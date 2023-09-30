Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited inform that Mr. Sriram Srinivasan, who is a Senior Management Personnel (SMP) has resigned from the position of Head of Digital Banking of the Bank, on July 13, 2023. His resignation is effective from September 30, 2023 (close of business hours) after serving the applicable notice period. Mr. Sriram Srinivasan has cited personal and family reasons on the HR Saathi tool (screenshot enclosed) which is an application used exclusively by the Bank employee for all HR related interactions including resignation.

Hence, this screenshot be considered as the letter of resignation and the documentary evidence for resignation as required under the aforesaid Regulation.