome all of you to the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 1Q FY '23
Results Conference Call. From the management side, we have Mr. Ittira Davis, MD and CEO;
Ms. Carol Furtado, Chief Business Officer; Mr. M. D. Ramesh Murthy, CFO; Mr. Martin P. S.,
Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Ashish Goel, Chief Credit Officer; Mr. Vibhas Chandra, Head
Micro Banking; and Deepak, who heads the Financial Planning and Investor Relationships. Now
without much ado, I hand it over to Mr. Davis for the opening comments, and post which we
will have a Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ittira Davis:
Thank you, Alpesh. Good evening, everyone. I am delighted to welcome you to our Q1 FY '23
earnings call. I hope all of you are keeping safe. It is been more than 9 months since we started
on our recovery path with a fourfold objective of strengthening the leadership team, growing
business volumes, increasing collections, and improving asset quality. We are pleased with the
outcome of our efforts on all 4 counts.
We stabilized our business in Q3, turned around in Q4, and this quarter marks growth and
profitability. Q1 business volume kept pace with a mammoth fourth quarter, both in terms of
assets and deposits. On the deposit side, we focus more on growing granular retail base and also
curtailing the overall cost of funds. On the asset quality side, we have maintained the traction as
collections are inching up with slippages being under control. Recoveries and upgrades are
helping us reduce our PAR and GNPA every quarter, in fact, every month. We have already
taken the provisions upfront and thus do not expect major credit quality challenges this year.
As of June 22, our NNPA is just at Rs. 18 crores or 0.1%. Also, our SMA book as well as
restructured book have shrunk further indicating the reduced stress. The outcome of all this put
together is the highest ever quarterly profit for Ujjivan, which is more than Rs. 203 crores on the
back of a strong PPOP of Rs. 271 crores and a negligible credit cost. We are maintaining healthy
CRAR of 20%. This quarter, we have considered Rs. 30 crores for floating provision as part of
Tier 2 capital and Rs. 220 crores for netting off from gross GNPA.
The entire floating provision continues to be on the books and can be utilized in the future for
making specific provisions in extraordinary circumstances, with, of course, prior approval from
the RBI. Including Rs. 250 crores of floating provision, total provision of gross advances are at
Rs. 1,290 crores.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited
July 26, 2022
Now we have achieved the objectives we started out with. We have put our sight on growing the platform further. This year, we would look to restart expanding our physical presence across the country, though we look to make a modest beginning with around 25 branches, largely focused on the liability-rich catchment areas. Physical reach would be supplemented by a strong and focused investment in digital platforms to grow our business volumes, both assets and liabilities.
Services to improve processes and the overall reach to our customers.
Our focus this year is to consolidate our business and make them profitable, invest in new
avenues of growth. Our economy is recovering. The credit demand has picked up. This is evident
from our performance over the last 3 quarters. We look to grow our gross advances by around
30% this year with deposits growing faster than advances. We are monitoring our costs very
closely and aim to bring in efficiency through process improvement and productivity
enhancement. We look to hold our cost to income ratio at the current levels.
Credit cost, we have already guided would be contained well below 1% as the declining trend in
NPA and PAR would continue for the balance of the financial year '23. Return on assets should
be north of 2.3%. The risk to this guidance is the inflationary pressure that is brewing up in the
economy and the resultant rate hike movements, also, we are monitoring the global geopolitical
scenario.
Overall, I see financial year '23 as a strong comeback year for Ujjivan, which would create a
solid platform for the next growth cycle. I would like to stop here and request the operator to
begin with the question and answers.
Moderator:
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin with the question-and-answer session. The
first question is from the line of Vivek Ramakrishnan from DSP Mutual Fund. Please go ahead.
Vivek Ramakrishnan:
And I am glad to note the optimistic tone. I just touch up on the issue that you raised of inflation
and the two-pronged recovery, especially in the micro banking segment of your customers. How
is the restructured book doing? I know the customers cannot make more than one EMIs typically.
So, do you expect recoveries from this book with the lag or are the customers still feeling a lot
of pain? That is my only question.
Ashish Goel:
Ashish here. On the restructured book, let me answer that question first. Under the resolution
framework 2.0, which was the May 5th, 2021 guideline, we had restructured about Rs. 944 crores
in the micro banking book and a small amount in the housing and the MSE book. Out of the Rs.
945 crores, we have already recovered Rs. 580 crores from the customers. In fact, almost 1.6
lakh customers have also closed their accounts.
And we currently have an outstanding of about Rs. 360 crores on the RF2 book. And we continue
to collect from there. In fact, what we have seen is that post restructuring and the moratorium
that we had given for about 3 months and immediately post the lockdown customers had indeed
started paying very well. And our collection efficiency in the restructured book continues to be
above 80%. The current quarter, we have ended at about 79%.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited
July 26, 2022
So, this trend has continued. In fact, out of the Rs. 360-odd crores, we have Rs. 148 crores in
NPA, which is fully provided. So, we do not see any incremental risk in this portfolio. In fact,
we see that the portfolio will do even better as we go into the remaining part of the year because
our paying customers are actually paying at a very healthy rate of 80%.
Vivek Ramakrishnan:
Sir, if I can just dwell on that NPA part, is it because they are just more than 3 months dues, is
it more accounting? Or are the customers, do you feel that they are going to be more written off
and they are now going to come back as paying customers?
Ashish Goel:
On the NPA portion, we have seen that about 30% of our customers are paying on a month-to-
month basis. The only problem is they are not able to recover the past EMIs and the arrears
which have got built up over a period of time. So, even on the NPA portfolio, we are not saying
that we will write off. There will be a small portion of write-off, which may happen. However,
as I was saying, 30% of our NPA customers are paying month-on-month. So, we do not see
write-offs happening in that segment.
Deepak Khetan:
Vivek, also one more thing. Given that what Ashish mentioned, NPA is quite high in that Rs.
360 crores, but the overall collection efficiency is 80%, which means even the NPA customers
are paying. They are NPA because 3 months overdue is there, and then they are paying one EMI
at a time. So, it is not that, that entire amount, whatever is NPA anyway is 100% provided for
will be written off or there is any, which is why we believe there is no pressure on that book.
Moderator:
Thank you. The next question is from the line of Shreepal Doshi from Equirus. Please go ahead.
Shreepal Doshi:
Firstly, on the microfinance side, our ticket size has gone up significantly in the last 2 quarters
to almost 56,000 now. So, could you please throw some color as to what would be the reason
behind the same? And in the MFI segment, are we continuing to focus on the urban side only or
are we also exploring of increasing our share in the rural side?
Vibhas Chandra:
Thank you for the question. As we mentioned in our last quarterly call also, that our ticket size
went up mostly because after the lockdown, we mostly focused on repeat loans the customers
who are paying during the pandemic period, and we were not able to provide them repeat loans.
And ss you know, that in microfinance and repeat loans the ticket size on the higher side.
So, first two quarters went on serving the customers who we were not able to serve them during
lockdown. And as we have moved into quarter 1, and we have already served the pending
customers, we have moved our focus to new customer acquisition as well. If you compare from
the last quarter, last quarter NPA was, the new customer acquisition was close to 24% which is
now close to 34% this quarter.
So, our focus has changed and in NPA, the ticket size is on the lower side, which actually are
yielded into lower ticket size, average ticket size in the last quarter, Q1 of this year. So, that is
one thing. And second, as you mentioned that whether we are focusing on urban only, so as after
