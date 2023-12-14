(Alliance News) - Raw Charging Group Ltd on Thursday said that it launches an ultra rapid charging hub at two sites for UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd.

Raw Charging offers electric vehicle charging for the hospitality, leisure and retail sector, while UK Commercial Property is a UK-focused real estate investment trust managed by abrdn PLC.

Raw Charging said a mix of 28 new rapid and ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging bays will be installed across two well-located retail locations, one at Junction 27 Retail park in Batley, West Yorkshire, and the other one at St George's shopping park in Leicester.

Will Fulton, fund manager at abrdn said: "One of our key goals for the UK Commercial Property REIT portfolio is to ensure that our assets provide the best possible service to customers and other stakeholders, and that they help create a sustainable future in line with our net zero ambitions. Working with Raw to install much needed charging facilities at these two well located and popular retail parks helps us achieve both those goals and we will continue to work with best in class EV operators, such as Raw Charging, to deliver on our ambitions."

UK Commercial Property shares were up 4.2% to 59.83 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

