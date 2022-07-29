Log in
    542904   INE551W01018

UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

(542904)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
19.20 INR   -2.78%
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

07/29/2022 | 05:55am EDT
USFB/CS/SE/2022-23/36

Date: July 29, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Listing Compliance

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex,

P.J. Tower,

Bandra (E)

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Symbol: UJJIVANSFB

Scrip Code: 542904

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Transcript of Earnings Call held on July 26, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Transcript of the earnings/quarterly conference call held on July 26, 2022 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is enclosed herewith.

The same shall be available on the Bank's website at www.ujjivansfb.in.

We request you to take note of the above.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

SANJEEV BARNWAL

Digitally signed by

SANJEEV BARNWAL Date: 2022.07.29 13:23:21 +05'30'

Sanjeev Barnwal

Company Secretary & Head of Regulatory Framework

Encl: as mentioned above

"Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited Q1 FY-23

Earnings Conference Call"

July 26, 2022

MANAGEMENT: MR. ITTIRA DAVIS - MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

MS. CAROL FURTADO - CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

MR. M. D. RAMESH MURTHY - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

MR. MARTIN P. S. - CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

MR. ASHISH GOEL - CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

MR. VIBHAS CHANDRA - HEAD-MICROBANKING, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

MR. DEEPAK KHETAN - HEAD-FINANCIALPLANNING,

STRATEGY AND INVESTOR RELATIONS, UJJIVAN SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

MODERATOR: MR. ALPESH MEHTA - IIFL SECURITIES LIMITED

Page 1 of 21

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited

July 26, 2022

Moderator:

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q1 FY '23

Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. As a reminder, all participants'

lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions

after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please

signal an operator by pressing '*' then '0' on your touchtone phone. Please note that this

conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Alpesh Mehta from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you,

and over to you, sir.

Alpesh Mehta:

Thank you, Lizanne, and I welcome all of you to the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 1Q FY '23

Results Conference Call. From the management side, we have Mr. Ittira Davis, MD and CEO;

Ms. Carol Furtado, Chief Business Officer; Mr. M. D. Ramesh Murthy, CFO; Mr. Martin P. S.,

Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Ashish Goel, Chief Credit Officer; Mr. Vibhas Chandra, Head

Micro Banking; and Deepak, who heads the Financial Planning and Investor Relationships. Now

without much ado, I hand it over to Mr. Davis for the opening comments, and post which we

will have a Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Ittira Davis:

Thank you, Alpesh. Good evening, everyone. I am delighted to welcome you to our Q1 FY '23

earnings call. I hope all of you are keeping safe. It is been more than 9 months since we started

on our recovery path with a fourfold objective of strengthening the leadership team, growing

business volumes, increasing collections, and improving asset quality. We are pleased with the

outcome of our efforts on all 4 counts.

We stabilized our business in Q3, turned around in Q4, and this quarter marks growth and

profitability. Q1 business volume kept pace with a mammoth fourth quarter, both in terms of

assets and deposits. On the deposit side, we focus more on growing granular retail base and also

curtailing the overall cost of funds. On the asset quality side, we have maintained the traction as

collections are inching up with slippages being under control. Recoveries and upgrades are

helping us reduce our PAR and GNPA every quarter, in fact, every month. We have already

taken the provisions upfront and thus do not expect major credit quality challenges this year.

As of June 22, our NNPA is just at Rs. 18 crores or 0.1%. Also, our SMA book as well as

restructured book have shrunk further indicating the reduced stress. The outcome of all this put

together is the highest ever quarterly profit for Ujjivan, which is more than Rs. 203 crores on the

back of a strong PPOP of Rs. 271 crores and a negligible credit cost. We are maintaining healthy

CRAR of 20%. This quarter, we have considered Rs. 30 crores for floating provision as part of

Tier 2 capital and Rs. 220 crores for netting off from gross GNPA.

The entire floating provision continues to be on the books and can be utilized in the future for

making specific provisions in extraordinary circumstances, with, of course, prior approval from

the RBI. Including Rs. 250 crores of floating provision, total provision of gross advances are at

Rs. 1,290 crores.

Page 2 of 21

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited

July 26, 2022

Now we have achieved the objectives we started out with. We have put our sight on growing the platform further. This year, we would look to restart expanding our physical presence across the country, though we look to make a modest beginning with around 25 branches, largely focused on the liability-rich catchment areas. Physical reach would be supplemented by a strong and focused investment in digital platforms to grow our business volumes, both assets and liabilities.

Services to improve processes and the overall reach to our customers.

Our focus this year is to consolidate our business and make them profitable, invest in new

avenues of growth. Our economy is recovering. The credit demand has picked up. This is evident

from our performance over the last 3 quarters. We look to grow our gross advances by around

30% this year with deposits growing faster than advances. We are monitoring our costs very

closely and aim to bring in efficiency through process improvement and productivity

enhancement. We look to hold our cost to income ratio at the current levels.

Credit cost, we have already guided would be contained well below 1% as the declining trend in

NPA and PAR would continue for the balance of the financial year '23. Return on assets should

be north of 2.3%. The risk to this guidance is the inflationary pressure that is brewing up in the

economy and the resultant rate hike movements, also, we are monitoring the global geopolitical

scenario.

Overall, I see financial year '23 as a strong comeback year for Ujjivan, which would create a

solid platform for the next growth cycle. I would like to stop here and request the operator to

begin with the question and answers.

Moderator:

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin with the question-and-answer session. The

first question is from the line of Vivek Ramakrishnan from DSP Mutual Fund. Please go ahead.

Vivek Ramakrishnan:

And I am glad to note the optimistic tone. I just touch up on the issue that you raised of inflation

and the two-pronged recovery, especially in the micro banking segment of your customers. How

is the restructured book doing? I know the customers cannot make more than one EMIs typically.

So, do you expect recoveries from this book with the lag or are the customers still feeling a lot

of pain? That is my only question.

Ashish Goel:

Ashish here. On the restructured book, let me answer that question first. Under the resolution

framework 2.0, which was the May 5th, 2021 guideline, we had restructured about Rs. 944 crores

in the micro banking book and a small amount in the housing and the MSE book. Out of the Rs.

945 crores, we have already recovered Rs. 580 crores from the customers. In fact, almost 1.6

lakh customers have also closed their accounts.

And we currently have an outstanding of about Rs. 360 crores on the RF2 book. And we continue

to collect from there. In fact, what we have seen is that post restructuring and the moratorium

that we had given for about 3 months and immediately post the lockdown customers had indeed

started paying very well. And our collection efficiency in the restructured book continues to be

above 80%. The current quarter, we have ended at about 79%.

Page 3 of 21

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited

July 26, 2022

So, this trend has continued. In fact, out of the Rs. 360-odd crores, we have Rs. 148 crores in

NPA, which is fully provided. So, we do not see any incremental risk in this portfolio. In fact,

we see that the portfolio will do even better as we go into the remaining part of the year because

our paying customers are actually paying at a very healthy rate of 80%.

Vivek Ramakrishnan:

Sir, if I can just dwell on that NPA part, is it because they are just more than 3 months dues, is

it more accounting? Or are the customers, do you feel that they are going to be more written off

and they are now going to come back as paying customers?

Ashish Goel:

On the NPA portion, we have seen that about 30% of our customers are paying on a month-to-

month basis. The only problem is they are not able to recover the past EMIs and the arrears

which have got built up over a period of time. So, even on the NPA portfolio, we are not saying

that we will write off. There will be a small portion of write-off, which may happen. However,

as I was saying, 30% of our NPA customers are paying month-on-month. So, we do not see

write-offs happening in that segment.

Deepak Khetan:

Vivek, also one more thing. Given that what Ashish mentioned, NPA is quite high in that Rs.

360 crores, but the overall collection efficiency is 80%, which means even the NPA customers

are paying. They are NPA because 3 months overdue is there, and then they are paying one EMI

at a time. So, it is not that, that entire amount, whatever is NPA anyway is 100% provided for

will be written off or there is any, which is why we believe there is no pressure on that book.

Moderator:

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Shreepal Doshi from Equirus. Please go ahead.

Shreepal Doshi:

Firstly, on the microfinance side, our ticket size has gone up significantly in the last 2 quarters

to almost 56,000 now. So, could you please throw some color as to what would be the reason

behind the same? And in the MFI segment, are we continuing to focus on the urban side only or

are we also exploring of increasing our share in the rural side?

Vibhas Chandra:

Thank you for the question. As we mentioned in our last quarterly call also, that our ticket size

went up mostly because after the lockdown, we mostly focused on repeat loans the customers

who are paying during the pandemic period, and we were not able to provide them repeat loans.

And ss you know, that in microfinance and repeat loans the ticket size on the higher side.

So, first two quarters went on serving the customers who we were not able to serve them during

lockdown. And as we have moved into quarter 1, and we have already served the pending

customers, we have moved our focus to new customer acquisition as well. If you compare from

the last quarter, last quarter NPA was, the new customer acquisition was close to 24% which is

now close to 34% this quarter.

So, our focus has changed and in NPA, the ticket size is on the lower side, which actually are

yielded into lower ticket size, average ticket size in the last quarter, Q1 of this year. So, that is

one thing. And second, as you mentioned that whether we are focusing on urban only, so as after

Page 4 of 21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
